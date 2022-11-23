InsideHook
Style | Updated November 23, 2022 10:00 am

The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You

This year, give the gift of good taste

a collage of the best stylish gifts on a speckled back background
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Let’s face it: gift-giving is as much for you as it is for the willing recipient. There’s no better way to show you care than with a carefully selected, perfect present for that special someone. The only problem? With a lightning-quick tend cycle and thousands of brands, the best style gifts can also be difficult to identify, even if you consider yourself a tastemaker — an issue doubly befuddling when the giftee in question is also a person of abject coolness.

Fear not! The editors of InsideHook are here to rescue your image (and their holidays) with a comprehensive list of the best style gifts running the gamut from a much-needed sock refresh to the rugged waxed jacket to rule them all. We’ve picked out something for every fellow, with chic and suave gifts for your kick-flipping nephew, dapper brother-in-law, still-learning-how-to-dress boyfriend or your impossible-to-shop-for husband. Whoever is on your gifting list, rest easy knowing that you’ll find the hottest, trendiest, and otherwise most stylish items below.

Taylor Stitch The Apres Pants
Taylor Stitch The Apres Pants

Organic textured slub cotton and super soft feel separate Taylor Stitch’s Apres Pants from the boring old competition with it comes to lounge pants, a fact that both of you will surely appreciate.

Buy Here : $118
Brilliant Earth Engravable Cuff Bracelet
Brilliant Earth Engravable Cuff Bracelet

A good piece of jewelry can enhance any outfit. A piece of Brilliant Earth jewelry does that and also feels good to wear. That’s because Brilliant Earth is an industry leader in sustainable, ethical sourcing and uses only recycled precious metals and “Beyond Conflict Free” diamonds to create a wide range of stylish classics. Good will towards men, meet good looking men. If men’s jewelry is a blind spot for you, start your search with this Engravable Cuff Bracelet from Brilliant Earth’s Homme men’s line. The beveled, high-polished edges bring a touch of modern style to a traditional silhouette.

Buy Here: $495
Public Rec Weekend Half Zip
Public Rec Weekend Half Zip

Public Rec’s cozy half-zip might be called the Weekend, but we’ve found it to be perfectly acceptable for any day of the week. The midweight French Terry fabric is just the right weight, with enough heft to keep you warm and none of the unnecessary excess.

Buy Here : $98
VRST Wool Like Shirt Jacket
VRST Wool Like Shirt Jacket

With water-resistant, windproof fabric and a soft brushed fleece interior, VRST’s heavy shacket makes for a handsome gift — for the lucky person in your life, or for you.

Buy Here : $100
Dickies Insulated Eisenhower Jacket
Dickies Insulated Eisenhower Jacket

Dickies Lined workwear jacket lands squarely at the intersection of workwear tough and streetwear cool, making it the perfect gift for…well, for virtually any stylish guy in your life. The brass zipper front closure and relaxed silhouette make it a layering must-have, perfect for the cold days ahead.

Buy Here : $70
Shinesty the Red Ryder Knit Pattern Pajama Bottoms
Shinesty the Red Ryder Knit Pattern Pajama Bottoms

Nothing screams holiday present quite like some festive PJs — it’s practically a tradition at this point — and Shinesty’s collection of fun and cozy knits makes for the perfect giftable jammies. A load of playful designs, like these tree-adorned Red Ryder bottoms, are an easy (and relatively inexpensive) way to make his Christmas morning…or to avoid the White Elephant debacle of last year.

Buy Here : $50
Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt

The suavest of wardrobes are built on the backs of basics, which makes pieces like the Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt indispensable, and therefore a killer gift. The sweater is woven from not-too-heavy loopback French Terry and features archival Champion stitching: everything you need in a lightweight layer.

Buy Here : $98
Astorflex Greenflex
Astorflex Greenflex

Chukkas are the holy grail of office shoes: dressy enough to wear to work but comfortable and laid back enough to wear to happy hour. The Astorflex Greenflex is a great example of how good the gift of Chukka can be, with soft European leather, a 100% rubber outsole and an undeniable Steve McQueen vibe.

Buy Here : $195
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Rugged and stylish. Hard-wearing and versatile. There’s an abundance of laudatives that Flint and Tinder’s best-selling Flannel-Lined Trucker Jacket rightfully deserves, so you should only concern yourself with which burnished shade you’re going to choose to give him.

