December 23, 2022

The Best Gloves for Men Mean Warm Hands and Hot ‘Fits

Frostbite is bad, remember?

a collage of the best gloves for men on a snowy background
The best gloves for men are the unsung workhorse of any winter wardrobe.
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

We’ll just say is: the best gloves for men are unsung heroes of winterwear. From the men who call the chilly expanses of the midwest (also, southwest, northwest, northeast, etc) home, the lowly glove or mitten — typically an afterthought to the functionality of winter hats and the pizzaz of scarves — is the only thing standing between the bitter chill and freezing, potentially frostbitten extremities.

As a staff full of perenially chilly folk with terrible circulation and an NYC-based office, we’re here to make sure that proper pinkie protectors get the respect they deserve, and as such, have decided to compile a comprehensive list of some of the best gloves for men available now. After all, not all gloves are just some flimsy phalanges sheaths made out of crappy cloth — nowadays, brands like The North Face and UGG are incorporating just as much protection and technology into their mittens as they are their weatherproof gear. Many of the styles on this list are made from premium leather or weatherproof synthetics, and most sport some sort of tech-forward grip for the modern guy on the go.

We’ve included 18 cold-weather ready styles, with a healthy variety of styles, materials, price points and more that should suit virtually any guy, regardless of whether he’s busting them out for the two-block walk to the office or the miles-long hike he probably shouldn’t have attempted. Below, the 18 best gloves for men, from Polo to Patagonia and back.

Lands’ End Squall Waterproof Gloves
Lands’ End Squall Waterproof Gloves

Simple, affordable and warm. It doesn’t get much better than the Lands’ End Squall Gloves.

Buy Here : $40$20 – $24
Alex Mill Handsewn Shearling Glove
Alex Mill Handsewn Shearling Glove

These handswen shearling joints wouldn’t have looked out of place on JFK Jr., which is the surest sign yet that you should buy them immediately.

Buy Here : $195
Hestra Nordic Wool Mittens
Hestra Nordic Wool Mittens

Rarely do mittens convey a grown-up sensibility, but Hestra’s Nordic Wool Gloves are the obvious exception.

Buy Here : $60$49
Carhartt Heavyweight Force Liner Glove
Carhartt Heavyweight Force Liner Glove

Pound for pound, no glove does more work than Carhartt’s Force Liner — ultra-light and surprisingly warm, they’re the perfect gloves to shove into any work bag.

Buy Here : $19
Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Mittens
Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Mittens

Ever wonder what it would be like to wear a puffer jacket on your fingies? Here’s your chance.

Buy Here : $65
Janji Vortex Wnd Block Gloves
Janji Vortex Wnd Block Gloves

Janji’s Vortex gloves are made with a PU coated 100% polyester ripstop, meaning zero sleet, snow or wind should penetrate their shell.

Buy Here : $38
Marmot Basic Work Glove
Marmot Basic Work Glove

Just a sturdy leather glove for a fair price. Nothing more, nothing less.

Buy Here : $45
Bonobos Cotton Cashmere Gloves
Bonobos Cotton Cashmere Gloves

If you’re prone to overheating but still need a lightweight layer, Bonobos’ cashmere gloves are a great way to survive the season in luxurious comfort.

Buy Here : $69$39
Elmers Gloves Wool Pile Gloves
Elmers Gloves Wool Pile Gloves

Believe it or not, these teddy-esque mittens are just about the hottest accessory you can currently cop.

Buy Here : $95
REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens
REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that REI’s in-house Co-op brand knows how to put together some insulated mittens.

Buy Here : $50
UGG Contrast Sheepskin Tech Glove
UGG Contrast Sheepskin Tech Glove

The boot was never enough.

Buy Here : $158
Smartwool Merino Sport Fleece Wind Training Gloves
Smartwool Merino Sport Fleece Wind Training Gloves

Looking to put in the miles this winter? Smartwool has a running-specific pair to make your long runs a little less brutal.

Buy Here : $50
Columbia Loma Vista Leather Work Gloves
Columbia Loma Vista Leather Work Gloves

Columbia’s Loma Vista Work Gloves are a surprise entrant in this list, but we couldn’t pass on their tried-and-true combination of protection, structure and comfort.

Buy Here : $45
Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves
Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves

Not a frostbitten hand in sight.

Buy Here : $55
Adidas Callum Training Gloves
Adidas Callum Training Gloves

Snowy pull-ups don’t stand a chance.

Buy Here : $35
Polo Ralph Lauren Insulated Sheepskin Touch Screen Gloves
Polo Ralph Lauren Insulated Sheepskin Touch Screen Gloves

The best way to keep it classy is always Polo, including their murdered-out Leather Sheepskin Gloves.

Buy Here : $85$60
The North Face Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face Denali Etip Gloves

Incorporating toasty fleece and a functional zip from their bestselling Denali jacket, The North Face have struck gold with this easy-on glove design.

Buy Here : $50$35
Filson Handmade Mittens
Filson Handmade Mittens

Tired: dorky gloves. Wired: grandma mittens.

Buy Here : $125

