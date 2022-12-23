The Best Gloves for Men Mean Warm Hands and Hot ‘Fits
Frostbite is bad, remember?
We’ll just say is: the best gloves for men are unsung heroes of winterwear. From the men who call the chilly expanses of the midwest (also, southwest, northwest, northeast, etc) home, the lowly glove or mitten — typically an afterthought to the functionality of winter hats and the pizzaz of scarves — is the only thing standing between the bitter chill and freezing, potentially frostbitten extremities.
As a staff full of perenially chilly folk with terrible circulation and an NYC-based office, we’re here to make sure that proper pinkie protectors get the respect they deserve, and as such, have decided to compile a comprehensive list of some of the best gloves for men available now. After all, not all gloves are just some flimsy phalanges sheaths made out of crappy cloth — nowadays, brands like The North Face and UGG are incorporating just as much protection and technology into their mittens as they are their weatherproof gear. Many of the styles on this list are made from premium leather or weatherproof synthetics, and most sport some sort of tech-forward grip for the modern guy on the go.
We’ve included 18 cold-weather ready styles, with a healthy variety of styles, materials, price points and more that should suit virtually any guy, regardless of whether he’s busting them out for the two-block walk to the office or the miles-long hike he probably shouldn’t have attempted. Below, the 18 best gloves for men, from Polo to Patagonia and back.
Lands’ End Squall Waterproof Gloves
Simple, affordable and warm. It doesn’t get much better than the Lands’ End Squall Gloves.
Alex Mill Handsewn Shearling Glove
These handswen shearling joints wouldn’t have looked out of place on JFK Jr., which is the surest sign yet that you should buy them immediately.
Hestra Nordic Wool Mittens
Rarely do mittens convey a grown-up sensibility, but Hestra’s Nordic Wool Gloves are the obvious exception.
Carhartt Heavyweight Force Liner Glove
Pound for pound, no glove does more work than Carhartt’s Force Liner — ultra-light and surprisingly warm, they’re the perfect gloves to shove into any work bag.
Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Mittens
Ever wonder what it would be like to wear a puffer jacket on your fingies? Here’s your chance.
Janji Vortex Wnd Block Gloves
Janji’s Vortex gloves are made with a PU coated 100% polyester ripstop, meaning zero sleet, snow or wind should penetrate their shell.
Marmot Basic Work Glove
Just a sturdy leather glove for a fair price. Nothing more, nothing less.
Bonobos Cotton Cashmere Gloves
If you’re prone to overheating but still need a lightweight layer, Bonobos’ cashmere gloves are a great way to survive the season in luxurious comfort.
Elmers Gloves Wool Pile Gloves
Believe it or not, these teddy-esque mittens are just about the hottest accessory you can currently cop.
REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens
If there’s one thing we know, it’s that REI’s in-house Co-op brand knows how to put together some insulated mittens.
UGG Contrast Sheepskin Tech Glove
The boot was never enough.
Smartwool Merino Sport Fleece Wind Training Gloves
Looking to put in the miles this winter? Smartwool has a running-specific pair to make your long runs a little less brutal.
Columbia Loma Vista Leather Work Gloves
Columbia’s Loma Vista Work Gloves are a surprise entrant in this list, but we couldn’t pass on their tried-and-true combination of protection, structure and comfort.
Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves
Not a frostbitten hand in sight.
Adidas Callum Training Gloves
Snowy pull-ups don’t stand a chance.
Polo Ralph Lauren Insulated Sheepskin Touch Screen Gloves
The best way to keep it classy is always Polo, including their murdered-out Leather Sheepskin Gloves.
The North Face Denali Etip Gloves
Incorporating toasty fleece and a functional zip from their bestselling Denali jacket, The North Face have struck gold with this easy-on glove design.
Filson Handmade Mittens
Tired: dorky gloves. Wired: grandma mittens.
