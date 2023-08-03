InsideHook
In Need of a Bedding Upgrade? Try Parachute’s Linen Sheets.

It's time to make the switch to European flax linen

Parachute's Linen Sheet Set in Fog.
Parachute's Linen Sheet Set in Fog
Parachute
If you identify as a sweaty sleeper (it’s okay, I do too), you likely already own a few sets of linen sheets reserved for the hotter months of the year. If you run hot and have no idea what I’m talking about, well, I’m about to change your clammy little life. 

Linen is the go-to fabric for summer bedding (and clothing!). That’s because it’s a flax-based textile made from fibers derived from flowering plants. These fibers allow for strong ventilation and moisture absorption, making linen a naturally breathable, thermoregulating material. While linen has cooling properties and is more often associated with summer, its temperature-regulating abilities make it a suitable fabric for the winter as well. Flax’s built-in insulators draw heat away from the body (so you sleep cooler during the summer), but they also retain heat when you’re cold, keeping you comfortably cozy while you doze in the winter. All in all, linen is one of the most versatile, practical and comfortable materials you can sleep in year-round. 

But you shan’t pick up any ol’ brand of linen sheets. If you want the best night’s sleep and the best-looking bedding in town, you should head over to Parachute

Living in Linen: An InsideHook Primer on Summer’s Most Fickle Fabric
Living in Linen: An InsideHook Primer on Summer’s Most Fickle Fabric

All the need-to-know on the need-to-wear textile

If you took a peek into our bedrooms, you’d find them adorned with home goods from Parachute. The brand’s Down Alternative Duvet Insert makes us feel like we’re sleeping in a 5-star hotel most nights, while its Down Alternative Pillow supports our back and neck better than most. I’ve also owned Parachute’s Cloud Cotton Robe — a lightweight, cozy bathrobe — for a couple of years now, and it’s still one of my favorite loungewear pieces. However, I’ve recently discovered a new favorite from the brand: the Linen Sheet Set

What sets Parachute’s linen sheets apart from the many other linen offerings on the market? Well, Parachute’s sheets are crafted from European flax linen, which is regarded as a superior and pretty rare fabric. European flax is — you guessed it — grown in Europe, specifically in southwestern countries like France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The unique climate in those regions allows the flax plants to produce strong, extra-long fibers, notably longer than those from linseed grown in other parts of the world. In turn, European linen is remarkably durable yet feels impressively soft and gentle against the skin. And after a few nights with Parachute’s European flax sheets, which are expertly crafted in Portugal, I’m not sure if I can sleep on anything else. 

Beyond their comfort and ability to keep my body temperature regulated, Parachute’s linen sheets also just look really nice in my space. Their casually rumpled look adds a laidback bohemian, but somehow elevated, vibe to my bedroom — and pairs extremely well with my handsome Floyd platform bed frame. They’re also available in 13 (!) color variations, so there’s a sheet suitable for your design ethos. 

Overall, Parachute’s linen sheets are perfect for those in search of design-forward, luxurious-feeling bedding and a more comfortable, less sweaty night’s rest. 

Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Buy Here : $189$229
Parachute Linen Fitted Sheet
Parachute Linen Fitted Sheet
Buy Here : $120 – $150
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Buy Here : $280 – $340
Parachute Linen Pillowcase Set
Parachute Linen Pillowcase Set
Buy Here : $69 – $79

