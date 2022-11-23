The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Let’s face it: gift-giving is as much for you as it is for the willing recipient. There’s no better way to show you care than with a carefully selected, perfect present for that special someone. The only problem? With a lightning-quick tend cycle and thousands of brands, the best style gifts can also be difficult to identify, even if you consider yourself a tastemaker — an issue doubly befuddling when the giftee in question is also a person of abject coolness.

Fear not! The editors of InsideHook are here to rescue your image (and their holidays) with a comprehensive list of the best style gifts running the gamut from a much-needed sock refresh to the rugged waxed jacket to rule them all. We’ve picked out something for every fellow, with chic and suave gifts for your kick-flipping nephew, dapper brother-in-law, still-learning-how-to-dress boyfriend or your impossible-to-shop-for husband. Whoever is on your gifting list, rest easy knowing that you’ll find the hottest, trendiest, and otherwise most stylish items below.

Taylor Stitch The Apres Pants Organic textured slub cotton and super soft feel separate Taylor Stitch’s Apres Pants from the boring old competition with it comes to lounge pants, a fact that both of you will surely appreciate. Buy Here : $118

Brilliant Earth Engravable Cuff Bracelet A good piece of jewelry can enhance any outfit. A piece of Brilliant Earth jewelry does that and also feels good to wear. That’s because Brilliant Earth is an industry leader in sustainable, ethical sourcing and uses only recycled precious metals and “Beyond Conflict Free” diamonds to create a wide range of stylish classics. Good will towards men, meet good looking men. If men’s jewelry is a blind spot for you, start your search with this Engravable Cuff Bracelet from Brilliant Earth’s Homme men’s line. The beveled, high-polished edges bring a touch of modern style to a traditional silhouette. Buy Here: $495

Public Rec Weekend Half Zip Public Rec’s cozy half-zip might be called the Weekend, but we’ve found it to be perfectly acceptable for any day of the week. The midweight French Terry fabric is just the right weight, with enough heft to keep you warm and none of the unnecessary excess. Buy Here : $98

VRST Wool Like Shirt Jacket With water-resistant, windproof fabric and a soft brushed fleece interior, VRST’s heavy shacket makes for a handsome gift — for the lucky person in your life, or for you. Buy Here : $100

Dickies Insulated Eisenhower Jacket Dickies Lined workwear jacket lands squarely at the intersection of workwear tough and streetwear cool, making it the perfect gift for…well, for virtually any stylish guy in your life. The brass zipper front closure and relaxed silhouette make it a layering must-have, perfect for the cold days ahead. Buy Here : $70

Shinesty the Red Ryder Knit Pattern Pajama Bottoms Nothing screams holiday present quite like some festive PJs — it’s practically a tradition at this point — and Shinesty’s collection of fun and cozy knits makes for the perfect giftable jammies. A load of playful designs, like these tree-adorned Red Ryder bottoms, are an easy (and relatively inexpensive) way to make his Christmas morning…or to avoid the White Elephant debacle of last year. Buy Here : $50

Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt The suavest of wardrobes are built on the backs of basics, which makes pieces like the Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt indispensable, and therefore a killer gift. The sweater is woven from not-too-heavy loopback French Terry and features archival Champion stitching: everything you need in a lightweight layer. Buy Here : $98

Astorflex Greenflex Chukkas are the holy grail of office shoes: dressy enough to wear to work but comfortable and laid back enough to wear to happy hour. The Astorflex Greenflex is a great example of how good the gift of Chukka can be, with soft European leather, a 100% rubber outsole and an undeniable Steve McQueen vibe. Buy Here : $195

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket Rugged and stylish. Hard-wearing and versatile. There’s an abundance of laudatives that Flint and Tinder’s best-selling Flannel-Lined Trucker Jacket rightfully deserves, so you should only concern yourself with which burnished shade you’re going to choose to give him. Buy Here : $268

Jaxxon Rope Chain A subtle piece of jewelry can elevate any outfit. Jaxxon has affordable pieces like this rope chain or the classic cuban link. Almost all of their pieces come in multiple size lengths and you can even snag some items on sale for the holiday season. Jaxxon : $129

