Brooks Brothers has a reputation for catering to a very specific, investment bond-forward type of clientele. It’s an estimation that’s not so terribly far off — the American menswear brand has been outfitting men of work for centuries now. This is, of course, not to say that there isn’t also room for the smart, well-dressed guy to partake too, especially when it comes to Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale.

Seriously, you don’t need to be a Fortune500 guy to get in on the latest sale, with savings for everyone across a variety of categories. Now until August 1st, Brooks Bros is offering 40% off polos, tees, suit separates and more, along with a ton of additional discounts on clearance items. If that wasn’t enough, uniform dressers can also partake in the copious uniform deals, including four for $249 shirts, buy two get 40% off chinos and two for $1,699 on the famous 1818 suit.



We’ve done our part and rounded up a selection of styles for the day trader and the causal Ken alike, all priced to sell and ready to make an impression. All that’s left to do is browse our picks, add to cart and start dressing unless you’d like to check out the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from Brooks Brother’s Semi-Annual Sale.

The Best Deals From Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Sale