InsideHook
Gear | June 27, 2023 12:06 pm

All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales

The most patriotic thing you can do? Save a bunch of money on new stuff.

a collage of on sale items from various fourth of july sales on a washed out American Flag Background
God bless the US of A — and all these Fourth of July sales
Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Chances are, your Fourth of July word association goes more or less like this: fireworks, hot dogs, ‘merica. (There’s some built-in wiggle room for bald eagles and corn on the cob, for family time and doing dumb shit, of course.) Well, we’re challenging that traditional train of thought, as we firmly believe (for a variety of reasons) that a more appropriate lineup is something along the lines of deals, deals, deals. That’s right — while you were cleaning up the grill and watering the lawn, we were scouring and searching for all the best deals, steals and secret sales everyone from Amazon to Wayfair has to offer.

We’ve highlighted some of the best storewide sales and individual deals we could find. There are USA-sized deals on outdoor furniture, stylish staples, advanced appliances and so, so much more. Below, the best sales to shop this Fourth of July.

The Best Fourth Of July Store Sales to Shop

Summer Essentials, Simplified

J.Crew End of Season Sale Is Off the Menswear Rails
J.Crew End of Season Sale Is Off the Menswear Rails

Save an extra 60% off the 'crews most wanted

Huge Home Savings

Now Is the Best Time to Save on Home Furniture From Burrow
Now Is the Best Time to Save on Home Furniture From Burrow

Upgrade your sofa, side table, bed frame, desk and more during the brand's Fourth of July sale

Spice Up the Summer

The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale
The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale

Take up to 60% off vibrators, bondage, lingerie and more

Best Fourth of July Style Deals

Sperry Striper II CVO Sneaker
Sperry Striper II CVO Sneaker
Sperry : $65$40
Everlane Linen Camp Shirt
Everlane Linen Camp Shirt
Everlane : $78$43
J.Crew 6″ ECONYL Nylon Stretch Swim Trunk
J.Crew 6″ ECONYL Nylon Stretch Swim Trunk
J.Crew : $90$43
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Colorblock
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Colorblock
Ray-Ban : $173$121

More Style Sales

Clarks: Save an extra 20% off sale styles at Clarks with code EXTRA20.

Crocs: For a limited time, take 50% off select crocs styles.

GlassesUSA: Shop from more than 10,000 styles of frames and take 60% off frames, 40% off designer frames and more.

Girlfriend Collective: Score 25% off full-priced items sitewide at the Girlfriend Collective Aniversary Sale.

Jachs NY: Take 65% off sitewide with code JLY4.

Lacoste: Take 50% off men’s and women’s styles during the Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale.

Madewell: Head to Madewell and save up to 60% off select styles during the Big Summer Sale.

Mansur Gavriel: Take up to 50% off select styles.

Nike: Select styles are an extra 20% off for Nike members, along with up to 40% off new markdowns.

Nordstrom: The anniversary sale is fast approaching and Nordstrom cardmembers get early access to the best deals.

Saks 5th Avenue: Save up to 60% off on designer picks at Saks 5th Avenue.

Saxx: Shop best-selling men’s underwear and other apparel to find discounted additions for your wardrobe.

Ssense: Take up to 70% off designer items from Dries Van Noten, AMI and more at the massive SSENSE sale.

Todd Snyder: Save up to 50% off select styles at the Todd Snyder 4th of July sale with code SUMMER20.

Uniqlo: Find special deals and giveaways on select apparel.

Best Fourth of July Home and Backyard Deals 2022

Tuft & Needle T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle T&N Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle : $895$716
Casper Essential Cooling Pillow
Casper Essential Cooling Pillow
Buy Here : $50$40
PK Grills The All New Original PK Grill & Smoker
PK Grills The All New Original PK Grill & Smoker
Buy Here : $700$525
Dyson V8
Dyson V8
Buy Here : $470$350

More Home and Backyard Sales

Albany Park: Sofas and sectionals are up to 25% off. 

Amerisleep: Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450. You’ll also receive complimentary, no-contact delivery and free returns.

Allswell: Take 25% off the brand’s signature Hybrid Mattress with code STARS25 until 7/5. 

Big Blanket Co.: Take 20% off sitewide + up to 50% off last-call items.

Brentwood Home: Up to $240 off mattresses. 

Burrow: Now through 7/16, enjoy huge savings of up to 60% on handsome, modular home furnishings. 

Casper: Take 20% off everything during the sleep brand’s Fourth of July sale.

Dyson: Save on select vacuums and air purifiers

Floyd: The Detroit-based furniture brand’s Summer Sale is still kicking. Take 30% off sectionals and 15% off everything else.

Fly By Jing: Running through 6/27 to 7/4, take advantage of up to 25% off Fly By Jing’s most fire Sichuan sauce bundles and merch, plus up to 50% off select clearance. 

Great Jones: Take 25% off summer cooking essentials from the trendy cookware brand starting 6/29 through 7/4.

Industry West: Use code JULYFOURTH for 20% off Industry West’s stunning outdoor furniture.

Mattress Firm: Get a king-size bed for the price of a queen, and save up to $700.