Buy Here : $268
Jaxxon Rope Chain
Jaxxon Rope Chain

A subtle piece of jewelry can elevate any outfit. Jaxxon has affordable pieces like this rope chain or the classic cuban link. Almost all of their pieces come in multiple size lengths and you can even snag some items on sale for the holiday season.

Jaxxon : $129
Vuori Strato Tech Tee
Vuori Strato Tech Tee

We previously described Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee as “maybe the softest workout shirt in existence.” We firmly stand by this assessment: woven from a proprietary Strato Tech and bolstered by a stretchy athletic fit, it truly is a heavenly tee.

Buy Here : $54
Popeye Magazine
Popeye Magazine

Great taste is informed by aspiration, and few publications do aspirational better than Popeye Magazine. The “magazine for city boys” may be printed in its native Japanese, but one peek at the glossy spends and he’ll be positively raptured.

Buy Here : $27
Bonobos Sweater Polo
Bonobos Sweater Polo

With a suit, under a sweater, dressing up some jeans. Business casual doesn’t even begin to capture the range of the sweater polo, and Bonobos does it better than most. The devil’s in the details — namely, a no-button Johny collar and vintage-inspired stitch.

Buy Here : $99
Uniqlo HEATTECH Pile Socks
Uniqlo HEATTECH Pile Socks

You have been lied to. Whoever planted the seed that socks are a sucky gift clearly never tried the blissful experience of Uniqlo’s HEATTECH Pile Socks: if they had, they’d change their tune ASAP.

Buy Here : $8
On The Roger Advantage Sneaker
On The Roger Advantage Sneaker

On Running’s lifestyle offerings are just as good as their performance wares, and the Roger Advantage is no exception. Court-influenced and beautifully streamlined, these would be sure to make his coffee runs a bit more ‘Gram worthy.

Buy Here : $140
Disco Repairing Eye Stick
Disco Repairing Eye Stick

Disco’s tiny Eye Stick packs an outsized punch, with a miracle cure caffeine-pycnogenol-niacinamide formula that reduces puffiness and fine lines while combating any dark circles that life prescribes.

Buy Here : $34
Polo Ralph Lauren Intarsia Wool Rollneck Sweater
Polo Ralph Lauren Intarsia Wool Rollneck Sweater

The fuzzy, smirking maw of the iconic Polo Bear has somewhat of a democratizing effect: from stuffy college professor to gnarly skater bro, every guy wants in some of that sweet, sweet PRL sweater action…especially if the PRL bear is sporting a cowboy hat.

Buy Here : $448 Buy Here : $445
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Pants
Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Pants

Whether he’s in the office daily or fully works from home, Lululemon’s ABC Pant will monopolize his 9-to-5 uniform from the moment he pulls them on.

Buy Here : $128
Patagonia Fisherman’s Rolled Beanie
Patagonia Fisherman’s Rolled Beanie

Hey, style icons’ ears get cold too.

Buy Here : $39
One of These Days Gone Tomorrow Tray
One of These Days Gone Tomorrow Tray

Sure, he might have oodles of stylish accessories, but what good are they if he doesn’t have something to display them on? American artist Matthew McCormick’s One of These Days imprint dabbles in Americana and western motifs, and their Gone Tomorrow tray will make any proverbial cowboy jump for joy.

Buy Here : $100
Everlane The Heavy Overshirt
Everlane The Heavy Overshirt

Made from a 8oz heavy cotton twill, the Everlane Overshirt is durable, warm and twice as heavy as the San-Francisco retailer’s Japanese Oxford cloth. For those unfamiliar with the nuances of menswear layering, this basically means that there’s a bajillion ways to wear it.

Buy Here : $98
AWAY The Garment Bag
AWAY The Garment Bag

Consider for a moment, the unseen upkeep that comes with being the best-dressed man around. DTC-luggage darling AWAY’s functional garment makes it easy to travel in style thanks to a series of nifty interior pockets and enough space for multiple suits.

Buy Here : $195
Casio G-Steel GST-B400
Casio G-Steel GST-B400

Splash out with a steezy Casio G-Steel timepiece and instantaneously secure the “best gift” award. We’re especially fans of the new green ion-plated (IP) finish: it catches the light just right to show some serious texture.

Buy Here : $430
Huckberry Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat
Huckberry Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat

A hat makes a great. gift, and a corduroy hat doubly so. A classic, unstructured five-panel hat co-branded with America’s beer of choice? You’ve just won the holidays.

