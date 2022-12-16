Like It or Not, Amazon Is a One-Stop Shop for Stocking Stuffers
Love them or hate them, the retail giant has everything you need for Christmas morning
Regardless of whether you fall on the “enamored with the magic of two-day shipping” or “generally put off by billionaires” side of things. There’s zero denying the incredible accessibility and convenience that Amazon boasts. There are very few places you can score a cart that includes a 6-foot ladder, a TV and some running shoes all at once. And the same logic applies to a variety of gifts, in particular the plethora of Amazon stocking stuffers ready to be added to your cart and eventually, to their stocking above the fireplace.
A one-stop holiday shop
As is typically the case, the only issue that comes into play with the ginormous mass of goods available at your fingertips is that the best stuff can be hard to find. To save you the hassle of schlepping through dozens of pages and thousands of items, we’ve compiled a nifty list of stocking stuffers available on Amazon. There are well-known gifts from the likes of Apple, Supergoop! and Colgate, with a few hidden gems tossed in the mix for good measure. Rest assured, there’s a perfect trinket for virtually everyone. Below, the best Amazon stocking stuffers for this holiday season.
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Everyone and anyone can appreciate unwrapping a solid beanie.
Supergoop! SPF 50 Glow Stick Sunscreen
Skincare and wellness products are prime stocking stuff and few carry more bang for their buck than the Supergoop! Glow Stick.
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm)
Stocking stuffers are typically small, but if you really want to make a splash, gift them a snazzy new Apple Watch and watch their minds melt.
Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool
Any guy or gal who works with their hands should be ecstatic to receive the best-in-class Wingman.
The Five Minute Journal
Searching for something a little more esoteric? From poet to self-starter, The Five Minute Journal will work wonders for any jotter.
Bialetti Mini Express Lichtenstein Moka Set
Look out, coffee lovers — there’s a new Espresso set in town.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
One of our most highly rated pairs of headphones are already on sale at Amazon.
Boy Smells Les Candle
Boy Smells (not to be confused with Boys Smell) makes some of the chicest candles around. The LES has notes of currant, peach and cedar — one of our favorites.
hum by Colgate
The hum might not replace a Philips Sonicare. But it is the perfect replacement for whatever sad, manual toothbrush they normally travel with.
Casio Men’s A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch
80 on the wrist, 100 on the wrist, Casio on the wrist.
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter
Stuff their stocking with the gift of goddamn life.
CASETiFY Impact Case for iPhone 14
Form meets 7.2″ function in CASETiFY’s Impact Case, with 8.2ft drop EcoShock protection tech and a sleek matte finish.
Hyperice Hypervolt 2
Will this peak out of a stocking? Probably. But we think that any athlete, gym freak, person on their feet, or massage-predisposed will be inclined to forgive you.
Bocce’s Bakery Fireside Apple Pie Dog Treats
Dog parents are weird — they’ll be just as stoked to receive tasty (and well-sourced) treats for their pup as they would be to receive their own snack.
