InsideHook
Style | November 22, 2022 10:20 am

Our Favorite Basics Are Up to 50% Off During Everlane’s Black Friday Sale

Gifts for you, her and everyone on your list

A sampling of the best Everlane Black Friday deals
Perfect time to get that turtleneck they've been eyeing.
Everlane
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Everlane’s Black Friday sale has officially commenced. The San Francisco-based retailer is offering up to 50% off a heap of versatile basics — for everyone on your list.

Shop the coziest knitwear, handsomest jackets and comfiest jeans at a pretty sweet discount from now until 11/28.

You can browse the entire sale here, or take a look at some of our top Everlane Black Friday sale picks for both men and women below.

More Black Friday Sales This Way

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022
InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022

Hundreds of deals on boots, sweaters, headphones, gifts for her and tons more

Everlane Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
Everlane Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater

It’ll be the most refined half-zip in her closet. That’s because this laidback layer is made from extra-fine merino wool.

Buy it now : $145$101
Everlane ReLeather Tennis Shoe
Everlane ReLeather Tennis Shoe

A casual white tennis shoe, made from durable recycled leather scraps, to replace her current dirty and overworn white sneakers.

Buy Here : $110$66
Everlane Way-High Jean￼
Everlane Way-High Jean￼

These premium organic cotton jeans offer an incredibly flattering, high-waist fit.

Buy Here : $98$68
Everlane Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
Everlane Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

Warm, stretchy and slightly sexy, this relaxed-fit dress, crafted from a blend of spandex, nylon and wool, is an easy, yet elevated, cold-weather look.

Buy Here : $148$118
Everlane Felted Merino Cropped Cable Sweater
Everlane Felted Merino Cropped Cable Sweater

We’re very fond of a cropped, cozy moment.

Buy Here : $170$119
Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck
Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck

A classic fold-over turtleneck made from Everlane’s soft blend of fine-ribbed Supima cotton, that she can wear on its own or under her favorite crewneck sweaters.

Buy Here : $50$40
Everlane ReNew Long Liner
Everlane ReNew Long Liner

Everlane’s take on the on-trend military liner coat is a lightweight, conveniently packable layer with a cozy below-the-knee design.

Buy Here : $198$138
Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck

An easygoing, relaxed-fit turtleneck that still exudes a touch of sophistication. Crafted from soft recycled cashmere, this ultra-cool layer makes for a phenomenal gift since it’ll pair perfectly with literally anything in her closet. 

Buy Here : $230$161
Everlane Perform 24/7 Legging
Everlane Perform 24/7 Legging

Perfecting its Perform Legging (a legging we already thought was pretty damn perfect), the new and improved 24/7 pant still has all the same lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties that made the original a best-seller but now boasts an ultra-soft finish that feels like cozy brushed cotton, becoming her go-to winter legging.

Buy Here : $78$39

Gifts for Men

Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew

This isn’t your standard cashmere sweater. Nope, this crew is Grade-A stuff.

Buy Here : $170$119
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant

Made from a soft and unrestrictive fabric, and cut in a silhouette you won’t have to think very much about, Everlane’s Performance 5-pocket pants are exactly the kind of versatile no-brainer we’re all looking for this season.

Buy Here : $78$54
Everlane The Merino-Blend Sweater Polo
Everlane The Merino-Blend Sweater Polo

Your favorite semi-formal shirting style, dressed up for winter in a toasty wool-yak hair blend.

Buy Here : $160$112
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater

This half-zip is the kind you pull on, but certainly not the kind you’ll want to pull off any time soon.

Buy Here : $155$108
Everlane Track Pant
Everlane Track Pant

These GOTS-certified organic cotton pants sport a simple yet refined silhouette, with just a hint of slouch to give you that relaxed look and feel. But they’re still more than suitable for wearing outside the comfort of one’s home.

Buy Here : $78$39
Everlane Waffle-Knit Hoodie
Everlane Waffle-Knit Hoodie

This 100% cotton hoodie is still more than capable of keeping you warm, yet its lack of bulk lends itself well to layers both over and under.

Buy Here : $75$37
Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean
Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean

Jeans you can comfortably move and grove in.

Buy Here : $98$68
Everlane Bomber Jacket
Everlane Bomber Jacket

Your Top Gun moment is now 25% off.

Buy Here : $128$90

More Like This

InsideHook Black Friday Deals
InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022
a black friday women's deals banner
The Best Deals on Women’s Gifts This Black Friday
a black friday style banner
The Best Black Friday Style Deals To Kickstart Your Wardrobe

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Shirts and flannels from UNTUCKit, now on sale

From Our Partner

UNTUCKit Is Currently Taking 25% Off Sitewide
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

$330$150

Ninja’s Extremely Versatile Foodi XL Is Now 55% Off
HOKA ONE ONE Ora Recovery Shoe

$90$67

Add Recovery Footwear to Your Routine With This Hoka Shoe
Porter Commuter Bundle

$85$70

W&P’s Commuter Bundle Is Perfect for Make-and-Take Food and Drink
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year

Keep Reading

A screengrab of the homepage in "Backyard Baseball 2001."

Remembering the Most Inclusive Video Game Ever, 25 Years Later
Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien at a bar making a drink. The Silver Spring, Maryland, resident is the winner of Netflix's Drink Masters show

Meet the World’s First “Ultimate Drink Master”
Tracksmith runners hit the streets before the NYC marathon.

Tracksmith's First NYC Store Arrives With Brand's First-Ever Running Shoe
Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Old Bourbon bottle. Huckberry is giving away two bottles in a promotion called Pappy Day.

Spend $75 at Huckberry and You Could Win a Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle
a colage of items from the Taylor Stitch Black Friday sale on a wooden background

Sale Alert: Taylor Stitch’s Black Friday Bonanza Is Finally Here
2022 Black Friday Deals

Everything Everywhere Is on Sale. Here's How to Navigate It.
a collage of items from the Mr Porter Black Friday Sale on a blue patterned background

Mr Porter’s Black Friday Sale Is the Best Place to Score Menswear Deals
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off for Black Friday 2022

One of the Best Black Friday Fitness Deals Is 50% Off the Mirror
The Bulova Lunar Pilot, Breton and Marine Star, which are part of our list of the 10 best Bulova watches to give for the 2022 holiday season

10 Bulova Watches to Gift This Year, From Archival Classics to New-School Styles

Trending

Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Trust Us: This Will Be the Best Gift You Get Her This Year