InsideHook
Menswear | July 25, 2023 10:00 am

The Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale Is Basically White Collar Wardrobe Nirvana

Like Christmas, but for stock brokers

a collage of items from the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale
Welcome to the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale
Brooks Brothers/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Brooks Brothers has a reputation for catering to a very specific, investment bond-forward type of clientele. It’s an estimation that’s not so terribly far off — the American menswear brand has been outfitting men of work for centuries now. This is, of course, not to say that there isn’t also room for the smart, well-dressed guy to partake too, especially when it comes to Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale.

The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

From Nike to Bonobos to Ray-Ban, Nordstrom has the deals

Seriously, you don’t need to be a Fortune500 guy to get in on the latest sale, with savings for everyone across a variety of categories. Now until August 1st, Brooks Bros is offering 40% off polos, tees, suit separates and more, along with a ton of additional discounts on clearance items. If that wasn’t enough, uniform dressers can also partake in the copious uniform deals, including four for $249 shirts, buy two get 40% off chinos and two for $1,699 on the famous 1818 suit.

We’ve done our part and rounded up a selection of styles for the day trader and the causal Ken alike, all priced to sell and ready to make an impression. All that’s left to do is browse our picks, add to cart and start dressing unless you’d like to check out the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from Brooks Brother’s Semi-Annual Sale.

The Best Deals From Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale

Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Pinstripe 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Pinstripe 1818 Suit
Brooks Brothers : 2 for $1699
Brooks Brothers Stretch Checked Short-Sleeve Sports Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Checked Short-Sleeve Sports Shirt
Brooks Brothers : 4 for $249
Brooks Brothers French Terry Cotton Fine Mock Neck
Brooks Brothers French Terry Cotton Fine Mock Neck
Brooks Brothers : $148$74
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Linen Herringbone Suit Pants
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Wool Linen Herringbone Suit Pants
Brooks Brothers : $248$149
Brooks Brothers Relaxed Cotton Chambray Military Shirt
Brooks Brothers Relaxed Cotton Chambray Military Shirt
Brooks Brothers: 4 for $249
Brooks Brothers Reversible Bucket Hat
Brooks Brothers Reversible Bucket Hat
Brooks Brothers : $70$52
Smathers & Branson Cotton Needlepoint Card Case
Smathers & Branson Cotton Needlepoint Card Case
Brooks Brothers : $65$49
Brooks Brothers Classic Bucks
Brooks Brothers Classic Bucks
Brooks Brothers : $248$127
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Drawstring Friday Corduroy Shorts
Brooks Brothers : $90$42
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Slim-Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Slim-Fit Supima Tipped Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $118$60
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Thin Stripe T-Shirt
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Thin Stripe T-Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $50$25
Brooks Brothers Clark Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers : $128$70
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On
Sperry x Brooks Brothers “Crest” Slip On
Brooks Brothers : $98$60
Brooks Brothers Three-Season Windbreaker
Brooks Brothers Three-Season Windbreaker
Brooks Brothers : $248$174
Brooks Brothers Cotton Logo Baseball Hat
Brooks Brothers Cotton Logo Baseball Hat
Brooks Brothers : $50$31
Brooks Brothers Regent Classic-Fit Madras Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers Regent Classic-Fit Madras Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers : $498$349
Brooks Brothers 5″ Stretch Montauk Stripe Swim Trunks
Brooks Brothers 5″ Stretch Montauk Stripe Swim Trunks
Brooks Brothers : $99$69
Brooks Brothers Suede Tassel Loafers
Brooks Brothers Suede Tassel Loafers
Brooks Brothers : $248$174
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack
Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack
Brooks Brothers : $43$30
Brooks Brothers Regent Oxford Fun Shirt
Brooks Brothers Regent Oxford Fun Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $118$50

More Like This

Best gifts for her from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The 15 Best Products to Buy Her From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Best Gifts for Women in 2023 include the lululemon belt bag, Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress and Dyson Airwrap on a colorful background
The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
a photo of Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler on a pink background
Did Timothée Chalamet Just Out-Adam Sandler at Pickup Basketball?

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Our Go-to Crossbody Bag Is $29 Off

$95$66

Our Go-to Crossbody Bag Is $29 Off
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag 6-Pack

From Our Partner

Our Favorite Reusable Food Storage Bags Are 25% Off
MacBook Air 13.3 Laptop Apple M1 chip

$1,000$750

This Discounted MacBook Air M1 Is One of the Best Laptop Deals Right Now
The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in black are the best earbuds for working out because of the small size and waterproof design that resists sweat

$250$160

These Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds Are 36% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Review: The 2023 GMC Canyon Denali Is the Luxury Truck That Offers Both Less and More
What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
Truffle Hunting in the Truffle Capital of the World
The 13 Best Bars in Texas, According to Bartenders
Patrick Mahomes Names the NFL’s Most Underrated Quarterback

Keep Reading

Cut Worms on Crafting the Perfect Pop Song

Cut Worms on Crafting the Perfect Pop Song
blur band on blue background

The 25 Best Songs by Blur
Chef Esther Choi

If “Hot Ones” and “No Reservations” Had a Baby, It’d Be “Heat Eaters”
Four bottles from the Napa-based Mira Winery

Review: Mira Offers Up Cool and Wildly Innovative Wines
Tony Parker in front of a French vineyard.

Tony Parker's Words of Wisdom on Wembanyama and Wine
oppenheimer martini

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
A man standing in the threshold of a restaurant.

What Does It Mean to Have a Good “Stand Hours” Rate?
An Oura smart ring.

Review: Why the Oura Smart Ring Gen3 Is Our Sleep Tracker of Choice
a collage of items from the Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale

The Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale Is Basically White Collar Wardrobe Nirvana

Trending

Review: The 2023 GMC Canyon Denali Is the Luxury Truck That Offers Both Less and More
What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
Truffle Hunting in the Truffle Capital of the World
The 13 Best Bars in Texas, According to Bartenders
Patrick Mahomes Names the NFL’s Most Underrated Quarterback