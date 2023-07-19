Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you think the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the department store’s annual blowout running now through the end of July, is only for chinos and boat shoes, you’re missing out on the best part! That is, the coffee makers and Dutch ovens.

While Nordstrom’s style section may be offering hundreds more deals, the home and kitchen slate is full of frankly unexpected steals from brands we’re always looking to snag at a discount. We’re talking the unimpeachable Moccamaster coffee maker, a cupboard’s worth of premium bedding from Parachute and even a Dyson vacuum that’s $100 off.

Below, our 12 favorite on-sale items, all with serious discounts you won’t find elsewhere.

Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer We were expecting them to have a run-of-the-mill coffee maker on sale. So it’s a welcome surprise that they have this cult-favorite Moccamaster, which combines simple functionality with superior brewing tech. Buy Here : $359 $255

Casper Set of 2 Hybrid Pillows How long have you owned your current pillows? If you can’t remember when you bought them, chances are it’s time to swap them out. This cool set from Casper will do nicely. Buy Here : $189 $142

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This top-rated Dyson boasts up to 60 minutes of run time and gently cleans hard surfaces while effectively picking up pet hair, dirt and more. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum and back in a matter of seconds, making it ideal for tackling tight and hard-to-reach spaces. Buy it now : $600 $500

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven rafted from crack- and chip-resistant enamel and polished to perfection, the Dutch oven is much beloved for baking bread, stewing soups, braising various meats and, overall, enhancing slow-cooking — not to mention looking devilishly handsome on your stovetop. Buy Here : $375 $240

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set Whenever the French perfumer’s iconic candles are on sale, we have to snatch them up. Not only do they smell incredible, but their timeless design elevates any room you burn them in. Buy it now : $168 $118

Viking 3-Ply 11-Piece Cookware Set If you’re here for a cookware refresh, or looking for an impressive but not insanely expensive wedding present, this 3-ply set from Viking will stand the test of time and look great in any kitchen. Buy Here : $900 $600

Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle Where are the pour-over fans at? If you’re trying to take your coffee game to the next level, you absolutely need an electric kettle like this one from Fellow. And if you’re a tea drinker who likes things just so, this’ll come in handy for you, too. Buy Here : $195 $150

Parachute Oversize Knit Throw Blanket Perfect for when the AC is on a bit too high, Parachute’s cozy knit throw adds warmth and style to any couch or bed. Buy Here : $149 $120

Nordstrom 14-Inch Wood Serving Bowl If you’re still serving salads out of the stainless steel bowl you mixed them in, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Get yourself a couple of these wood serving bowls and give your recipes a vessel where they can shine. Buy Here : $65 $42