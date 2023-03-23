Elevate Your Rainy Day ‘Fits With the Best Trench Coats for Men

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Of all the spring jacket styles, no one telegraphs a calculated sophistication better than trench coat. A lesser man might just don a rain jacket when the weather starts to turn, the simple fellow a Mackintosh coat. But the best trench coats for are more than a rain-proof layer, a weatherproof behemoth favored by kings and game changers. A good trench isn’t just a spring essential. It’s an heirloom, a statement maker, a goddamn miracle of menswear.

Defined by a collapsable, polished lapel collar, functional long coat structure and belted torso, the trench rose to prominence (and earned its moniker) in the thick of WWI as a British uniform to stave off chill and wet weather. The outerwear has since remained shockingly untouched — many of the military inspirations can still be found in modern interpretations today, despite its shift in occupation. It’s also what makes it the perfect layer for spring. Warm and weatherproof, the trench can slot over a suit or dress up a sweater and jeans in an instant.

As such, we’ve identified 10 trench coats — some steeped in history and some refreshingly new — from brands like Burberry, Percival and Banana Republic to level up your rain day officewear from zero to hero. Below, the ten best trench coats for men in 2023.

The Best Trench Coats for Men in 2023:

The Waterproof “Sherlock” Jacket from Percival keeps in line with the brand’s English roots, by name and by mod fit, but don’t let that put you off. It’s a tasty piece of outerwear, cut dashingly short, and an impressive way to introduce yourself to some soggy spring weather.

Dating all the way back to 1879, Burberry’s legendary trench is the literal OG of trench coats, and a shining example of the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality. Made from a water-resistant gabardine cloth, the style has stayed shockingly true to its original concept, with a double-breasted outer shell and iconic nova check interior. While it’s true that it’s incredibly expensive, know that it will never go out of style.

Burberry may be the OG trench, but for the everyday guy, it might as well be a Rolex. London Fog, on the other hand, has inserted itself as the household trench brand over the past century, with a practical, no-frills design that’s constructed to last and is as timeless as it is affordable.

You may not have heard of Fursac Paris, but trust us when we say you’ll want to remember the name. The Parisian label is championing a new era of chic, timeless garb with modern sensibilities and practices, and the end product, like this Checked Trench Coat, is, in a word, glorious.

As much a tank as a trench coat, lululemon’s Storm Field jacket has seen us through brutal NYC winters with nary a scratch thanks to its seam-sealed waterproof Gylde outer. The jacket has all the performance aspects you could want in a technical jacket — adjustable cuffs, a cinchable hood, back vents and an arsenal of pockets — with that classic trench coat cut.

When you think of trench coat, we can only assume you’re imagining some Wall Street fellow, strutting his stuff in this exact Brooks Brothers make. And that’s how it should be; after all, this soft Supima cotton trench slots handsomely over a crisp blazer and generally emulated an aire of a sophisticated man in a way that only Brooks Brothers truly knows how.

The Banana Republic’s rebrand from mall store stalwart to an exciting, fresh menswear mover and shake has truly been something to behold, and has culminated in something of a reinvention for the cohort of timeless men’s staples BR considers its bread and butter. Case and point — their trench coat has been freshly made over with a handsomely discrete logo graphic and stretched to a relaxed fit, meaning that, much like the new BR, the layer skews mysterious and cool over serious and stuffy.

Having perfect hair is hard. After all, a rainy day can ruin your hard-fought luscious locks in all but a second. To circumvent that problem, opt for Uniqlo U’s latest release, a classy, single-breasted long coat with an oversized removable hood fro maximum protection from adverse elements. We recommend the drab stone colorway — it’ll help that full head of hair really pop.

At face value, Budapest-based Nanushka’s trench might look a little plain for an expensive overcoat, but don’t be so quick to judge. Everything about this belted beauty is purposefully included and immaculately designed, from the cinched, double-breasted fit to the slightly-boxy sleeves for a relaxed, modern look. Plus, the 100% combed, DWR-treated cotton might as well be silk. Don’t judge a book by its cover.

Much like its waxed cousins, the Barbour Rokig has been fine-tuned for rain, and while all of the trenches on this list offer protection from the elements, there’s no style we’d rather trust to keep as dry on the soggiest of days.