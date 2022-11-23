The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
This year, give the gift of good taste
Let’s face it: gift-giving is as much for you as it is for the willing recipient. There’s no better way to show you care than with a carefully selected, perfect present for that special someone. The only problem? With a lightning-quick tend cycle and thousands of brands, the best style gifts can also be difficult to identify, even if you consider yourself a tastemaker — an issue doubly befuddling when the giftee in question is also a person of abject coolness.
Fear not! The editors of InsideHook are here to rescue your image (and their holidays) with a comprehensive list of the best style gifts running the gamut from a much-needed sock refresh to the rugged waxed jacket to rule them all. We’ve picked out something for every fellow, with chic and suave gifts for your kick-flipping nephew, dapper brother-in-law, still-learning-how-to-dress boyfriend or your impossible-to-shop-for husband. Whoever is on your gifting list, rest easy knowing that you’ll find the hottest, trendiest, and otherwise most stylish items below.
Taylor Stitch The Apres Pants
Organic textured slub cotton and super soft feel separate Taylor Stitch’s Apres Pants from the boring old competition with it comes to lounge pants, a fact that both of you will surely appreciate.
Brilliant Earth Engravable Cuff Bracelet
A good piece of jewelry can enhance any outfit. A piece of Brilliant Earth jewelry does that and also feels good to wear. That’s because Brilliant Earth is an industry leader in sustainable, ethical sourcing and uses only recycled precious metals and “Beyond Conflict Free” diamonds to create a wide range of stylish classics. Good will towards men, meet good looking men. If men’s jewelry is a blind spot for you, start your search with this Engravable Cuff Bracelet from Brilliant Earth’s Homme men’s line. The beveled, high-polished edges bring a touch of modern style to a traditional silhouette.
Public Rec Weekend Half Zip
Public Rec’s cozy half-zip might be called the Weekend, but we’ve found it to be perfectly acceptable for any day of the week. The midweight French Terry fabric is just the right weight, with enough heft to keep you warm and none of the unnecessary excess.
VRST Wool Like Shirt Jacket
With water-resistant, windproof fabric and a soft brushed fleece interior, VRST’s heavy shacket makes for a handsome gift — for the lucky person in your life, or for you.
Dickies Insulated Eisenhower Jacket
Dickies Lined workwear jacket lands squarely at the intersection of workwear tough and streetwear cool, making it the perfect gift for…well, for virtually any stylish guy in your life. The brass zipper front closure and relaxed silhouette make it a layering must-have, perfect for the cold days ahead.
Shinesty the Red Ryder Knit Pattern Pajama Bottoms
Nothing screams holiday present quite like some festive PJs — it’s practically a tradition at this point — and Shinesty’s collection of fun and cozy knits makes for the perfect giftable jammies. A load of playful designs, like these tree-adorned Red Ryder bottoms, are an easy (and relatively inexpensive) way to make his Christmas morning…or to avoid the White Elephant debacle of last year.
Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
The suavest of wardrobes are built on the backs of basics, which makes pieces like the Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt indispensable, and therefore a killer gift. The sweater is woven from not-too-heavy loopback French Terry and features archival Champion stitching: everything you need in a lightweight layer.
Astorflex Greenflex
Chukkas are the holy grail of office shoes: dressy enough to wear to work but comfortable and laid back enough to wear to happy hour. The Astorflex Greenflex is a great example of how good the gift of Chukka can be, with soft European leather, a 100% rubber outsole and an undeniable Steve McQueen vibe.
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Rugged and stylish. Hard-wearing and versatile. There’s an abundance of laudatives that Flint and Tinder’s best-selling Flannel-Lined Trucker Jacket rightfully deserves, so you should only concern yourself with which burnished shade you’re going to choose to give him.
Jaxxon Rope Chain
A subtle piece of jewelry can elevate any outfit. Jaxxon has affordable pieces like this rope chain or the classic cuban link. Almost all of their pieces come in multiple size lengths and you can even snag some items on sale for the holiday season.
Vuori Strato Tech Tee
We previously described Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee as “maybe the softest workout shirt in existence.” We firmly stand by this assessment: woven from a proprietary Strato Tech and bolstered by a stretchy athletic fit, it truly is a heavenly tee.
