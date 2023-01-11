This NBA Star Is Using Wine to Advocate for Prison Reform

InsideHook
Sports | January 11, 2023 6:49 am

NBA Star Tobias Harris Is Using Wine to Advocate for Prison Reform

Harris partnered with the Prisoner Wine Company on the limited-edition "Corrections" collection

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Hawks.
Tobias Harris is passionate about his sport and his causes.
Mitchell Leff/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

A member of the unofficial wine club that formed in the NBA bubble during the league’s Florida reboot in the summer of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the country, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris also used his time and his platform in the bubble’s spotlight to advocate against police brutality and systemic racism as the Black Lives Matter movement emerged onto the national stage.

In June of 2022, Harris was able to merge those two passions as one of the players who partnered with the Prisoner Wine Company and the National Basketball Players Association for the premiere of Game Change Game at the Tribeca Film Festival. Featuring Harris and other players including CJ McCollum, Malcolm Brogdon and Donovan Mitchell, the documentary takes viewers inside the Florida bubble as a social justice reckoning played out during the unprecedented 2020 NBA season.

Months after the release of the film, Harris partnered up with the Prisoner once again to promote the California-based winery’s newest launch, Corrections, a limited-edition three-pack of wine featuring labels drawn by LA-based artist Chris Burnett. Comprised of a 2021 Tempranillo, Malbec and Viognier, Corrections is priced at $225 with a portion of proceeds from the project going to Rubicon Programs, a nonprofit based in the Bay Area that provides essential services for impoverished communities disproportionately impacted by the inequity of the U.S. justice system.

To find out more from Harris about his involvement with the project and his passion for social justice, we caught up with him just before the calendar flipped from 2022 to 2023. Here’s what he had to say.

InsideHook: Why is prison reform a cause you chose to align yourself with? 

Tobias Harris: So many of us know someone who has been impacted by the prison system. In the United States, Black men are disproportionately represented in the prison population.  We’ve seen the effect it has on people’s lives both while they’re incarcerated and after they emerge back into the world. It’s a cause that’s impossible to ignore. 

More Wine

Meet the Father-Son Duo Pairing Wine With Visual Art
Meet the Father-Son Duo Pairing Wine With Visual Art

Healdsburg’s Harris Gallery has been a family affair for over 20 years

What do you think is the biggest issue with the prison system in the U.S.? 

There’s honestly a lot of work to be done, but one thing that always sticks out to me is the clear imbalance in sentencing. The Sentencing Project reported that Black Americans are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white Americans for comparable crimes. It’s jarring for me that our prison system is so clearly biased. 

Is this an issue you’ve ever discussed with your teammates or 76ers management?

It’s definitely been a topic. Earlier this year, the Sixers teamed up with REFORM Alliance to support prison reform and probation work in Philly. Conversations are important, but it’s really amazing to see we’ve also been able to turn talk into action as an organization. 

How important is it for people like yourself with a platform to use it in a conscious way?

Using my platform has always been important to me. In addition to this work, another passion of mine is working to improve education and literacy, whether in Philly or around the world. I know I’m fortunate to have this platform and it’s important to me I use it to make a difference.

Corrections wine from the Prisoner Wine Company.
The labels for Corrections are colorful for a reason.
Prisoner

How does Prisoner play into your efforts and messaging?

Prisoner is leveraging their platform to drive change and have a genuine impact, which is in line with everything I believe. They realize they have a responsibility in driving awareness and being an advocate for prison reform. The release of Corrections is just one piece of this larger commitment and one I’m honored to support. The bottles are wrapped in black tissue with statistics about the issues with our prison system and mass incarceration and the hope is that these might inspire a conversation over a glass of wine with a friend, which is a step in the right direction. Conversations are an important starting point. Education is key and be open to listening. Then, take action. That action can be a donation or more hands-on.

Is there reason to have hope?

TH: Always. This is something the Prisoner team really believes too and wanted to communicate through the release of Corrections. Someone might look at the labels and wonder why the art is so colorful, but that was their and artist Chris Burnett’s exact intention. The label art serves as a symbol of hopeful optimism so that viewers are inspired to learn more and take action themselves, whatever that may look like. The art also encourages people to remember that individuals who currently are or have previously been incarcerated are human and not the stereotypes we so commonly define them with like “criminal” or “addict” or “felon.” It’s important we don’t lose sight of that hope.

More Like This

Donovan Mitchell against the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in 2023.
NBA Drug Tests Cleveland Cavaliers After Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points
The NFL Is Trying to Steal Christmas Day From the NBA
The NFL Is Trying to Steal Christmas Day From the NBA
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, who may have missed a game due to eating crickets in Mexico City
Jimmy Butler May Have Missed a Game Due to Eating Crickets in Mexico

Most Popular

Former Georgia Bulldog Aaron Murray warms up before a 2013 game. Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
jogs of mezcal sitting on a wooden bar at carlitos mezcal Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico's Most Notorious Roads
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
A collage of the best men's puffer jackets on a multi-colored patterned background Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?
"The Drunkard's Progress," an iconic artwork from America's temperance era. What the Hell Is “Damp January”?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico's Most Notorious Roads
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?
What the Hell Is “Damp January”?

Keep Reading

Interiors of the Crown Building in New York City.

Inside the Hotel Where Rooms Go for $15,000 a Night
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy takes a snap.

What to Know About the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend
Palm trees and road in Miami Beach, Florida

This State Is Perfect for a Winter Road Trip
Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Hawks.

This NBA Star Is Using Wine to Advocate for Prison Reform
Smart Home devices on a purple abstract background

The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
a collage of Cole Haan sale shoes on an orange and red background

How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale
A close-up of the flannel lining on men's jeans from L.L. Bean and Eddie Bauer, and a full shot of a pair from L.L. Bean. We tested the most popular flannel lined jeans to find the best pair for men.

We Tested 12 of the Most Popular Flannel-Lined Jeans
A cartoon of Sophie Lucido Johnson, drawn by "New Yorker" cartoonist Sophie Lucido Johnson

Sophie Lucido Johnson Writes (And Draws) About Parenting (And Polyamory) Better Than Anyone
Paddy Lowe, the Formula 1 veteran, filling up a plane with Zero Petroleum's synthetic fuel, a drop-in substitute for fossil fuel that's supposedly climate-neutral

The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World

Trending

Inside the Hotel Where Rooms Go for $15,000 a Night
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Forget What You Think You Know About Color Blindness