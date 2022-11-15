InsideHook
9 Products That Will Help Keep Your Closet Organized

Don’t spend another minute with clothes thrown everywhere

A shoe organizer, basket and shoe cleaner on a green and blue gradient background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Geoff Nudelman @nvdel

Have you taken a look at your closet lately and wondered how everything got so messy? You’re not alone. But thankfully, there are hundreds of ways to organize your closet these days.  

When organizing, the first thing you should do is weed through all of your clothes and gear to see what you’re actually wearing. You have to Marie Kondo that closet space and donate or sell whatever you don’t need. The less you have to actually organize, the easier it will be. You might find a lost gem that you haven’t worn in some time, or it might be time to finally retire those decade-old dress pants and upgrade to something new. 

With all of this in mind, we bring you nine products that will help keep things organized.

FSUTEG 50 Pack Clothes Hangers
FSUTEG 50 Pack Clothes Hangers
Amazon : $36

You spent all that money on a beautiful shirt and now you’re about to ruin it with terrible metal wire hangers. Save yourself a bit of a headache and pick up proper clothes hangers. Using the wrong hangers is a great way to ruin collars on your beloved shirts. You can also end up with a weird shoulder hump on your looser knitwear. These particular hangers have a non-slip grip on either side to help shirts stay in place. They also lessen the chance of that not-what-you-wanted stretched collar look.

West Elm Bamboo Soft Closet Organization Essentials Collection
West Elm Bamboo Soft Closet Organization Essentials Collection
West Elm : $40

This cotton collection comes in a neutral “bamboo” color that’s suitable for a range of closet styles. Among our favorites in the lineup is the hanging organizer. It frees up a ton of space while offering access to things like sweaters, which should never be hung, only folded.

Multi-Functional Trouser Organizer
Multi-Functional Trouser Organizer
Etsy : $97

This sturdy, twisting organizer allows you to easily reach whichever pair of pants you need. It can store up to 15 pairs of pants and will save you a ton of closet space in the long run. Now you won’t be as tempted to chuck your trousers in the back of your drawer, which creases them and turns them, and you, in to a disheveled mess.

Yamazaki Steel Coat Rack
Yamazaki Steel Coat Rack
Yamazaki : $90

This modern coat rack has eight “branches” capable of holding not just coats, but backpacks, scarves and much more. And don’t worry about it tipping over — it also has a weighted base, which means the rack will hold steady no matter how many coats are draping on it. 

The Container Store Drop-Front Shoe Box
The Container Store Drop-Front Shoe Box
The Container Store : $80

Ditch the basic shoe rack and those dusty old shoe boxes. You can protect your most coveted kicks with this six-pack of clear-front shoe boxes. If you’re looking to make a statement with your sneakers, adding multiple sets to build a tower is an inventive way to show them off. 

Stackers Pebble Grey Classic Lidded Eyewear Storage Box
Stackers Pebble Grey Classic Lidded Eyewear Storage Box
The Container Store : $40

We’re all used to chucking our glasses or shades on top of our desk or on top of our drawer. But you should make a concerted effort to keep them organized. You can avoid unnecessary scratches and small abrasions with a simple lidded box. You also won’t have to worry about wiping off all the dust when you throw them back on.

Away Centerfold Garment Sleeve
Away Centerfold Garment Sleeve
Away : $65

Pro tip: Don’t keep your suits in the dry cleaning plastic. Invest in a suitable garment bag. You don’t only have them ready to go for travel, but now they are organized and protected when not in use.

Allen Edmonds Cedar Valet Box
Allen Edmonds Cedar Valet Box
Allen Edmonds : $70

Here, a classy option to protect and organize all of your shoe care products. Whether basic shoe cleaner or leather conditioner, it can all be kept in a cedar valet box like this one from Allen Edmonds. It will also naturally release a nice, woodsy scent throughout your closet. 

Birch Lane ClosetMaid SpaceCreations Closet System Starter Kit
Birch Lane ClosetMaid SpaceCreations Closet System Starter Kit
Birch Lane : $780

Of course, you could also go the all-in-one option and get almost everything you need at one time. This set includes adjustable shelving, multiple racks and a center unit for fold-only clothing and accessories. Birch Lane also goes like two step further by making the starter kit a modular design. That means you can customize and select the things you need and discard the parts you won’t need. If you’re working with a small or large closet space this is a great option for a quick closet organization rebuild.

