Get Vacation-Ready With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s about time for a vacation, don’t you think? We spy a summer getaway on the horizon…of course, you’ll need the proper attire. Numero uno on that Rivieran holiday packing list? A camp collar shirt, naturally (the slip-ons come next). After all, it isn’t a coincidence that the bastion of casual men’s summer attire is synonymous with “vacation shirt.” No, my friend, the best camp collar shirts for men are a one-way ticket to a summer state of mind.

What Is a Camp Collar Shirt?

The camp collar shirt (see also: Cuban shirt) has two distinct features that separate it from a crowded cohort of OCBD’s, sweater polos, trippy madras button-ups and a host of other summertime tops. First and foremost, the style is cut straight, or square, at the bottom — unlike a dress shirt, which sports a rounded hem — specifically with the intention of being worn untucked, making it fundamentally more causal.

The second difference revolves around the nominal feature: the button-up features a wide, open collar meant to be worn as such, often complete with a loop-and-button closure at the neck. It’s a multi-purpose fixture — it’s arguably a more comfortable fit than a tie-accommodating joint — but its main objective is to imbue you with the confidence and casualness to be the beachy, laid buy guy we know you can be.

They’ve everywhere of late, but a solid, dependable CCS can be hard to find. Luckily, we’ve waded through a sea of offerings from the likes of menswear darlings Todd Synder all the way down to the affordable grails at Uniqlo, and we’ve found a variety of can’t-miss styles that every guy can pull off. All you have to do is pick one, sit back and bask in what’s going to be a very laid-back summer. Below, the best camp shirts for men in 2023.

Best Camp Shirts for Men:

Could the best camp shirt really come from anyone but Gitman Vintage? The shirting purveyors all but own the camp collar game, with heritage designs inspired by the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s and Japanese-sourced fabrics, they’ve put together yet another collection of premium, made-in-the-USA products that look like a million bucks and feel even better, enough that we’ll suggest their worth the hefty price tag.

Camp shirt? Sure. Military-grade workhorse? There’s that, too. Buck Mason brings a whole new meaning to multi-use with its Twill Camp Shirt: built for comfort and constructed like a tank, it should see you through any backcountry escapades for years to come.

Much like their heavenly T-shirts, Sunspel’s meticulously crafted Riviera Camp Shirt is built from a cool cotton mesh directly designed for the heat of the French Riviera. It’s cool to the touch, breathable and makes the pecs pop — that’s probably why it’s Bond’s got-to top.

Yes, camp collar shirts are made with casual intentions, but what if you desperately need to impress a plethora of well-dressed buddies and/or hypnotize a pack of wild dogs? Don’t worry, Americana GOAT Todd Snyder’s thought of everything: His Maze camp collar maintains an air of “PAR-TAY!” while keeping things breezy.

Sure, Everlane’s Camp Shirt has all the hallmarks of a solid summer shirt — lightweight design, clean colorway, relaxed fit — but the real innovation lies in its production: the shirt is part of Everlane’s Good Earth Cotton collection, the world’s only climate-positive, regenerative cotton that is fully traceable from farm to finished product. Rest easy knowing that your dollar went to reducing emissions and making you look like a total G.

As we are wont to say here at InsideHook, this Uniqlo deal literally shouldn’t exist. A high-quality cotton-rayon blend shirt designed in partnership with elite designer J.W. Anderson and sporting a design you’d surely catch on your favorite tennis moodboard for just $20 is ludicrous. Not that we’re complaining — we’re too busy copping up.

