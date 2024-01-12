The Best Accent Rugs for Every Type of Space

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you’ve got beautiful furniture that’s been arranged in the seemingly perfect way but something still feels like it’s just missing, you’re going to want to consider adding an accent rug.

“An accent rug is an easy way to add a pop of color and to add some texture and warmth to a space,” says Kathy Kuo, the CEO and founder of Kathy Kuo Home. “And a great way to echo and reinforce design elements or color schemes from your wall art and furniture.”

In addition to using the insight from Kuo to guide our picking process, we also did some testing of our own on products that made the final cut. In the end, we were sure to include a wide range of styles, materials, and prices. Read on to see our picks.

Things to Consider:

Dimensions:

Kuo tells us that she “would recommend measuring your space and determining the dimensions you want for your rug,” but beyond that, don’t overthink it. Of course, you have to consider what exactly you want from your area rug. Do you want furniture to rest on top of it? Or do you want it to be small enough to fit exclusively into the area where there is no furniture? Be sure to measure your space, and a helpful tool can be to use some painter’s tape to mark where the rug would be to make sure it’s ideal for your situation before ordering.

In terms of style, Kuo feels that “coverage size of an accent rug is really going to depend on the size and layout of your space. There’s really no hard and fast rule, but it’s nice to have a couple feet between the accent rug and your primary area rug.” And if you’re concerned that your space may be too small for an accent rug, Kuo tells us that adding a small accent rug to your floor plan can give the illusion of a larger space. They’re also a nice way to help carve out areas that feel distinctive within a more compact space.

Additionally, please be aware with our choices that the listed prices are generally for products that are near the same size as each other. If you want something larger, it will cost more than the listed price, and if you want something smaller, it will be cheaper than the prices that we have listed.

Materials:

The materials that you choose will, of course, be partially a result of your own style and taste. But there are other reasons to consider what material you want, like durability.

“If you have pets or small children, performance fabric rugs are always a smart choice, and you can also never go wrong with a hand-knotted rug when it comes to durability,” Kuo tells us. Consider options that are washable or are made of easily cleanable materials if this rug will be in a high traffic area.

Color/Pattern:

Area rugs can be a great way to add color into a room. “Since accent rugs take up less space, you can feel free to go a little bit bolder than you might with your larger area rug,” says Kuo, noting that she “love[s] the idea of investing in multiple small accent rugs that you can switch out with the seasons if you feel like you need a visual refresh.”

In addition to color, area rugs can be a fun chance to inject some personality via interesting and unique patterns. Options like traditional medallion rugs or rugs with interesting geometric shapes can bring some extra character into a smaller area.

Best Animal Print: Ruggable Brown and Black Faux Cowhide Rug

Pros : Free shipping in contiguous US, fun design, multiple colors, machine washable

: Free shipping in contiguous US, fun design, multiple colors, machine washable Cons: 1-2 weeks to ship from order date

Animal print rugs can be super interesting and a great way to add texture and patterns into a room, and we appreciate that they can actually work with so many different styles. We love this faux cowhide rug from Ruggable for its rich color schemes and the realistic patterning of the spots all over it. But don’t fret, animal lovers, this option is made from a cushioned medium-pile polyester and polyurethane material that is as guilt free as it is convenient to handle. It is able to add a fun design into a space without feeling kitschy. While available in six colors, our favorite is the black and brown option for the deep richness of it.

Ruggable’s rugs are designed to be removable from the rug’s pad and put right into your washing machine, which is an exceptional convenience. Just be mindful that Ruggable takes 1-2 weeks to ship, though we love the free shipping the brand offers in the US (excluding Alaska and Hawaii).

Best Wool: Jill Zarin Home English Manor Indoor Rug

Pros: Plush feel, natural materials are easy to spot clean, numerous size options

Cons: More expensive than other options on our list

The English Manor Rug from Jill Zarin Home is a great option for someone looking for a natural material and a high quality look. Made of 100 percent wool, this option screams high quality, featuring 200 hand knotted knots per square inch. Available in six different color options, and including a comfortable and soft plush feel, this can be just as viable a choice in a living room as it is for a child’s bedroom.

With 11 rectangular sizes, two square sizes, five round sizes, and eight runner sizes to choose from, you will be able to find something that makes sense for you. For us, the vanilla bean option proved to be super versatile while still getting just the right amount of attention for its understated elegance. Worth the price, it is still worth noting the English Manor Indoor Rug is more expensive than other options on our list.