Vuori Strato Tech Tee We previously described Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee as “maybe the softest workout shirt in existence.” We firmly stand by this assessment: woven from a proprietary Strato Tech and bolstered by a stretchy athletic fit, it truly is a heavenly tee. Buy Here : $54

Popeye Magazine Great taste is informed by aspiration, and few publications do aspirational better than Popeye Magazine. The “magazine for city boys” may be printed in its native Japanese, but one peek at the glossy spends and he’ll be positively raptured. Buy Here : $27

Bonobos Sweater Polo With a suit, under a sweater, dressing up some jeans. Business casual doesn’t even begin to capture the range of the sweater polo, and Bonobos does it better than most. The devil’s in the details — namely, a no-button Johny collar and vintage-inspired stitch. Buy Here : $99

Uniqlo HEATTECH Pile Socks You have been lied to. Whoever planted the seed that socks are a sucky gift clearly never tried the blissful experience of Uniqlo’s HEATTECH Pile Socks: if they had, they’d change their tune ASAP. Buy Here : $8

On The Roger Advantage Sneaker On Running’s lifestyle offerings are just as good as their performance wares, and the Roger Advantage is no exception. Court-influenced and beautifully streamlined, these would be sure to make his coffee runs a bit more ‘Gram worthy. Buy Here : $140

Disco Repairing Eye Stick Disco’s tiny Eye Stick packs an outsized punch, with a miracle cure caffeine-pycnogenol-niacinamide formula that reduces puffiness and fine lines while combating any dark circles that life prescribes. Buy Here : $34

Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Pants Whether he’s in the office daily or fully works from home, Lululemon’s ABC Pant will monopolize his 9-to-5 uniform from the moment he pulls them on. Buy Here : $128

One of These Days Gone Tomorrow Tray Sure, he might have oodles of stylish accessories, but what good are they if he doesn’t have something to display them on? American artist Matthew McCormick’s One of These Days imprint dabbles in Americana and western motifs, and their Gone Tomorrow tray will make any proverbial cowboy jump for joy. Buy Here : $100

Everlane The Heavy Overshirt Made from a 8oz heavy cotton twill, the Everlane Overshirt is durable, warm and twice as heavy as the San-Francisco retailer’s Japanese Oxford cloth. For those unfamiliar with the nuances of menswear layering, this basically means that there’s a bajillion ways to wear it. Buy Here : $98

AWAY The Garment Bag Consider for a moment, the unseen upkeep that comes with being the best-dressed man around. DTC-luggage darling AWAY’s functional garment makes it easy to travel in style thanks to a series of nifty interior pockets and enough space for multiple suits. Buy Here : $195

Casio G-Steel GST-B400 Splash out with a steezy Casio G-Steel timepiece and instantaneously secure the “best gift” award. We’re especially fans of the new green ion-plated (IP) finish: it catches the light just right to show some serious texture. Buy Here : $430

Huckberry Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat A hat makes a great. gift, and a corduroy hat doubly so. A classic, unstructured five-panel hat co-branded with America’s beer of choice? You’ve just won the holidays. Buy Here : $35

Amazon Essentials Cotton Cardigan Proof that style doesn’t have to be expensive — Amazon’s surprisingly solid Essential line contains all sorts of snazzy hidden gems, like this causal cotton cardigan. Buy Here : $25

Filson Rugged Twill Original Briefcase The Filson Twill Original Briefcase is the bag of choice at InsideHook HQ, a testament to the daily durability of its reinforced twill outer, functional pockets and the excellent taste of IH editors. Buy Here : $450

Polo Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Coffee Tote Bag From the son, nephew or young of heart that hasn’t quite graduated to a proper bag, a durable tote makes a solid alternative to a juvenile backpack, especially one that subtly reveals his disposition for the finer things in life (see: all things Ralph Lauren). Buy Here : $25

Phillips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Timmer Trimming, shaving or shaping — no matter the task, Phillips Norelco’s handy OneBlade wireless trimmer is up to the challenge of maintaining his manicured constitution…or helping him tame it. Buy Here : $35 $30

Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee Proof’s 72-hour joints might be best described as a James Dean tee with the tech to rival Tesla. Seriously, these things are engineered from anti-stink, nylon-reinforced merino wool, aka military-grade fabric. Buy Here : $78

J.Crew Dock Peacoat For the sophisticated guy in your life. Or the guy who could stand to look a bit more sophisticated. Either way, this wool coat — with recycled PrimaLoft insulation, of course — from J.Crew is a classy affair that’s sustainably crafted to boot. Buy Here : $348 $248

Fender: 75 Years Exploring more than seven decades of the most stylish instrument known to man, Fender: 75 Years will claim a front-and-center spot on his coffee table. Buy Here : $34

Levi’s 505 Regular-Fit Jeans The most stylish gifts of all are timeless, hence the Levi’s 505 Regular-Fit Jean. An easy fit through the leg and tons of crispy washes make it virtually impossible to go wrong with these 1967 gems. Buy Here : $70

Shinola Zip Travel Kit A leather Dopp kit is a well-dressed man’s go-to when it comes to travel, and Shinola’s burnished leather carry-all is one he’ll surely want to show off. Buy Here : $295

Nike USMNT Stadium Home Kit With the World Cup quickly approaching, there’s never been a better time to outfit his cosmopolitan passion for the beautiful game. Buy Here : $95

Alex Mill Standard Pleated Pants Pleated pants are cool again, especially when cut high and wide. The Standard Pleated Pants tick all those boxes, with acres of room and a surprisingly elevated cut for something as simple as a lowly chino. Buy Here : $135

Harry’s Taming Cream Stuff his stocking with this easy-hold taming cream from Harry’s. It’s got a killer lightweight, no-stick formula that’ll leave his locks bouncy and looking right. Buy Here : $9

Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm Timex makes an everyday watch for an exceptional man, and their hybrid 41mm chronograph — the watch sports an all-metal case, black dial and traditional oversized crown, a nod to the original Timex wrist watch — is no exception. It’s truly a luxury gift at a bearable expense. Buy Here : $119

Tracksmith Trackhouse Sweatshirt A cloud-like comfort and heritage details make the Trackhouse Sweatshirt from Tracksmith worth every penny, and a worthy gift for any marathon man in your life — running or otherwise. Buy Here : $120

Arvin Good Crew Socks The secret to Arvin Good’s incredibly comfortable crew socks lies in their terry-loop padded footbed which provides an added layer of cushioning without any presumed soccer-sock-esque bulkiness. Coupled with Arvin’s commitment to sustainable fabrics and practices, it’s a gift you both can get behind. Buy Here : $14

Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturizer If the gent in question is at all concerned with how he looks beyond his threads (as most stylish men are), he’ll certainly appreciate some premium skincare products. Malin + Goetz’s Vitamin E moisturizer is revered for its nourishing properties, as he, the evolved man, will undoubtedly know. Buy Here : $50

Corridor Organic 5-Pocket Italian Denim Jeans To call Corrdior’s Italian denim a work of art would be to undersell the NYC-based boutique’s 5-pocket jeans: masterfully crafted from 14 oz. denim milled, sewn, and washed in Italy by Candiani, these pants are simultaneously idiosyncratic and as familiar as it gets. Buy Here : $265

Percival Munari Knitted Polo If he knows his stuff, he might be aware of U.K.-based label Percival, but we’ll bet the house that he doesn’t have this eye-catching Munari Polo from their most recent collaboration with Campari. We’re willing to go double or nothing on the fact that he’ll dig the check of the knit, too. Buy Here : $210

Our Legacy Camion Boot Take a cue from TikTok and gift (or cop for yourself, we won’t judge) the boot of the moment from Swedish label Our Legacy. The Camion Boot’s mosh of rugged practicality and elevated aesthetics make them a tasteful remedy for any lingering Chelsea boot fatigue. Buy Here : $549

Gap Flannel PJ Set Cozy flannel pajamas might be a holiday tradition, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t look good beyond the driveway, too. Buy Here : $70