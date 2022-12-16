Like It or Not, Amazon Is a One-Stop Shop for Stocking Stuffers

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Regardless of whether you fall on the “enamored with the magic of two-day shipping” or “generally put off by billionaires” side of things. There’s zero denying the incredible accessibility and convenience that Amazon boasts. There are very few places you can score a cart that includes a 6-foot ladder, a TV and some running shoes all at once. And the same logic applies to a variety of gifts, in particular the plethora of Amazon stocking stuffers ready to be added to your cart and eventually, to their stocking above the fireplace.

As is typically the case, the only issue that comes into play with the ginormous mass of goods available at your fingertips is that the best stuff can be hard to find. To save you the hassle of schlepping through dozens of pages and thousands of items, we’ve compiled a nifty list of stocking stuffers available on Amazon. There are well-known gifts from the likes of Apple, Supergoop! and Colgate, with a few hidden gems tossed in the mix for good measure. Rest assured, there’s a perfect trinket for virtually everyone. Below, the best Amazon stocking stuffers for this holiday season.

Leatherman Wingman Multi-Tool Any guy or gal who works with their hands should be ecstatic to receive the best-in-class Wingman. Buy Here : $70

Boy Smells Les Candle Boy Smells (not to be confused with Boys Smell) makes some of the chicest candles around. The LES has notes of currant, peach and cedar — one of our favorites. Buy Here : $36

hum by Colgate The hum might not replace a Philips Sonicare. But it is the perfect replacement for whatever sad, manual toothbrush they normally travel with. Buy Here : $80 $50

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Will this peak out of a stocking? Probably. But we think that any athlete, gym freak, person on their feet, or massage-predisposed will be inclined to forgive you. Buy it now : $299 $229

Bocce’s Bakery Fireside Apple Pie Dog Treats Dog parents are weird — they’ll be just as stoked to receive tasty (and well-sourced) treats for their pup as they would be to receive their own snack. Buy Here : $8