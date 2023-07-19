The 15 Best Home and Kitchen Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Top-notch coffee makers, Dutch ovens and premium linens all included
If you think the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the department store’s annual blowout running now through the end of July, is only for chinos and boat shoes, you’re missing out on the best part! That is, the coffee makers and Dutch ovens.
While Nordstrom’s style section may be offering hundreds more deals, the home and kitchen slate is full of frankly unexpected steals from brands we’re always looking to snag at a discount. We’re talking the unimpeachable Moccamaster coffee maker, a cupboard’s worth of premium bedding from Parachute and even a Dyson vacuum that’s $100 off.
Below, our 12 favorite on-sale items, all with serious discounts you won’t find elsewhere.
Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer
We were expecting them to have a run-of-the-mill coffee maker on sale. So it’s a welcome surprise that they have this cult-favorite Moccamaster, which combines simple functionality with superior brewing tech.
Viking 12-Inch Carbon Steel Wok
Everyone needs a carbon steel wok in their kitchen, a fact more and more people are waking up to every day. We’ve sung their praises before, so now’s the time to add one to your cooking arsenal.
Casper Set of 2 Hybrid Pillows
How long have you owned your current pillows? If you can’t remember when you bought them, chances are it’s time to swap them out. This cool set from Casper will do nicely.
Pendelton Moonlight Mesa Throw Blanket
This 100% cotton throw will add an eye-catching, Southwestern vibe to any space.
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This top-rated Dyson boasts up to 60 minutes of run time and gently cleans hard surfaces while effectively picking up pet hair, dirt and more. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum and back in a matter of seconds, making it ideal for tackling tight and hard-to-reach spaces.
Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven
rafted from crack- and chip-resistant enamel and polished to perfection, the Dutch oven is much beloved for baking bread, stewing soups, braising various meats and, overall, enhancing slow-cooking — not to mention looking devilishly handsome on your stovetop.
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
Whenever the French perfumer’s iconic candles are on sale, we have to snatch them up. Not only do they smell incredible, but their timeless design elevates any room you burn them in.
Linen Duvet Cover
Viking 3-Ply 11-Piece Cookware Set
If you’re here for a cookware refresh, or looking for an impressive but not insanely expensive wedding present, this 3-ply set from Viking will stand the test of time and look great in any kitchen.
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle
Where are the pour-over fans at? If you’re trying to take your coffee game to the next level, you absolutely need an electric kettle like this one from Fellow. And if you’re a tea drinker who likes things just so, this’ll come in handy for you, too.
Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
With Click & Grow’s self-watering smart garden, you can have fresh herbs and vegetables at your fingertips — no manual labor required.
Parachute Oversize Knit Throw Blanket
Perfect for when the AC is on a bit too high, Parachute’s cozy knit throw adds warmth and style to any couch or bed.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Yes even the internet-favorite 10-in-1 cookware system is on sale.
Nordstrom 14-Inch Wood Serving Bowl
If you’re still serving salads out of the stainless steel bowl you mixed them in, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Get yourself a couple of these wood serving bowls and give your recipes a vessel where they can shine.
Coravin Pivot+ Wine Preservation System
This advanced wine preservation system keeps bottles as fresh as the night you opened them for up to four weeks.
Piglet In Bed Linen Sheet Set
This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, all crafted from stonewashed French linen.