Popeye Magazine
Great taste is informed by aspiration, and few publications do aspirational better than Popeye Magazine. The “magazine for city boys” may be printed in its native Japanese, but one peek at the glossy spends and he’ll be positively raptured.
Bonobos Sweater Polo
With a suit, under a sweater, dressing up some jeans. Business casual doesn’t even begin to capture the range of the sweater polo, and Bonobos does it better than most. The devil’s in the details — namely, a no-button Johny collar and vintage-inspired stitch.
Uniqlo HEATTECH Pile Socks
You have been lied to. Whoever planted the seed that socks are a sucky gift clearly never tried the blissful experience of Uniqlo’s HEATTECH Pile Socks: if they had, they’d change their tune ASAP.
On The Roger Advantage Sneaker
On Running’s lifestyle offerings are just as good as their performance wares, and the Roger Advantage is no exception. Court-influenced and beautifully streamlined, these would be sure to make his coffee runs a bit more ‘Gram worthy.
Disco Repairing Eye Stick
Disco’s tiny Eye Stick packs an outsized punch, with a miracle cure caffeine-pycnogenol-niacinamide formula that reduces puffiness and fine lines while combating any dark circles that life prescribes.
Polo Ralph Lauren Intarsia Wool Rollneck Sweater
The fuzzy, smirking maw of the iconic Polo Bear has somewhat of a democratizing effect: from stuffy college professor to gnarly skater bro, every guy wants in some of that sweet, sweet PRL sweater action…especially if the PRL bear is sporting a cowboy hat.
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Pants
Whether he’s in the office daily or fully works from home, Lululemon’s ABC Pant will monopolize his 9-to-5 uniform from the moment he pulls them on.
Patagonia Fisherman’s Rolled Beanie
Hey, style icons’ ears get cold too.
One of These Days Gone Tomorrow Tray
Sure, he might have oodles of stylish accessories, but what good are they if he doesn’t have something to display them on? American artist Matthew McCormick’s One of These Days imprint dabbles in Americana and western motifs, and their Gone Tomorrow tray will make any proverbial cowboy jump for joy.
Everlane The Heavy Overshirt
Made from a 8oz heavy cotton twill, the Everlane Overshirt is durable, warm and twice as heavy as the San-Francisco retailer’s Japanese Oxford cloth. For those unfamiliar with the nuances of menswear layering, this basically means that there’s a bajillion ways to wear it.
AWAY The Garment Bag
Consider for a moment, the unseen upkeep that comes with being the best-dressed man around. DTC-luggage darling AWAY’s functional garment makes it easy to travel in style thanks to a series of nifty interior pockets and enough space for multiple suits.
Casio G-Steel GST-B400
Splash out with a steezy Casio G-Steel timepiece and instantaneously secure the “best gift” award. We’re especially fans of the new green ion-plated (IP) finish: it catches the light just right to show some serious texture.
Huckberry Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat
A hat makes a great. gift, and a corduroy hat doubly so. A classic, unstructured five-panel hat co-branded with America’s beer of choice? You’ve just won the holidays.
Amazon Essentials Cotton Cardigan
Proof that style doesn’t have to be expensive — Amazon’s surprisingly solid Essential line contains all sorts of snazzy hidden gems, like this causal cotton cardigan.
Filson Rugged Twill Original Briefcase
The Filson Twill Original Briefcase is the bag of choice at InsideHook HQ, a testament to the daily durability of its reinforced twill outer, functional pockets and the excellent taste of IH editors.
Polo Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Coffee Tote Bag
From the son, nephew or young of heart that hasn’t quite graduated to a proper bag, a durable tote makes a solid alternative to a juvenile backpack, especially one that subtly reveals his disposition for the finer things in life (see: all things Ralph Lauren).
Phillips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Timmer
Trimming, shaving or shaping — no matter the task, Phillips Norelco’s handy OneBlade wireless trimmer is up to the challenge of maintaining his manicured constitution…or helping him tame it.
Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee
Proof’s 72-hour joints might be best described as a James Dean tee with the tech to rival Tesla. Seriously, these things are engineered from anti-stink, nylon-reinforced merino wool, aka military-grade fabric.
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
Wicked good slippahs.
