Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For its Presidents Day sale, direct-to-consumer furniture company Burrow is throwing a tiered sale. That means when you use code PREZ23 at checkout you can take 15% off everything up to $1,599, and then discounts increase as your cart value does, with incremental discounts that max out at $1,000 off purchases of $5,000 and up.

If you’re in need of some furniture upgrades, it won’t be hard to reach above that first threshold and start getting those real-deal discounts. But if you haven’t checked in with Burrow in a while, the company has been expanding significantly from its original easy-to-assemble Nomad Sofa.

Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, the New York-based homeware designer also offers items for the bedroom, home office and bathroom. A stylish rug adds character to any room, matching wall shelves (that you can turn into a full-wall bookcase) showcase your favorite reading materials and knick-knacks, while a new standing desk enhances your work-from-home life. Plus, there’s the new Union Collection, the brand’s most comfortable modular seating system to date.

To help you sift through their offerings and help you take advantage of the President’s Day markdowns, we’ve picked out a few different bundles featuring pieces we’d buy together, from bed frames and mattresses (yes, they have their own line) to sofas, coffee tables and rugs.

The Range Sofa. Burrow

A refreshed living room with Burrow’s newer Range line, a two-tiered coffee table in solid ash and a giant rug (8’ x 10’) to fill out the space.

The Circa Bed. Burrow

A queen-size bed (with an upholstered headboard), an accompanying mattress (the hybrid style with foam and coils) and a sumptuous four-piece sheet set from Sijo.

The Nomad Sofa. Burrow

Burrow’s couches come in performance fabric, performance velvet and, as pictured here, Italian leather. If you do indeed opt for a sofa that can fit all your friends in style, make sure to include a bar cart so you can entertain in style, too.

Not a fan of our combinations? You can pick up all of these pieces individually or simply shop Burrow’s entire selection of furniture and home goods here.