South Florida’s latest restaurant openings include a Greek tavern on Espanola Way, a sleek Japanese restaurant inside the historic Paris Theater and a rooftop pool bar on South Beach. And if you planned to while the day away behind a bottle of wine? We’ve got your top option below.

Miami Beach

You’re here because: The bougainvillea-draped patio at Calista Greek Seafood Tavern is the perfect place for people-watching and sharing appetizers after work. The restaurant offers authentic Greek food in a gorgeous indoor/outdoor setting, and the new Espanola Way location marks the third Miami branch for owners Costa Grillas and chef Thomas Fotouras.

You’re dining on: hearty, shareable dishes inspired by the food and drinks scene in Athens. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and the prix-fixe lunch menu offers popular dishes like pikilia (a trio of dips), keftedes (Greek meatballs) and branzino. At dinner, the Calista Special comes with stuffed shrimp, stuffed clams, lobster and scallops. Ask for the Santorini Sunset at the bar, a Miami Beach signature cocktail made with añejo tequila, tsipouro, fresh ginger and agave.

Miami Beach

You’re here because: Queen Miami Beach has an impressive backstory. Located inside Miami Beach’s historic Paris Theater, originally designed by Art Deco architect Henry Hohauser, the restaurant has been completely reimagined, while keeping many original architectural details from the 1940s. The restaurant’s decadent setting includes a handmade Italian mosaic in the entryway, terrazzo floors and gorgeous, mid-century Lobmeyr Metropolitan chandeliers.

You’re dining on: A Japanese/American fusion menu that’s just as sophisticated as the setting. Think wood-fired American and Japanese wagyu steaks, smoked madai crudo and carpaccio surf-and-turf (beef, king crab and crème fraîche caviar). Head to the exclusive, eight-seat omakase counter on the second floor that overlooks the main dining room for a chef’s selection dinner, and end the night indulging in the smooth Hitchcock’s Suspicion cocktail — a mix of whisky, bourbon, lapsang souchong tea and kokuto sugar.

South Beach

You’re here because: It’s time to add a new rooftop restaurant to your list of favorites. Perched on the top of the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel on Washington Ave., Always June is a welcome new addition to Miami’s rooftop bar scene, and the name is a nod to South Florida’s temperate weather: “It’s always June in South Beach.”

You’re dining on: Elevated pool bites like jerk chicken wings, pork belly tacos and a spicy Peruvian chicken sandwich made with aji amarillo. The cocktails here are playful, too. The frozen espresso martinis, boozy popsicles and shareable punch bowls are in line with the bar’s cool poolside setting. Hang at one of the high-top tables spread out under string lights or reserve a cabana for a laid-back pool day.

Doral

You’re here because: You need a high-energy post-workout meal or midday lunch that’s not going to weigh you down. The wellness-driven casual cafe opened its first location in 2012 in Miami Beach and has attracted a loyal following thanks to its gluten-free and vegan options and charming, homey interiors.

You’re dining on: Pura Vida’s popular, all-day breakfast menu of organic acai bowls, decadent slices of avocado toast and hearty overnight oats. Lunches are customizable salads with protein options ranging from wild ahi tuna to vegan adashah (a combo of lentils and chickpeas). For customers on the go, Pura Vida offers cold-pressed juices and wellness shots like the Eternal Youth — a potent dose of probiotics infused with pineapple, elderberry, ginger and echinacea.

Delray Beach

You’re here because: Nothing pairs better with fresh seafood than a crisp glass of rosé — and the Hampton Social Delray Beach specializes in both. Located at the newly built Atlantic Crossing development off of Delray’s buzzing Atlantic Ave., the Hampton Social is the closest thing you’ll get to summering in the Hamptons without leaving Florida.

You’re dining on: Classic East Coast dishes like Maine-style lobster rolls and crab cake Benedict along with a glass (or two) of rosé. The nautical-themed dining space includes rope installations, portholes and swinging hammocks. Known as the “Rosé All Day” restaurant, diners can sip on domestic and imported rosé or on the restaurant’s own private label, H Rosé. On the weekends, a DJ provides the soundtrack to their signature brunch events.