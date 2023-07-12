Zappos’ Prime Day Sale Is Stocked With Shoe Deals

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Those less educated in the dark arts of retail might be shocked to hear that Zappos is owned by none other than Amazon (you know, the purveyors of Prime Day), and while the footwear retails aren’t directly linked to the two-day festivities, they’re throwing one of many alternative sales to rival even the best of what Bezos has to offer. That’s right — shoe deals galore make up Zappos’ Prime Day sale, with 50% off Brooks, Vans and so much more.

Seeing as we, the fine editors of InsideHook, are already in the dank trenches of Prime Day, we figured we might as well dig in and tackle the copious amount of Prime Day shoe deals, too. Below, the fruits of our hard labor — 15 editor-approved picks sure to find a place in your footwear rotation. There are sneakers, slip-ons, hiking boots, even the odd shower slide, all on sale and ready to be added to your cart. Have at it, you little capitalists.

The Best Shoe Deals From Zappos’ Prime Day Sale: