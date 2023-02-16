InsideHook
Burrow’s Presidents Day Sale Has Furniture Discounts for the Entire House

Here’s how we’d take advantage of the holiday markdowns

Burrow's Range 4-Piece Open Sectional Lounger on a beige background
The Range 4-Piece Open Sectional Lounger
Burrow
For its Presidents Day sale, direct-to-consumer furniture company Burrow is throwing a tiered sale. That means when you use code PREZ23 at checkout you can take 15% off everything up to $1,599, and then discounts increase as your cart value does, with incremental discounts that max out at $1,000 off purchases of $5,000 and up.

If you’re in need of some furniture upgrades, it won’t be hard to reach above that first threshold and start getting those real-deal discounts. But if you haven’t checked in with Burrow in a while, the company has been expanding significantly from its original easy-to-assemble Nomad Sofa.

Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, the New York-based homeware designer also offers items for the bedroom, home office and bathroom. A stylish rug adds character to any room, matching wall shelves (that you can turn into a full-wall bookcase) showcase your favorite reading materials and knick-knacks, while a new standing desk enhances your work-from-home life. Plus, there’s the new Union Collection, the brand’s most comfortable modular seating system to date.

To help you sift through their offerings and help you take advantage of the President’s Day markdowns, we’ve picked out a few different bundles featuring pieces we’d buy together, from bed frames and mattresses (yes, they have their own line) to sofas, coffee tables and rugs.

The four-piece Range Sofa from Burrow
The Range Sofa.
Burrow

Bundle 1: Range 4-Piece Sofa, Serif Coffee Table, Block Party Rug

A refreshed living room with Burrow’s newer Range line, a two-tiered coffee table in solid ash and a giant rug (8’ x 10’) to fill out the space.

BUY HERE: $3,050 $2,500
The Circa Bed from Burrow
The Circa Bed.
Burrow

Bundle 2: Circa Bed, Lyric Hybrid Mattress, Eucalyptus Sheets

A queen-size bed (with an upholstered headboard), an accompanying mattress (the hybrid style with foam and coils) and a sumptuous four-piece sheet set from Sijo.

BUY HERE: $2,469 $2,119 
The five-seat Nomad Sofa in leather from Burrow, featuring an ottoman
The Nomad Sofa.
Burrow

Bundle 3: Nomad 5-Seat Leather Sofa, Dram Bar Cart

Burrow’s couches come in performance fabric, performance velvet and, as pictured here, Italian leather. If you do indeed opt for a sofa that can fit all your friends in style, make sure to include a bar cart so you can entertain in style, too. 

BUY HERE: $5,385 $4,385

Not a fan of our combinations? You can pick up all of these pieces individually or simply shop Burrow’s entire selection of furniture and home goods here.

