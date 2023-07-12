InsideHook
Shoes | July 12, 2023 12:02 pm

Zappos’ Prime Day Sale Is Stocked With Shoe Deals

Adidas, Brooks and more are included

Those less educated in the dark arts of retail might be shocked to hear that Zappos is owned by none other than Amazon (you know, the purveyors of Prime Day), and while the footwear retails aren’t directly linked to the two-day festivities, they’re throwing one of many alternative sales to rival even the best of what Bezos has to offer. That’s right — shoe deals galore make up Zappos’ Prime Day sale, with 50% off Brooks, Vans and so much more.

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Your Guide to All the Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Your Guide to All the Best Deals

Today is your last day to score Prime Day savings

Seeing as we, the fine editors of InsideHook, are already in the dank trenches of Prime Day, we figured we might as well dig in and tackle the copious amount of Prime Day shoe deals, too. Below, the fruits of our hard labor — 15 editor-approved picks sure to find a place in your footwear rotation. There are sneakers, slip-ons, hiking boots, even the odd shower slide, all on sale and ready to be added to your cart. Have at it, you little capitalists.

The Best Shoe Deals From Zappos’ Prime Day Sale:

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
Zappos : $65$45
Brooks Trace II
Brooks Trace II
Zappos : $110$85
Flojos Brava Sandal
Flojos Brava Sandal
Zappos : $45$32
New Balance Classics ML515V3 Sneakers
New Balance Classics ML515V3 Sneakers
Zappos : $75$58
Merrell Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boot
Merrell Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boot
Zappos : $120$99
Sperry Authentic Original Penny Loafer
Sperry Authentic Original Penny Loafer
Zappos : $110$73
Timberland Authentics 3 Eye Classic Lug Boat Shoe
Timberland Authentics 3 Eye Classic Lug Boat Shoe
Zappos : $150$135
Altra Outroad Running Sneaker
Altra Outroad Running Sneaker
Zappos : $140$97
Adidas Adilette Shower Sandals
Adidas Adilette Shower Sandals
Zappos : $30$15
Vans Authentic Sneakers
Vans Authentic Sneakers
Zappos : $60$54
Toms Alpargata Forward Espadrille
Toms Alpargata Forward Espadrille
Zappos : $55$45
Cole Haan American Classics Tassel Loafer
Cole Haan American Classics Tassel Loafer
Zappos : $160$99
Clarks Crestview Easy Sandals
Clarks Crestview Easy Sandals
Zappos : $80$55
New Balance Numeric 210 Sneakers
New Balance Numeric 210 Sneakers
Zappos : $70$47
The North Face Base Camp Slide III
The North Face Base Camp Slide III
Zappos : $39$36

