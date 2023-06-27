All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales

Chances are, your Fourth of July word association goes more or less like this: fireworks, hot dogs, ‘merica. (There’s some built-in wiggle room for bald eagles and corn on the cob, for family time and doing dumb shit, of course.) Well, we’re challenging that traditional train of thought, as we firmly believe (for a variety of reasons) that a more appropriate lineup is something along the lines of deals, deals, deals. That’s right — while you were cleaning up the grill and watering the lawn, we were scouring and searching for all the best deals, steals and secret sales everyone from Amazon to Wayfair has to offer.

We’ve highlighted some of the best storewide sales and individual deals we could find. There are USA-sized deals on outdoor furniture, stylish staples, advanced appliances and so, so much more. Below, the best sales to shop this Fourth of July.

The Best Fourth Of July Store Sales to Shop

Huge Home Savings Now Is the Best Time to Save on Home Furniture From Burrow Upgrade your sofa, side table, bed frame, desk and more during the brand's Fourth of July sale

Best Fourth of July Style Deals

More Style Sales

Clarks: Save an extra 20% off sale styles at Clarks with code EXTRA20.

Crocs: For a limited time, take 50% off select crocs styles.

GlassesUSA: Shop from more than 10,000 styles of frames and take 60% off frames, 40% off designer frames and more.

Girlfriend Collective: Score 25% off full-priced items sitewide at the Girlfriend Collective Aniversary Sale.

Jachs NY: Take 65% off sitewide with code JLY4.

Lacoste: Take 50% off men’s and women’s styles during the Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale.

Madewell: Head to Madewell and save up to 60% off select styles during the Big Summer Sale.

Mansur Gavriel: Take up to 50% off select styles.

Nike: Select styles are an extra 20% off for Nike members, along with up to 40% off new markdowns.

Nordstrom: The anniversary sale is fast approaching and Nordstrom cardmembers get early access to the best deals.

Saks 5th Avenue: Save up to 60% off on designer picks at Saks 5th Avenue.

Saxx: Shop best-selling men’s underwear and other apparel to find discounted additions for your wardrobe.

Ssense: Take up to 70% off designer items from Dries Van Noten, AMI and more at the massive SSENSE sale.

Todd Snyder: Save up to 50% off select styles at the Todd Snyder 4th of July sale with code SUMMER20.

Uniqlo: Find special deals and giveaways on select apparel.

Best Fourth of July Home and Backyard Deals 2022

More Home and Backyard Sales

Albany Park: Sofas and sectionals are up to 25% off.

Amerisleep: Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450. You’ll also receive complimentary, no-contact delivery and free returns.

Allswell: Take 25% off the brand’s signature Hybrid Mattress with code STARS25 until 7/5.

Big Blanket Co.: Take 20% off sitewide + up to 50% off last-call items.

Brentwood Home: Up to $240 off mattresses.

Burrow: Now through 7/16, enjoy huge savings of up to 60% on handsome, modular home furnishings.

Casper: Take 20% off everything during the sleep brand’s Fourth of July sale.

Dyson: Save on select vacuums and air purifiers

Floyd: The Detroit-based furniture brand’s Summer Sale is still kicking. Take 30% off sectionals and 15% off everything else.

Fly By Jing: Running through 6/27 to 7/4, take advantage of up to 25% off Fly By Jing’s most fire Sichuan sauce bundles and merch, plus up to 50% off select clearance.

Great Jones: Take 25% off summer cooking essentials from the trendy cookware brand starting 6/29 through 7/4.

Industry West: Use code JULYFOURTH for 20% off Industry West’s stunning outdoor furniture.

Mattress Firm: Get a king-size bed for the price of a queen, and save up to $700.

Nectar: Everything is 33% off at the mattress brand, including Nectar’s premium memory foam mattress.

Overstock: Take up to 70% off all bedroom furniture, mattresses, pillows and other bedding essentials during the Overstock Fourth of July Clearance sale. You’ll also receive free shipping.

Outer: The brand’s good-looking, durable outdoor furniture is up to 30% off.

PK Grills: Save up to $420 and PK Grills will throw in a complimentary charcoal basket. Use code SMOKINHOT4TH

Purple Mattress: Save up to $800 on a Purple Mattress + Adjustable base.

Saatva: Take up to $600 off handcrafted mattresses.

Society6: Now through 5/30, Art Prints, Posters, Wrapping Paper and Stickers are up to 25% off.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to $700 on select mattresses and bed frames, plus additional markdowns on other sleep essentials.

Tushy: Take $200 off the TUSHY Ace Electric Bidet Seat.

Umamicart: The female-founded online Asian grocer is offering 20% off its Hot Summer Favorites now through 7/4.

Wayfair: Save on thousands of home goods and furniture.

Williams Sonoma: Take up to 70% off cookware, cutlery, electronics, home goods and more.

Windmill: The brand offering some sexy-looking AC units is taking up to $50 off its line of smart air conditioners.

Best Fourth of July Outdoor and Fitness Deals 2022

More Outdoor and Fitness Sales

Adidas: For a limited time, get up to 40% off select goods from apparel to footwear.

Backcountry: Take up to 50% off select gear and apparel.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Take up to 50% off select outdoor gear.

Eddie Bauer: Massive savings up to 50% off on shirts, shorts, pants and other assorted apparel.

Forsake: Take up to 60% off clearance items when you use code SCLRS3 at checkout.

Hoka: Grab top-tier hiking boots, running gear and apparel on sale.

Nike: Get up to 40% off the sale section, with deals on footwear, sportswear and more.

Patagonia: Discounts on baggies, fleeces, shirts and other gear at Patagonia’s web special sale.

PEARL iZUMi: Through 7/4, save 40% off sitewide (plus free shipping) at Pearl iZUMi.

REI: Shop the REI Fourth of July Sale, with up to 40% off thousands of adventure-ready apparel, accessories, gear and more.

Snowpeak: Grab discounted last chance items while supplies last.

Solo Stove: Save up to 35% on their best selling fire pits and other bundles.

VSSL: Take 30% off best-sellers at the VSSL shed.

Best Fourth of July Electronics Sales 2022

More Electronics Sales

Amazon: The online retail giant has an insane amount of tech on sale that’s constantly rotating, so be sure to check in often as you’ll never see the same deal twice.

Best Buy: Find open box deals on home appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more.

Canon: Find deals on cameras, lenses and assorted photography equipment.

Dyson: Save on Dyson products from hair care, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and more.

Walmart: Get up to 65% off flash deals on home audio, laptops and more.