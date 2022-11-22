Our Favorite Basics Are Up to 50% Off During Everlane’s Black Friday Sale
Everlane’s Black Friday sale has officially commenced. The San Francisco-based retailer is offering up to 50% off a heap of versatile basics — for everyone on your list.
Shop the coziest knitwear, handsomest jackets and comfiest jeans at a pretty sweet discount from now until 11/28.
You can browse the entire sale here, or take a look at some of our top Everlane Black Friday sale picks for both men and women below.
Everlane Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
It’ll be the most refined half-zip in her closet. That’s because this laidback layer is made from extra-fine merino wool.
Everlane ReLeather Tennis Shoe
A casual white tennis shoe, made from durable recycled leather scraps, to replace her current dirty and overworn white sneakers.
Everlane Way-High Jean￼
These premium organic cotton jeans offer an incredibly flattering, high-waist fit.
Everlane Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
Warm, stretchy and slightly sexy, this relaxed-fit dress, crafted from a blend of spandex, nylon and wool, is an easy, yet elevated, cold-weather look.
Everlane Felted Merino Cropped Cable Sweater
We’re very fond of a cropped, cozy moment.
Everlane Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck
A classic fold-over turtleneck made from Everlane’s soft blend of fine-ribbed Supima cotton, that she can wear on its own or under her favorite crewneck sweaters.
Everlane ReNew Long Liner
Everlane’s take on the on-trend military liner coat is a lightweight, conveniently packable layer with a cozy below-the-knee design.
Everlane The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck
An easygoing, relaxed-fit turtleneck that still exudes a touch of sophistication. Crafted from soft recycled cashmere, this ultra-cool layer makes for a phenomenal gift since it’ll pair perfectly with literally anything in her closet.
Everlane Perform 24/7 Legging
Perfecting its Perform Legging (a legging we already thought was pretty damn perfect), the new and improved 24/7 pant still has all the same lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties that made the original a best-seller but now boasts an ultra-soft finish that feels like cozy brushed cotton, becoming her go-to winter legging.
Gifts for Men
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
This isn’t your standard cashmere sweater. Nope, this crew is Grade-A stuff.
Everlane Performance 5-Pocket Pant
Made from a soft and unrestrictive fabric, and cut in a silhouette you won’t have to think very much about, Everlane’s Performance 5-pocket pants are exactly the kind of versatile no-brainer we’re all looking for this season.
Everlane The Merino-Blend Sweater Polo
Your favorite semi-formal shirting style, dressed up for winter in a toasty wool-yak hair blend.
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
This half-zip is the kind you pull on, but certainly not the kind you’ll want to pull off any time soon.
Everlane Track Pant
These GOTS-certified organic cotton pants sport a simple yet refined silhouette, with just a hint of slouch to give you that relaxed look and feel. But they’re still more than suitable for wearing outside the comfort of one’s home.
Everlane Waffle-Knit Hoodie
This 100% cotton hoodie is still more than capable of keeping you warm, yet its lack of bulk lends itself well to layers both over and under.
Everlane Relaxed 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean
Jeans you can comfortably move and grove in.
Everlane Bomber Jacket
Your Top Gun moment is now 25% off.
