Menswear | June 28, 2023

Star-Spangled Savings Abound at the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July Sale

30% off? Now that's what we call patriotism.

a collage of items from the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale
Brooks Brothers has a killer Fourth of July sale.
Brooks Brothers/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Sartorialists know that America and Brooks Brothers go together like homemade apple pie and a heaping scoop of ice cream — after all, the staple Americana label has been outfitting the commander-in-chief since 1818. This probably explains why the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale is so damn good; almost everything is 30% off sitewide, on top off special shirting deals and additional discounts on clearance goods.

Like any red-blooded American eager to launch off some fireworks and crank innumerable hot dogs, we know you don’t have time to sift through the plethora of sale goods BB has to offer, so in the spirit of patriotism, we’ve done you a solid and parsed the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale for you. Below, you’ll find a host of deals on polos, chinos and other menswear essentials that’ll liven up your summer wardrobe and give a whole new meaning to red, white and blue. Want to screen it for yourself? Have at it. Here are the best deals from the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale.

The Best Deals From The Brooks Brothers Sale:

Brooks Brothers Pique Archive Stripe Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Pique Archive Stripe Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $118$60
Brooks Brothers Clark Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers : $128$70
Brooks Brothers Japanese Knit Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Japanese Knit Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $198$100
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Moleskin Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Moleskin Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers : $398$250
Brooks Brothers Sueded Half-Zip
Brooks Brothers Sueded Half-Zip
Brooks Brothers : $128$60
Brooks Brothers Leather Tab Stripe Webbed Belt
Brooks Brothers Leather Tab Stripe Webbed Belt
Brooks Brothers : $80$30
Brooks Brothers Regent Oxford Fun Shirt
Brooks Brothers Regent Oxford Fun Shirt
Brooks Brothers : $118$50

