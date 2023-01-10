How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Are your trusty pair of office oxfords finally giving out? Or perhaps you’ve just resolved to dress a bit sharper this year. Maybe you’re just a sucker for killer discounts on boots and brogues alike. Regardless of your situation, Cole Haan’s Winter Sale proves a prime opportunity to snag premium dress shoes, cushy oxfords and office-friendly footwear at a serious discount.

Currently, you can save an extra 20% off hundreds of already marked-down items from the retailer, for massive amassed savings on all manner of footwear — with some much to pick through, we thought we’d chip in and isolate a few of the best deals up for grabs. Not enough? You can shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the 7 best deals from the massive Cole Haan Winer Sale.