This Multi-Use Moisturizing Balm Is a Distressed Skin Savior

Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer. Sure, parts of the country are still experiencing heat waves, but looking ahead to fall, to sweaters and to pumpkin-spiced everything, each September is an innate urge that, simply, cannot be stopped.

We can get caught up in over-romanticizing the coziest time of year, though, and before you dive head first into your nearest pumpkin patch, it might behoove you to do a little fall preparation so you can fully indulge in the autumnal season. This includes assembling your fall wardrobe, undergoing a slight home refresh and reassessing your face. Well, your skin, specifically.

Just like the seasons, your skin goes through transitional periods. While skin poses year-round challenges, fall and winter are especially difficult times that require added mindfulness and slight changes to your skincare routine. With less humidity in the air during cold-weather months, the skin retains less moisture and requires more hydration — and not just your face, but your entire bod. Taking hot showers zaps moisture from the skin, causing redness, dryness and itchiness. Luckily, we’ve discovered an all-in-one, all-natural solution for those uncomfortable, unsightly skin ailments you’ll likely experience over the next few months.

From UK-based beauty brand Balmonds, Skin Salvation is an all-over, 100% natural intensive ointment formulated to nourish, protect and moisturize dry skin — especially for those with sensitive skin and who are prone to eczema, dermatitis, rosacea and psoriasis. It also has quite the approval rate on TikTok.

In a collection of videos that span over 7.9 million views, users on the video-sharing app have noted that the balm has worked to clear up their acne, treat their eczema, soothe shaving bumps and even help with tattoo aftercare. The salve can also be used for slugging — a popular moisturizing treatment that traditionally involves slathering an occlusive all over your face before bed with the intention of locking in moisture. And after lathering on the balm ourselves, we understand what all the hype is all about.

We found Skin Salvation to be a deeply hydrating moisturizer with a nicely thick and creamy texture. Personally, I don’t love a heavy lotion on my face, so I’ll stick to my rotation of lightweight moisturizers, but the balm is heavenly for those rough patches on the body: your elbows, knees and heels of the feet (an area you might want to pay attention to if you’re currently in your running era).

The fact that Skin Salvation is formulated from 100% natural ingredients is also a huge plus. When it comes to grooming needs, we all want products that leave our skin, scalp and underarms feeling good and thoroughly cleansed. Unfortunately, too many of today’s grooming products, including body lotions, are plagued by icky ingredients. Balmonds, however, formulates its products with organic, biodynamic and all-natural ingredients, including beeswax, olives and hemp, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin, pregnant people and even babies.

Of course, with any product you’re introducing to your skin, Balmonds recommends doing a patch test on an unaffected area first and leaving it on for 24 hours. You also shouldn’t use Skin Salvation if you’re allergic to any of the listed ingredients, obviously.

All we’re saying is dehydrated skin szn is approaching and you don’t have to spend it feeling like a dry, cracked, cranky mess. Especially when a jar of this ultra-hydrating balm starts at just $13.