Best Jute: Safavieh Handmade Natural Fiber Beacon Jute Rug

Pros : Hand woven jute, numerous size options, reasonably priced

: Hand woven jute, numerous size options, reasonably priced Cons: May shed

While commonly seen in more coastal or boho design schemes, jute actually works great in more surprising styles like modern and traditional. We love this option from Safavieh because it’s more affordable than other jute rugs out there, but it still feels and looks like it is of higher quality. For an earthy look to add into a space, the tightly hand woven fibers provide a thicker texture, and it’s also available in three neutral colors: light gray, beach/ivory, and natural. Natural is our preferred pick as it can really accentuate wood floors and any furniture color that may rest on top of it. This option is also available in 30 size options, including runners, square, rectangular, and round options.

Just be mindful that you may find this option to experience mild shedding surrounding it.

Best Traditional: Artistic Weavers Elmas Traditional Persian Medallion Area Rug

Pros : Subdued colors are beautiful, medallion design, stain-resistant materials

: Subdued colors are beautiful, medallion design, stain-resistant materials Cons: May fade in direct sunlight

The nice thing about traditional rugs is that they can also be used to add a flair of eclecticism into other spaces, like boho chic bedrooms and living rooms. We like this option from Artistic Weavers because it’s available in four color designs, though our favorites are the gray and teal options. Each of these feature intricate designs and a variety of colors, but in a more subdued way that lets the medallion design do the bulk of the talking. Plus, we like that this rug is made of stain-resistant polypropylene and is designed to handle life in higher-traffic areas.

Just be aware that some people recommend avoiding direct sunlight touching this accent rug to keep it from fading.

Best For Boho Spaces: Artistic Weavers Rayne Boho Moroccan Shag Area Rug

Pros : Adds texture into space, fun geometric design, cozy feel against feet

: Adds texture into space, fun geometric design, cozy feel against feet Cons: May experience some compression in high traffic areas

A Moroccan Rug can be a beautiful addition into many spaces, but we specifically love it for more boho inspired rooms. The design of this polyester and polypropylene shag rug feels great against feet and is able to offer a bit of added texture into a space. On top, the geometric design certainly creates some interest but it doesn’t overwhelm a space so much that you can’t include other colors surrounding it.



Some things to be mindful of with this option include that while it is listed as gray and white, the gray reads more like a dark blue in real life. Additionally, high traffic areas may experience some mild trampling and compression with this option, though that can be improved somewhat with vacuuming. It is also more limited in sizing, with only four options available.

Best for Modern Spaces: AllModern Reserve Performance Off White Rug

Pros : Cool modern design, high cut pile for comfort, 28 different shapes and sizes

: Cool modern design, high cut pile for comfort, 28 different shapes and sizes Cons: Color may not be exact match for pictures on website

Simple geometric shapes bring this gem of a modern area rug to life. AllModern’s Reserve is available in 28 different shapes and sizes, but our preferred option is the oval design to add even more shape into your space. A high cut lush pile with fringed edges makes this an enticing option to have in the bedroom as the first thing your feet touch in the morning. In terms of design, the diamond shapes in black aren’t overly intricate but add just the right amount of style to inject some interest into a space.

Just be aware that some customers found this to read more as gray in person than the black that is pictured, though that hasn’t stopped it from receiving an overall 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 6,000 reviewers.

Best Rug to Pique Interest: Nourison Celestial Modern Abstract Area Rug

Pros : Easy to clean, fun pops of color, designed for high traffic areas

: Easy to clean, fun pops of color, designed for high traffic areas Cons: Too thin for some

While we may have a lot of options on our list that are more subdued, that doesn’t mean there isn’t space for wonderfully colorful statement accent rugs like the Nourison Celestial Modern Abstract. Vibrant color choices that are arranged interestingly on this rug makes it seem like something that would make even more sense on the walls of a modern art museum, and it’s also available in four different color schemes. Plus, the polypropylene fibers aren’t the hardest to clean and it’s also good for high traffic areas.

Do be aware that at 0.5 inches thick, this option was a bit too thin for some people. While this may be an asset to other people who don’t want something bulky, it’s important to realize that it isn’t as fluffy as other options on our list.

Best for Kitchen: Ruggable Floral Medallion

Pros : Machine washable, two thickness options, fun color schemes

: Machine washable, two thickness options, fun color schemes Cons: Too lightweight for some to vacuum

Just because the kitchen floor is prone to spillage and a bit of mess doesn’t mean that it can’t still look great, you just need the right equipment. Ruggable’s Floral Medallion is perfect for such an occasion; like other ruggable rugs, it can be removed from its pad and machine washed, so it can handle even the highest traffic and spillage areas. Available in three different color schemes, we love the runner option to be placed beneath the kitchen sink. It’s also available in both 2 mm and 7 mm thick options, which enables some optionality based on your particular preference of flat woven or tufted styles.

Do be aware that some people find this option to be a bit lightweight, which can make vacuuming it a bit difficult.