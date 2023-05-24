InsideHook
The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment

Who let the dogs out?

a collage of the best sandals for men on a sandy backgroud
Who let the dogs out? That would be the best sandals for men.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

We at InsideHook have something we’d like to admit: for a long time, we’ve been somewhat of an anti-sandals publication. The err-factor just felt too large to justify slipping on the slides (outside the comfort of your own patio or the trail, of course). Too many crappy, annoyingly slippy styles, too much room to screw up an otherwise tasteful ‘fit with a pair of toss-on sandals, too much opportunity for foot fungus.

But in 2023, we’ve finally made a breakthrough — we’re willing to reconsider our staunch anti-sandals stance. After all, getting dressed has never been a more casual (or freaky) affair, and, after observing and testing what the market has to offer, why deprive yourself of the al fres-toe experience included in any number of the best sandals for men?

There are still some rules you should follow when donning fashion’s most casual footwear, of course. With slim exceptions, sandals should remain beachside, pool-approximate or tucked in the vacation bag until ready to be called upon. Likewise, we encourage — nay, we demand — that you do some pruning pre-sandals. We’re not saying you need a full-blown pedicure (although they’re lovely), but no one wants to catch nasty feet at brunch.

Below, we’ve rounded up a cohort of our favorite men’s slides and sandals, each one more beachy than the last. From sandal stalwarts like Birkenstock to just-released hiking sandals from Chaco, here are the best sandals for men to sweat out the summer.

The Best Sandals for Men in 2023:

The Tried and Trusted Option: Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal
The Tried and Trusted Option: Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal
Huckberry : $50 Zappos : $50

Perhaps the most trusted name in sandals, Birkenstock’s decades at the top are a testament to the German brand’s constant quality and timeless designs. That’s not to say that they won’t occasionally innovate — as seen above, Birky isn’t afraid to mold their double-strapped Arizona out of a cushy EVA for a water-resistant, anti-slip slide that looks good with anything and costs just $50. If you don’t already have a pair of these in your closet, we have just one question: What the hell are you doing?

The Outdoorsman's Choice: Outdoor Voices Chaco Z1 Sandal
The Outdoorsman's Choice: Outdoor Voices Chaco Z1 Sandal
Buy Here : $105

Chaco’s trail-ready Z1 slides are one of the top contenders in the hiking-sandal space, but they make for a damn fine everyday option, too. With just enough flex through the rugged base to keep things moving, they’re a top option for any dude looking to really get out there this summer. Don’t sleep on their collabs either – recent partnerships with Taylor Stitch and Outdoor Voices (seen above) will make you the best-dressed guy to still have his toes exposed.

The "Quiet Luxury" Leather Sandals: Todd Snyder Nomad Suede Crossover Sandal
The "Quiet Luxury" Leather Sandals: Todd Snyder Nomad Suede Crossover Sandal
Buy Here : $268

We can’t recall seeing any of the Roys in opened-toed footwear, but if Kenny were to rock some slides, we’d imagine they’d have to be Todd Snyder’s Nomad Crossover Sandals. Draped in a luxe, regal suede, Mr. Americana’s Italian footwear dream is handcrafted by artisans in Tuscany using traditional techniques and looks right at home on both the yacht and ancient Roman streets, sprezzatura-style.

The A1 Pool Slide: Adidas Adilette 22 Slides
The A1 Pool Slide: Adidas Adilette 22 Slides
Buy Here : $55$44

Adidas’s Adilette Slides are not your average dorm slides. Contoured to imitate the 3D topography of Mars, these three-striped sandals are literally out of this world, and unmatched when it comes to squishy slide comfort. Enjoy plush relief with every step…just don’t wear them into the pool, okay?

The Affordable Darling: Teva Original Universal Sandal
The Affordable Darling: Teva Original Universal Sandal
Buy Here : $55$33

Teva’s recognizable slide might not be the most…elevated, but the sandals are a joy in their own right, and the ankle strap provides more security than your average design. At just $55 (or less, if you snag them on sale), they’re a style you can afford to play around with. ‘Stocks and socks, anyone?

Summer's Sleeper Sandal: Grenson Quincy Leather Fisherman Sandals
Summer's Sleeper Sandal: Grenson Quincy Leather Fisherman Sandals
Buy Here : $295

Hear us now: Along with huaraches, fisherman sandals are going to be the summer footwear that you wish you had copped. Grenson’s primo leather option enjoys all the hallmarks of trend-proof pair — burnished calf leather, ribbed sole and a look straight off of a dinky boat on the Amalfi Coast.

The Only Thong We Want You to Be Wearing: Rainbow Leather Sandals
The Only Thong We Want You to Be Wearing: Rainbow Leather Sandals
Buy Here : $60

Of all the sandal styles, the classic thonged sandal is our least favorite, given its exaggerated room for general error. They’re often constructed from cheap, breakable materials, rarely comfortable and generally make an unpleasant slapping sound that’s earned them their flip-flop nickname. However, there are a few notable exceptions: Rainbow’s leather version is top of mind, as it appropriately addresses all three issues with a quality leather footbed and ’70s surfer charm.

More Sandals That We Love:

Huckberry x Danner Shelter Cove Slide
Huckberry x Danner Shelter Cove Slide
Buy Here : $95
Billabong All Day Impact Sandal
Billabong All Day Impact Sandal
Buy Here : $26
COS Woven Leather Strap Sandals
COS Woven Leather Strap Sandals
Buy Here : $135
Hoka Ora Recovery Slides
Hoka Ora Recovery Slides
Buy Here : $55$40
Bedrock Sandals Cairn Adventure Sandals
Bedrock Sandals Cairn Adventure Sandals
REI : $115
Cole Haan 4.Zerogrand Multi Strap Slide
Cole Haan 4.Zerogrand Multi Strap Slide
Buy Here : $85
Yuketen Sal 2 Suede Sandals
Yuketen Sal 2 Suede Sandals
Buy Here : $352
Suicoke Khaki URICH Sandals
Suicoke Khaki URICH Sandals
SSENSE : $160$93 End Clothing : $125
Oofos OOahh Slide Sandal
Oofos OOahh Slide Sandal
Buy Here : $60
Ecco Sport Yucatan Sandals
Ecco Sport Yucatan Sandals
Zappos : $140
Havaianas Brazil Flip Flops
Havaianas Brazil Flip Flops
Buy Here : $24$9
Reef Cushion Tradewind
Reef Cushion Tradewind
Buy Here : $55
Nike ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals
Nike ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals
Nike : $80$46

