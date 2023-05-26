InsideHook
Personal Tech | May 26, 2023

The Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Has Massive Tech Deals

Big savings on big-ticket items

By Jordan Bowman

There have been a ton of deals and sales dropping over the last few days, which we’ve covered extensively. And today, Best Buy enters the fold with their very own Memorial Day Sale. We spent some time scrolling through hundreds of items to find some of the best deals on Apple products, Bluetooth speakers, headphones and more. If you’re also looking to snag deals on smart cameras, home appliances, televisions and even outdoor grilling tools Best Buy has you covered there as well. The sale only lasts until 3/29 so act fast. Below, we have some of our favorite on-sale items.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM SE 2-Pack Portable Bluetooth Small Speaker
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM SE 2-Pack Portable Bluetooth Small Speaker
Best Buy : $180$100
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Best Buy : $500$450
Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy : $400$250
GoPro HERO11 Black Action Camera
GoPro HERO11 Black Action Camera
Best Buy : $500$400
MacBook Air 13.3 Laptop Apple M1 chip
MacBook Air 13.3 Laptop Apple M1 chip
Best Buy : $1,000$800
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air
Best Buy : $750$650
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones
Best Buy : $300$250
Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker
Best Buy : $280$180
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Best Buy : $400$350
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan
Best Buy : $400$300

