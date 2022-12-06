The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For those who celebrate Christmas, stocking stuffers are usually a last-minute get because you totally forgot about them. Which is funny, considering in some lores of Saint Nicholas and Father Christmas, the stocking (hung by the chimney with care) served as the original (and only) receptacle for gifts from ol’ Santy Claus.

But now with so many normal-sized gifts on your list, those smaller, stocking-sized goodies are often found on December 23rd at CVS. This predicament is especially unideal when you’re stuffing the stocking of a woman you love dearly and that last-minute stick of deodorant doesn’t exactly scream romance (however, completely necessary so still pick that up.)

It’s why we’ve handpicked some totally non-boring items that make for super thoughtful stocking stuffers or, just in general, great gifts she’ll love.

Best Women’s Stocking Stuffers

hum by Colgate While the hum might not replace her Philips Sonicare, it’s the perfect replacement for whatever sad, manual toothbrush she travels with. That’s because the smart electric toothbrush is impressively lightweight and guides her to brush sufficiently with the support of the Colgate Connect app — all without weighing her toiletry bag down. Buy Here : $80 $50

Glossier You Solid The beauty brand’s best-selling fragrance is designed to compliment her natural aroma, so what she (and you) will smell is the clean, warm, lovely scent that is her essence. The perfume’s solid formula is refillable and travel-friendly, so she can smell like the best version of herself everywhere she goes. Buy Here : $30

W&P Porter Utensil Set A more sustainable way to eat while traveling, this portable set from W&P features three essential stainless steel dining utensils and a convenient silicone carrying case to keep them snug. Buy Here : $15 $12

The Oil by Crown Affair Utilizing hydrating and heat-protective ingredients like Tsubaki Seed and Meadowfoam Seed, this serum will ensure her hair maintains a smooth, soft and healthy appearance. Buy it now : $40

Dior Lip Glow Oil A glossy oil formulated to protect her lips and bring out their natural color. The designer label is just an added bonus. Buy Here : $38

Saje Peaceful Warrior Natural Deodorant Spray Why not elevate your toiletry purchases this year? Starting with that deodorant. This mineral salt-based deodorant goes on like a spray, so she won’t have to worry about pesky white marks on her dark clothing. Buy Here : $12

lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet For the minimalist carrier, lululemon’s double wristlet is a must. It features two zippered pouches so she can secure her keys, cards and lip balms while she’s out and about. Buy Here : $48

Dame Dip This dual-use waterproof vibrator with five intensities is ideal for beginners or those in need of a discreet travel vibe. Buy Here : $49