Nectar: Everything is 33% off at the mattress brand, including Nectar’s premium memory foam mattress.  

Overstock: Take up to 70% off all bedroom furniture, mattresses, pillows and other bedding essentials during the Overstock Fourth of July Clearance sale. You’ll also receive free shipping.

Outer: The brand’s good-looking, durable outdoor furniture is up to 30% off.

PK Grills: Save up to $420 and PK Grills will throw in a complimentary charcoal basket. Use code SMOKINHOT4TH

Purple Mattress: Save up to $800 on a Purple Mattress + Adjustable base. 

Saatva: Take up to $600 off handcrafted mattresses. 

Society6: Now through 5/30, Art Prints, Posters, Wrapping Paper and Stickers are up to 25% off.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to $700 on select mattresses and bed frames, plus additional markdowns on other sleep essentials.

Tushy: Take $200 off the TUSHY Ace Electric Bidet Seat. 

 Umamicart: The female-founded online Asian grocer is offering 20% off its Hot Summer Favorites now through 7/4.

Wayfair: Save on thousands of home goods and furniture. 

Williams Sonoma: Take up to 70% off cookware, cutlery, electronics, home goods and more. 

WindmillThe brand offering some sexy-looking AC units is taking up to $50 off its line of smart air conditioners. 

Best Fourth of July Outdoor and Fitness Deals 2022

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
Buy it now : $250$200
Patagonia Quandary Shorts
Patagonia Quandary Shorts
Buy it now : $79$51
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit 2.0
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit 2.0
Buy it now : $300$200
Hoka Anacapa Low GTX
Hoka Anacapa Low GTX
Buy it now : $170$136

More Outdoor and Fitness Sales

Adidas: For a limited time, get up to 40% off select goods from apparel to footwear.

Backcountry: Take up to 50% off select gear and apparel.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Take up to 50% off select outdoor gear.

Eddie Bauer: Massive savings up to 50% off on shirts, shorts, pants and other assorted apparel.

Forsake: Take up to 60% off clearance items when you use code SCLRS3 at checkout.

Hoka: Grab top-tier hiking boots, running gear and apparel on sale.

Nike: Get up to 40% off the sale section, with deals on footwear, sportswear and more.

Patagonia: Discounts on baggies, fleeces, shirts and other gear at Patagonia’s web special sale.

PEARL iZUMi: Through 7/4, save 40% off sitewide (plus free shipping) at Pearl iZUMi.

REI: Shop the REI Fourth of July Sale, with up to 40% off thousands of adventure-ready apparel, accessories, gear and more.

Snowpeak: Grab discounted last chance items while supplies last.

Solo Stove: Save up to 35% on their best selling fire pits and other bundles.

VSSL: Take 30% off best-sellers at the VSSL shed.

Best Fourth of July Electronics Sales 2022

Dyson V8
Dyson V8
Buy Here : $470$350
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Buy Here : $500$480
Hisense 65 Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV
Hisense 65 Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV
Buy it now : $498$378
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip
Buy it now : $999$800

More Electronics Sales

Amazon: The online retail giant has an insane amount of tech on sale that’s constantly rotating, so be sure to check in often as you’ll never see the same deal twice.

Best Buy: Find open box deals on home appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more.

Canon: Find deals on cameras, lenses and assorted photography equipment.

Dyson: Save on Dyson products from hair care, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and more.

Walmart: Get up to 65% off flash deals on home audio, laptops and more.

More Like This

a collage of J.Crew deals on an orange background
J.Crew End of Season Sale Is Off the Menswear Rails
a collage of the best men's underwear on a purple background
The Best Men’s Underwear in 2023 Will Exceed Your Wildest Expectations
a collage of the best camp shirts for men on a grey background
Get Vacation-Ready With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Body Acne Begone: This Top-Rated Grooming Duo Is Now Under $40

$54$36

Body Acne Begone: This Top-Rated Grooming Duo Is Now Under $40
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

$480$110

This Cool Harman Kardon Speaker Is Down to Just $110
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD

$1,050$720

Before Prime Day, Take 31% Off This Amazon Fire TV
a blue Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature shoe on a grey background

$150$60

These Nike Runners Are Some of Our Favorites — and Nearly $90 Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes

Keep Reading

An image featuring a Green Beret and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
carmy in the bear christmas episode fishes

The Christmas Episode of “The Bear” Is an Instant Classic
artist erik parker paints a set of two neon pyramids in his nyc studio

A Glimpse Inside Artist Erik Parker’s Neon Daydream
Two Jack Lake, Banff National Park

7 Reasons to Rent an RV on Your Next Family Vacation
Montreal International Jazz Festival

Why the Montreal Jazz Fest Is the Only Music Fest Worth Traveling For
a collage of on sale items from various fourth of july sales on a washed out American Flag Background

All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales
Three sex toys from Lovehoney's sale

The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale
Budget Headphones Hero

The Best Headphones Under $200
a collage of J.Crew deals on an orange background

J.Crew End of Season Sale Is Off the Menswear Rails

Trending

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes