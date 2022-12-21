7 Bathrobes That Make Lounging Far More Luxurious

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

One of my favorite parts about staying at a nice hotel is taking a warm shower and then lounging for hours in the provided bathrobe. It’s so relaxing and cozy; there’s something almost magical about that time. Why should that post-shower bliss be reserved solely for vacation? The truth is, it doesn’t have to be.

A nice robe brings that little touch of luxury to your everyday life. It’s practical, sure, but more than anything it allows for an opulent sort of comfort, even on your laziest of days. Slip on a bathrobe and away from the mundanity of an ordinary Tuesday into a moment of pure, terry-clothed decadence. Whether you want something light and breezy to keep you covered as you walk around the house or you’re hoping to cocoon yourself in a plush, cloud-like cotton, there is a perfect robe out there for you.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe If you’re looking for a robe that can sub in for your favorite towel, you’ve met your match. Inspired by the brand’s best-selling Super-Plush Towels, this thing is the kind of soft that just gets better with each wash. You can thank the combed, 100% long-staple Turkish cotton for that plush feel and some serious absorbency. With deep pockets and wide sleeves, this hefty robe brings spa-level comfort to post-shower routines, hot tub sessions, and days spent just lounging around the house. Buy it now : $99 $84

Parachute Waffle Robe Parachute is like your effortlessly cool, but somehow always sophisticated friend. Everything from the brand oozes a premium, California cool aesthetic (earthy tones, natural materials, etc.) including this airy waffle robe. It’s lightweight and softly-textured, for a barely-there, but still cozy feel. With two hip pockets, a folded neck collar, and secure waist tie this is well-suited for everything from breakfast in bed to your post-bath time unwind. Buy it now : $129 $103

L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe When it comes to chilly winter days, this plush flannel robe is calling your name. Don it for lazy Sundays spent curled up on the couch with the fireplace roaring. Throw it over your pajamas to keep you warm while you run outside to grab the paper. L.L. Bean has been making quality clothing and gear since 1912, so you can trust that this cozy, 100% cotton Portuguese flannel number will last a lifetime in your wardrobe. And in true L.L. Bean fashion, you can even add a monogram for that custom touch. Buy it now : $79

Onsen Hooded Waffle Robe Growing up, pretty much all of my towels had hoods. Why did that trend stop with adulthood? I don’t know the answer, but I love that this Onsen robe is an all-grown-up version of the towels I so loved as a child. Absorbent like a sponge but a whole lot softer, this airy waffle weave soaks up water after a shower with ease. The breathable and quick-drying supima cotton fabric boasts an extra-soft, cozy feel that’s sure to keep you warm. And if you always find yourself frigid upon exiting the shower, you’ll love the hood– it’ll help your hair dry and provide some much needed warmth. Buy Here : $195

California Cowboy El Garibaldi Robe Make a statement while you go fetch the mail with one of California Cowboy’s eclectic patterned robes. El Garibaldi comes in seven funky patterns, and a neutral navy blue for the more subdued among us. Style isn’t the only selling point of this robe– it’s thoughtfully designed with smart features like a bottle pocket perfectly-fit for a beer, a secure loop to hold your sunnies, and a zippered dry pocket that’ll keep your tech safe from moisture. It’s cabana ready and sure to be the talk of the neighborhood. Buy it now : $168

Coyuchi Air Weight Organic Robe Made from a lighter version of Coyuchi’s best-selling Air Weight Towels, this robe is soft, absorbent, and quick-drying. It’s substantial, but with less than 550 grams per square meter, ir’s still not too heavy. It’s as if your favorite towel had a belt, so you could wear it all the time. If sustainability is top of mind for you, you’ll like the stats on this piece. The robe is GOTS-, Fair Trade-, and 1% For the Planet-certified, as well as made of 100% organic cotton. Buy it now : $148

UGG Beckett Fleece Robe UGG has a reputation for making luxuriously cozy essentials, so you just know this robe is going to be good. It’s made of a plush fleece that’s not too heavy, not too light, but just right for lounging in chilly winter weather. This is not an absorbent option, making it more of a bedtime robe than a bathtime robe. But, if you’re looking for something that’s strictly soft you can’t go wrong snuggling up in this teddy bear-like robe. Buy it now : $148