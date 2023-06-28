Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Sartorialists know that America and Brooks Brothers go together like homemade apple pie and a heaping scoop of ice cream — after all, the staple Americana label has been outfitting the commander-in-chief since 1818. This probably explains why the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale is so damn good; almost everything is 30% off sitewide, on top off special shirting deals and additional discounts on clearance goods.

Like any red-blooded American eager to launch off some fireworks and crank innumerable hot dogs, we know you don’t have time to sift through the plethora of sale goods BB has to offer, so in the spirit of patriotism, we’ve done you a solid and parsed the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale for you. Below, you’ll find a host of deals on polos, chinos and other menswear essentials that’ll liven up your summer wardrobe and give a whole new meaning to red, white and blue. Want to screen it for yourself? Have at it. Here are the best deals from the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale.

The Best Deals From The Brooks Brothers Sale: