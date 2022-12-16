InsideHook
Like It or Not, Amazon Is a One-Stop Shop for Stocking Stuffers

Love them or hate them, the retail giant has everything you need for Christmas morning

a collage of Amazon stocking stuffers on a grey background
Like it or not, Amazon's got an unparalleled selection of stocking stuffers available at the click of a button.
Amazon
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Regardless of whether you fall on the “enamored with the magic of two-day shipping” or “generally put off by billionaires” side of things. There’s zero denying the incredible accessibility and convenience that Amazon boasts. There are very few places you can score a cart that includes a 6-foot ladder, a TV and some running shoes all at once. And the same logic applies to a variety of gifts, in particular the plethora of Amazon stocking stuffers ready to be added to your cart and eventually, to their stocking above the fireplace.

As is typically the case, the only issue that comes into play with the ginormous mass of goods available at your fingertips is that the best stuff can be hard to find. To save you the hassle of schlepping through dozens of pages and thousands of items, we’ve compiled a nifty list of stocking stuffers available on Amazon. There are well-known gifts from the likes of Apple, Supergoop! and Colgate, with a few hidden gems tossed in the mix for good measure. Rest assured, there’s a perfect trinket for virtually everyone. Below, the best Amazon stocking stuffers for this holiday season.

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

Everyone and anyone can appreciate unwrapping a solid beanie.

Buy Here : $20
Supergoop! SPF 50 Glow Stick Sunscreen
Supergoop! SPF 50 Glow Stick Sunscreen

Skincare and wellness products are prime stocking stuff and few carry more bang for their buck than the Supergoop! Glow Stick.

Buy Here : $25
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm)

Stocking stuffers are typically small, but if you really want to make a splash, gift them a snazzy new Apple Watch and watch their minds melt.

Buy Here : $399$349
Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool
Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool

Any guy or gal who works with their hands should be ecstatic to receive the best-in-class Wingman.

Buy Here : $70
The Five Minute Journal
The Five Minute Journal

Searching for something a little more esoteric? From poet to self-starter, The Five Minute Journal will work wonders for any jotter.

Buy it now : $30$22
Bialetti Mini Express Lichtenstein Moka Set
Bialetti Mini Express Lichtenstein Moka Set

Look out, coffee lovers — there’s a new Espresso set in town.

Buy Here : $50$41
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

One of our most highly rated pairs of headphones are already on sale at Amazon.

Amazon : $350$275 Sennheiser : $350$300
Boy Smells Les Candle
Boy Smells Les Candle

Boy Smells (not to be confused with Boys Smell) makes some of the chicest candles around. The LES has notes of currant, peach and cedar — one of our favorites.

Buy Here : $36
hum by Colgate
hum by Colgate

The hum might not replace a Philips Sonicare. But it is the perfect replacement for whatever sad, manual toothbrush they normally travel with.

Buy Here : $80$50
Casio Men’s A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch
Casio Men’s A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch

80 on the wrist, 100 on the wrist, Casio on the wrist.

Amazon : $23$19
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter

Stuff their stocking with the gift of goddamn life.

Buy Here : $20$13
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14

Form meets 7.2″ function in CASETiFY’s Impact Case, with 8.2ft drop EcoShock protection tech and a sleek matte finish.

Amazon : $58$49
Hyperice Hypervolt 2
Hyperice Hypervolt 2

Will this peak out of a stocking? Probably. But we think that any athlete, gym freak, person on their feet, or massage-predisposed will be inclined to forgive you.

Buy it now : $299$229
Bocce’s Bakery Fireside Apple Pie Dog Treats
Bocce’s Bakery Fireside Apple Pie Dog Treats

Dog parents are weird — they’ll be just as stoked to receive tasty (and well-sourced) treats for their pup as they would be to receive their own snack.

Buy Here : $8

