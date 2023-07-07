The 10 Best SPF-Equipped Moisturizers for Your Manly Face

There’s a good chance that you’re not wearing SPF as often as you should. We know it’s greasy and you’re lazy. Well, we hate to break it to you (again) but you should be wearing SPF every single day (yes, even on overcast days and when you plan to stay indoors, according to the experts.) It’s a critical component in protecting you against harmful, cancer-causing UV rays, and on top of melanoma, sun damage can cause premature aging, fine lines and skin tone discoloration, aka sunspots.

And the best course of action would be to apply sunscreen along with your daily skincare routine — but we know that might not be plausible for you, a very busy man who hates the texture of sunscreen. It’s why, if you won’t surrender to our sunscreen tirades, you should, at the very least, be using a moisturizer that has SPF in it.

“A moisturizer with SPF helps to hydrate and protect the skin. It’s a great option for men that are always on the go and that don’t like the feeling of having many products on their skin. It’s a good option to really simplify one’s skincare,” says dermatological nurse and celebrity aesthetician Natalie Aguilar. However, it shouldn’t be a total replacement for sunscreen — especially when you’re spending long hours out in the sun.

“It’s important for men to keep in mind that a moisturizer with built-in SPF is not enough protection for someone going surfing or going out in the sun hiking. For these activities, a separate SPF should be used,” says Aguilar. “However, these moisturizers can be a good option for those that will not do a multiple-step routine or those who just don’t like applying SPF. In these cases, a moisturizer with a built-in SPF will ensure some protection.”

In short, moisturizers with SPF will streamline your morning routine and provide you with a bit of protection against harmful UVA/UVB, which is better than wearing no SPF at all. But a couple of things to keep in mind before shopping for a moisturizer with SPF:

“Many products are tailored for men with a 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 multifunction which is totally fine for those that don’t want multiple products. When men are choosing a moisturizer with SPF they want to look for and ensure that the product does actually have an SPF of at least SPF 15,” says Aguilar. Also, give thought to the type of skin you have.

“Your skin type should always be taken into consideration when choosing a moisturizer with sunscreen,” says SkinSpirit Lead Aesthetician Karen Fernandez. “If you’re acne-prone, you’ll want to be especially careful to choose an oil-free SPF with a light texture, and may want to consider powder options. Those with dry skin, on the other hand, can tolerate a thicker texture but will need a deeper exfoliation afterward to keep their skin clean.”

Now that we have thoroughly convinced you to switch out your daily moisturizer with one that has SPF, here are a few of our favorites.

Jaxon Lane

While we’re already big fans of male skincare brand Jaxon Lane (and their moisturizing sunscreen), this rec comes from Aguilar: “I am a huge lover of the Jaxon Lane Rain Or Shine Daily Moisturizer Sunscreen. This 2-1 sunscreen and moisturizer has an SPF 50+ (amazing) and is so lightweight. It’s nongreasy, doesn’t clog pores, and has no white film making it suitable for all skin tones. It also helps improve skin with the benefits of Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, Green Tea, licorice Toot and Ginseng.”

Supergoop!

An ultra-hydrating moisturizer with a bouncy, lightweight feel that protects skin from the sun and pollution using clean and reef-friendly ingredients. If you suffer from dry skin, this moisturizer is a godsend.

Harry’s

Employing shea butter and subtle mint, this everyday lotion from Harry’s absorbs quickly, hydrates and helps prevent sun damage with SPF 15.

Amazon

A great affordable option, this multi-tasking CeraVe facial moisturizing lotion is packed with 3 essential ceramides, hydrating hyaluronic acid, soothing niacinamide and SPF 30 to help restore the skin’s barrier and protect it against damaging UVA and UVB rays. (And it’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores, making it ideal for all skin types.)

Alastin

“The Alastin Hydratint pro mineral SPF is an excellent choice for daily protection,” recommends Fernandez. “It goes on easily, with a beautiful sheen and the tint adjusts for all skin types. With its hydrating aspect, it can work like a tinted moisturizer with SPF which makes it fast and easy. Apply in the morning after antioxidants and, any serum, peptide or growth factors, for dapper, all-day protection.”

Amazon

For oily, sensitive types, this lightweight, oil-free moisturizer from dermatologist-recommended brand Cetaphil uses a 4-in-1 formula to absorb oil, reduce shine and provide protection with broad spectrum SPF 30. It’s even got an endorsement from the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Ulta

Not only does this face moisturizer from dermatologist-recommended French skincare brand La Roche-Posay act as a broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen, but it also combines ceramide-3, niacinamide and glycerin, plus the brand’s prebiotic thermal water, for a mixture that helps to restore the skin’s natural protective barrier, while providing up to 48 hours of refreshing hydration.

Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s fast-absorbant daily moisturizer with SPF 30 delivers 24-hour hydration and sun protection without the greasy texture.

Kinfield

Another reef-safe mineral moisturizer that uses clean ingredients like sea kelp and aloe vera to keep sensitive skin and acne-prone skin alike hydrated and protected with broad-spectrum SPF 35. It’s also water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, so don’t worry about getting your sweat on.

Ulta

If you’re looking for light-as-a-cloud moisture that also effectively shields your face from harmful UVA/UVB rays, this non-greasy, ultra-hydrating cream-to-water formula from Peter Thomas Roth is your go-to.