J.Crew Dock Peacoat
For the sophisticated guy in your life. Or the guy who could stand to look a bit more sophisticated. Either way, this wool coat — with recycled PrimaLoft insulation, of course — from J.Crew is a classy affair that’s sustainably crafted to boot.
Fender: 75 Years
Exploring more than seven decades of the most stylish instrument known to man, Fender: 75 Years will claim a front-and-center spot on his coffee table.
Levi’s 505 Regular-Fit Jeans
The most stylish gifts of all are timeless, hence the Levi’s 505 Regular-Fit Jean. An easy fit through the leg and tons of crispy washes make it virtually impossible to go wrong with these 1967 gems.
Shinola Zip Travel Kit
A leather Dopp kit is a well-dressed man’s go-to when it comes to travel, and Shinola’s burnished leather carry-all is one he’ll surely want to show off.
Nike USMNT Stadium Home Kit
With the World Cup quickly approaching, there’s never been a better time to outfit his cosmopolitan passion for the beautiful game.
Alex Mill Standard Pleated Pants
Pleated pants are cool again, especially when cut high and wide. The Standard Pleated Pants tick all those boxes, with acres of room and a surprisingly elevated cut for something as simple as a lowly chino.
G.H. Bass Larson Lug Weejuns Loafer
Somewhere between hiking boots and dress shoes, G.H. Bass’ Larson Lug Weejuns Loafer will diversify his winter footwear rotation, and really, what more can a man ask for?
Harry’s Taming Cream
Stuff his stocking with this easy-hold taming cream from Harry’s. It’s got a killer lightweight, no-stick formula that’ll leave his locks bouncy and looking right.
Wythe New York Washed Flannel Work Shirt
New level of swag unlocked: ranch hand.
Orvis Bison Leather Tapered-Edge Belt
Tired: a boring old belt. Wired: a genuine bison leather, stainless-steel-plated solid brass western-style buckle belt from heritage makers Orvis.
Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm
Timex makes an everyday watch for an exceptional man, and their hybrid 41mm chronograph — the watch sports an all-metal case, black dial and traditional oversized crown, a nod to the original Timex wrist watch — is no exception. It’s truly a luxury gift at a bearable expense.
Tracksmith Trackhouse Sweatshirt
A cloud-like comfort and heritage details make the Trackhouse Sweatshirt from Tracksmith worth every penny, and a worthy gift for any marathon man in your life — running or otherwise.
Arvin Good Crew Socks
The secret to Arvin Good’s incredibly comfortable crew socks lies in their terry-loop padded footbed which provides an added layer of cushioning without any presumed soccer-sock-esque bulkiness. Coupled with Arvin’s commitment to sustainable fabrics and practices, it’s a gift you both can get behind.
Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturizer
If the gent in question is at all concerned with how he looks beyond his threads (as most stylish men are), he’ll certainly appreciate some premium skincare products. Malin + Goetz’s Vitamin E moisturizer is revered for its nourishing properties, as he, the evolved man, will undoubtedly know.
Corridor Organic 5-Pocket Italian Denim Jeans
To call Corrdior’s Italian denim a work of art would be to undersell the NYC-based boutique’s 5-pocket jeans: masterfully crafted from 14 oz. denim milled, sewn, and washed in Italy by Candiani, these pants are simultaneously idiosyncratic and as familiar as it gets.
Percival Munari Knitted Polo
If he knows his stuff, he might be aware of U.K.-based label Percival, but we’ll bet the house that he doesn’t have this eye-catching Munari Polo from their most recent collaboration with Campari. We’re willing to go double or nothing on the fact that he’ll dig the check of the knit, too.
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
Down with pharmacy cologne! Bless him with a scent from Mr. Ford’s private blend instead. Notes of warm tobacco leaf, sweet vanilla and spicy ginger characterize the winning combination of this handsome-smelling cologne.
Our Legacy Camion Boot
Take a cue from TikTok and gift (or cop for yourself, we won’t judge) the boot of the moment from Swedish label Our Legacy. The Camion Boot’s mosh of rugged practicality and elevated aesthetics make them a tasteful remedy for any lingering Chelsea boot fatigue.
Gap Flannel PJ Set
Cozy flannel pajamas might be a holiday tradition, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t look good beyond the driveway, too.
