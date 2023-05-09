InsideHook
Get Vacation-Ready With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men

No, not that kind of camp shirt

a collage of the best camp shirts for men on a grey background
The best camp shirts for men are the only way to head into summer.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

It’s about time for a vacation, don’t you think? We spy a summer getaway on the horizon…of course, you’ll need the proper attire. Numero uno on that Rivieran holiday packing list? A camp collar shirt, naturally (the slip-ons come next). After all, it isn’t a coincidence that the bastion of casual men’s summer attire is synonymous with “vacation shirt.” No, my friend, the best camp collar shirts for men are a one-way ticket to a summer state of mind.

What Is a Camp Collar Shirt?

The camp collar shirt (see also: Cuban shirt) has two distinct features that separate it from a crowded cohort of OCBD’s, sweater polos, trippy madras button-ups and a host of other summertime tops. First and foremost, the style is cut straight, or square, at the bottom — unlike a dress shirt, which sports a rounded hem — specifically with the intention of being worn untucked, making it fundamentally more causal.

The second difference revolves around the nominal feature: the button-up features a wide, open collar meant to be worn as such, often complete with a loop-and-button closure at the neck. It’s a multi-purpose fixture — it’s arguably a more comfortable fit than a tie-accommodating joint — but its main objective is to imbue you with the confidence and casualness to be the beachy, laid buy guy we know you can be.

They’ve everywhere of late, but a solid, dependable CCS can be hard to find. Luckily, we’ve waded through a sea of offerings from the likes of menswear darlings Todd Synder all the way down to the affordable grails at Uniqlo, and we’ve found a variety of can’t-miss styles that every guy can pull off. All you have to do is pick one, sit back and bask in what’s going to be a very laid-back summer. Below, the best camp shirts for men in 2023.

Best Camp Shirts for Men:

The Camp Shirt King: Gitman Vintage Japanese Ripple Jacquard Shirt
The Camp Shirt King: Gitman Vintage Japanese Ripple Jacquard Shirt
Huckberry : $250

Could the best camp shirt really come from anyone but Gitman Vintage? The shirting purveyors all but own the camp collar game, with heritage designs inspired by the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s and Japanese-sourced fabrics, they’ve put together yet another collection of premium, made-in-the-USA products that look like a million bucks and feel even better, enough that we’ll suggest their worth the hefty price tag.

The Rugged Guy's Camp Shirt: Buck Mason Draped Twill S/S Camp Shirt
The Rugged Guy's Camp Shirt: Buck Mason Draped Twill S/S Camp Shirt
Buck Mason : $118

Camp shirt? Sure. Military-grade workhorse? There’s that, too. Buck Mason brings a whole new meaning to multi-use with its Twill Camp Shirt: built for comfort and constructed like a tank, it should see you through any backcountry escapades for years to come.

For Scortching Days and Hotter 'Fits: Sunspel Riviera Camp Shirt
For Scortching Days and Hotter 'Fits: Sunspel Riviera Camp Shirt
SSENSE : $190$130 Sunspel : $215

Much like their heavenly T-shirts, Sunspel’s meticulously crafted Riviera Camp Shirt is built from a cool cotton mesh directly designed for the heat of the French Riviera. It’s cool to the touch, breathable and makes the pecs pop — that’s probably why it’s Bond’s got-to top.

The Waviest Camp Shirt We Could Find: Todd Snyder Maze Camp Collar Shirt
The Waviest Camp Shirt We Could Find: Todd Snyder Maze Camp Collar Shirt
Todd Snyder : $178

Yes, camp collar shirts are made with casual intentions, but what if you desperately need to impress a plethora of well-dressed buddies and/or hypnotize a pack of wild dogs? Don’t worry, Americana GOAT Todd Snyder’s thought of everything: His Maze camp collar maintains an air of “PAR-TAY!” while keeping things breezy.

An Environmentalist Dream: Everlane The Good Earth Cotton Camp Shirt
An Environmentalist Dream: Everlane The Good Earth Cotton Camp Shirt
Everlane : $75

Sure, Everlane’s Camp Shirt has all the hallmarks of a solid summer shirt — lightweight design, clean colorway, relaxed fit — but the real innovation lies in its production: the shirt is part of Everlane’s Good Earth Cotton collection, the world’s only climate-positive, regenerative cotton that is fully traceable from farm to finished product. Rest easy knowing that your dollar went to reducing emissions and making you look like a total G.

Camping on a Budget: Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt
Camping on a Budget: Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt
Uniqlo : $50$20

As we are wont to say here at InsideHook, this Uniqlo deal literally shouldn’t exist. A high-quality cotton-rayon blend shirt designed in partnership with elite designer J.W. Anderson and sporting a design you’d surely catch on your favorite tennis moodboard for just $20 is ludicrous. Not that we’re complaining — we’re too busy copping up.

More Camp Shirts We Love:

lululemon Airing Easy Camp Collar Shirt
lululemon Airing Easy Camp Collar Shirt
lululemon : $88
Universal Works Flower Print Camp Shirt
Universal Works Flower Print Camp Shirt
End Clothing : $149$85
Todd Snyder Portuguese Seersucker Camp Collar Long Sleeve Shirt
Todd Snyder Portuguese Seersucker Camp Collar Long Sleeve Shirt
Todd Snyder : $168$74
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Slub Cotton Camp-Collar Shirt
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Slub Cotton Camp-Collar Shirt
Buy Here : $90$54

