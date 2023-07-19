InsideHook
Home Goods | Updated July 19, 2023 12:01 pm

The 15 Best Home and Kitchen Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 

Top-notch coffee makers, Dutch ovens and premium linens all included

A sampling of the best home and kitchen deals during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Time for a home refresh.
Nordstrom/Getty
By Alex Lauer and Logan Mahan @alexlauer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you think the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the department store’s annual blowout running now through the end of July, is only for chinos and boat shoes, you’re missing out on the best part! That is, the coffee makers and Dutch ovens. 

The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

From Nike to Bonobos to Ray-Ban, Nordstrom has the deals

While Nordstrom’s style section may be offering hundreds more deals, the home and kitchen slate is full of frankly unexpected steals from brands we’re always looking to snag at a discount. We’re talking the unimpeachable Moccamaster coffee maker, a cupboard’s worth of premium bedding from Parachute and even a Dyson vacuum that’s $100 off. 

Below, our 12 favorite on-sale items, all with serious discounts you won’t find elsewhere. 

Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer
Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer

We were expecting them to have a run-of-the-mill coffee maker on sale. So it’s a welcome surprise that they have this cult-favorite Moccamaster, which combines simple functionality with superior brewing tech.

Buy Here : $359$255
Viking 12-Inch Carbon Steel Wok
Viking 12-Inch Carbon Steel Wok

Everyone needs a carbon steel wok in their kitchen, a fact more and more people are waking up to every day. We’ve sung their praises before, so now’s the time to add one to your cooking arsenal.

Buy Here : $130$80
Casper Set of 2 Hybrid Pillows
Casper Set of 2 Hybrid Pillows

How long have you owned your current pillows? If you can’t remember when you bought them, chances are it’s time to swap them out. This cool set from Casper will do nicely.

Buy Here : $189$142
Pendelton Moonlight Mesa Throw Blanket
Pendelton Moonlight Mesa Throw Blanket

This 100% cotton throw will add an eye-catching, Southwestern vibe to any space.

Buy Here : $129$91
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This top-rated Dyson boasts up to 60 minutes of run time and gently cleans hard surfaces while effectively picking up pet hair, dirt and more. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum and back in a matter of seconds, making it ideal for tackling tight and hard-to-reach spaces.

Buy it now : $600$500
Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven

rafted from crack- and chip-resistant enamel and polished to perfection, the Dutch oven is much beloved for baking bread, stewing soups, braising various meats and, overall, enhancing slow-cooking — not to mention looking devilishly handsome on your stovetop.

Buy Here : $375$240
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

Whenever the French perfumer’s iconic candles are on sale, we have to snatch them up. Not only do they smell incredible, but their timeless design elevates any room you burn them in.

Buy it now : $168$118
Linen Duvet Cover
Linen Duvet Cover

Crafted in Portugal from high-end European flax, this garment-washed duvet cover is supremely soft, naturally breathable and now under $300.

Buy Here : $320$225
Viking 3-Ply 11-Piece Cookware Set
Viking 3-Ply 11-Piece Cookware Set

If you’re here for a cookware refresh, or looking for an impressive but not insanely expensive wedding present, this 3-ply set from Viking will stand the test of time and look great in any kitchen. 

Buy Here : $900$600
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

Where are the pour-over fans at? If you’re trying to take your coffee game to the next level, you absolutely need an electric kettle like this one from Fellow. And if you’re a tea drinker who likes things just so, this’ll come in handy for you, too.

Buy Here : $195$150
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden

With Click & Grow’s self-watering smart garden, you can have fresh herbs and vegetables at your fingertips — no manual labor required.

Buy it now : $100$70
Parachute Oversize Knit Throw Blanket
Parachute Oversize Knit Throw Blanket

Perfect for when the AC is on a bit too high, Parachute’s cozy knit throw adds warmth and style to any couch or bed.

Buy Here : $149$120
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Yes even the internet-favorite 10-in-1 cookware system is on sale.

Our Place : $150$115
Nordstrom 14-Inch Wood Serving Bowl
Nordstrom 14-Inch Wood Serving Bowl

If you’re still serving salads out of the stainless steel bowl you mixed them in, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Get yourself a couple of these wood serving bowls and give your recipes a vessel where they can shine. 

Buy Here : $65$42
Coravin Pivot+ Wine Preservation System
Coravin Pivot+ Wine Preservation System

This advanced wine preservation system keeps bottles as fresh as the night you opened them for up to four weeks.

Buy Here : $149$105
Piglet In Bed Linen Sheet Set
Piglet In Bed Linen Sheet Set

This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all crafted from stonewashed French linen.

Buy Here : $269$216

More Like This

a collage of shoes from the Reebok Nano Sale on a gradient background
Reebok Is Throwing a CrossFit-Approved Nano Sale
a collage of the Vuori Banks Short on a blue tonal background
Review: Vuori’s Banks Shorts Improve on an Already-Stellar Formula
a collage of Nordstrom items on a blue background
The Best Style Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

This Hydro Flash Tumbler Is Now Discounted at REI

$33$24

This Hydro Flash Tumbler Is Now Discounted at REI
AeroGarden 45W LED Grow Light Panel

$144$56

Grow Your Plants Indoors With an AeroGarden
OV’s Versatile Short Is Now 30% Off

$58$40

OV’s Versatile Short Is Now 30% Off
Cole Haan Men's Grand Laser Penny Driver Men's Grand Laser Penny Driver Men's Grand Laser Penny Driver Men's Grand Laser Penny Driver Men's Grand Laser Penny Driver Men's Grand Laser Penny Driver Men's Grand Laser Penny Driver

From Our Partner

Summer Footwear From Cole Haan Is Now Up to 60% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
Hims Hard Mints Are a Fresh Way to Treat Erectile Dysfunction
If You Love Whiskey, Try These 9 Añejo and Extra Añejo Tequilas

Keep Reading

A field of Agave tequilana, commonly called blue agave (agave azul) or tequila agave, is an agave plant that is an important economic product of Jalisco, Mexico. In the background is the famous Tequila Volcano or Volcán de Tequila

What’s the Difference Between Tequila and Mezcal?
Richie finds his purpose in "Forks"

How “The Bear” Achieved “Dudes Rock” Nirvana Via Richie’s Transformation
Truffles, anyone?

Truffle Hunting in the Truffle Capital of the World
A view of a couple walking through a vineyard with walking sticks.

Why You Should Get in the Habit of Taking “Lindy Walks”
An old-fashioned as of a man paying his check for breakfast.

Let Breakfast Back Into Your Life
Oxo salad spinner Hero

In Praise of the Venerable OXO Salad Spinner
a collage of shoes from the Reebok Nano Sale on a gradient background

Reebok Is Throwing a CrossFit-Approved Nano Sale
a collage of the Vuori Banks Short on a blue tonal background

Review: Vuori’s Banks Shorts Improve on an Already-Stellar Formula
A sampling of the best home and kitchen deals during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The 15 Best Home and Kitchen Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale 

Trending

What’s the Best Sport for Increasing Life Expectancy?
Lessons From a ’90s CD Collection
5 Steps to Staying in Shape for the Rest of Your Life
Hims Hard Mints Are a Fresh Way to Treat Erectile Dysfunction
If You Love Whiskey, Try These 9 Añejo and Extra Añejo Tequilas