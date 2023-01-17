InsideHook
Home Goods | January 17, 2023 12:15 pm

Our Favorite Cookware Deals From the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event

Save up to 72% on an array of nonstick, copper core and stainless steel cookware

All-Clad 8.5" and 10.5-Inch Fry Pan Set, now on sale
All-Clad 8.5" and 10.5-Inch Fry Pan Set, now $40 off.
Home & Cook
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds Event is the best time to pick up some excellent stainless steel, Copper Core, nonstick and other essential cookware for up to 72% off.

There’s a minor catch: You’ll have to enter your email acknowledging these kitchen items are either factory seconds (with blemishes that do not affect cooking performance) or have packaging damage. Also, this sale isn’t held by All-Clad itself, but Home & Cook, a company owned by All-Clad’s French parent Groupe SEB. There’s also a limit of five of each item and it’ll take about 10-15 business days to ship (and there’s a flat shipping fee of $9.95). And all sales are final.

But if you can live with those modest terms, there are a ton of great deals here. A few favorites, below:

5-Piece Cookware Set / Stainless
5-Piece Cookware Set / Stainless
Buy Here : $635$250
8.5″ and 10.5-Inch Fry Pan Set / Essentials Hard Anodized
8.5″ and 10.5-Inch Fry Pan Set / Essentials Hard Anodized
Buy Here : $90$50
10-Piece Nonstick Grey Cookware Set / Hard Anodized
10-Piece Nonstick Grey Cookware Set / Hard Anodized
Buy Here : $700$245
4-Qt. Essential Pan / Copper Core
4-Qt. Essential Pan / Copper Core
Buy Here : $385$180
11-Inch Square Grill and Griddle Set
11-Inch Square Grill and Griddle Set
Buy Here : $200$80

