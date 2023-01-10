How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale
Save an extra 20% on office-ready styles
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Are your trusty pair of office oxfords finally giving out? Or perhaps you’ve just resolved to dress a bit sharper this year. Maybe you’re just a sucker for killer discounts on boots and brogues alike. Regardless of your situation, Cole Haan’s Winter Sale proves a prime opportunity to snag premium dress shoes, cushy oxfords and office-friendly footwear at a serious discount.
Currently, you can save an extra 20% off hundreds of already marked-down items from the retailer, for massive amassed savings on all manner of footwear — with some much to pick through, we thought we’d chip in and isolate a few of the best deals up for grabs. Not enough? You can shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the 7 best deals from the massive Cole Haan Winer Sale.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself of for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you