Buy Here : $35
Amazon Essentials Cotton Cardigan
Amazon Essentials Cotton Cardigan

Proof that style doesn’t have to be expensive — Amazon’s surprisingly solid Essential line contains all sorts of snazzy hidden gems, like this causal cotton cardigan.

Buy Here : $25
Filson Rugged Twill Original Briefcase
Filson Rugged Twill Original Briefcase

The Filson Twill Original Briefcase is the bag of choice at InsideHook HQ, a testament to the daily durability of its reinforced twill outer, functional pockets and the excellent taste of IH editors.

Buy Here : $450
Polo Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Coffee Tote Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Coffee Tote Bag

From the son, nephew or young of heart that hasn’t quite graduated to a proper bag, a durable tote makes a solid alternative to a juvenile backpack, especially one that subtly reveals his disposition for the finer things in life (see: all things Ralph Lauren).

Buy Here : $25
Phillips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Timmer
Phillips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Timmer

Trimming, shaving or shaping — no matter the task, Phillips Norelco’s handy OneBlade wireless trimmer is up to the challenge of maintaining his manicured constitution…or helping him tame it.

Buy Here : $35$30
Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee
Proof 72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof’s 72-hour joints might be best described as a James Dean tee with the tech to rival Tesla. Seriously, these things are engineered from anti-stink, nylon-reinforced merino wool, aka military-grade fabric.

Buy Here : $78
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins

Wicked good slippahs.

Buy Here : $89
J.Crew Dock Peacoat
J.Crew Dock Peacoat

For the sophisticated guy in your life. Or the guy who could stand to look a bit more sophisticated. Either way, this wool coat — with recycled PrimaLoft insulation, of course — from J.Crew is a classy affair that’s sustainably crafted to boot.

Buy Here : $348$248
Fender: 75 Years
Fender: 75 Years

Exploring more than seven decades of the most stylish instrument known to man, Fender: 75 Years will claim a front-and-center spot on his coffee table.

Buy Here : $34
Levi’s 505 Regular-Fit Jeans
Levi’s 505 Regular-Fit Jeans

The most stylish gifts of all are timeless, hence the Levi’s 505 Regular-Fit Jean. An easy fit through the leg and tons of crispy washes make it virtually impossible to go wrong with these 1967 gems.

Buy Here : $70
Shinola Zip Travel Kit
Shinola Zip Travel Kit

A leather Dopp kit is a well-dressed man’s go-to when it comes to travel, and Shinola’s burnished leather carry-all is one he’ll surely want to show off.

Buy Here : $295
Nike USMNT Stadium Home Kit
Nike USMNT Stadium Home Kit

With the World Cup quickly approaching, there’s never been a better time to outfit his cosmopolitan passion for the beautiful game.

Buy Here : $95
Alex Mill Standard Pleated Pants
Alex Mill Standard Pleated Pants

Pleated pants are cool again, especially when cut high and wide. The Standard Pleated Pants tick all those boxes, with acres of room and a surprisingly elevated cut for something as simple as a lowly chino.

Buy Here : $135
G.H. Bass Larson Lug Weejuns Loafer
G.H. Bass Larson Lug Weejuns Loafer

Somewhere between hiking boots and dress shoes, G.H. Bass’ Larson Lug Weejuns Loafer will diversify his winter footwear rotation, and really, what more can a man ask for?

Buy Here : $165 Buy Here : $99
Harry’s Taming Cream
Harry’s Taming Cream

Stuff his stocking with this easy-hold taming cream from Harry’s. It’s got a killer lightweight, no-stick formula that’ll leave his locks bouncy and looking right.

Buy Here : $9
Wythe New York Washed Flannel Work Shirt
Wythe New York Washed Flannel Work Shirt

New level of swag unlocked: ranch hand.

Buy Here : $178
Orvis Bison Leather Tapered-Edge Belt
Orvis Bison Leather Tapered-Edge Belt

Tired: a boring old belt. Wired: a genuine bison leather, stainless-steel-plated solid brass western-style buckle belt from heritage makers Orvis.

Buy Here : $89
Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm
Timex Standard Chronograph 41mm

Timex makes an everyday watch for an exceptional man, and their hybrid 41mm chronograph — the watch sports an all-metal case, black dial and traditional oversized crown, a nod to the original Timex wrist watch — is no exception. It’s truly a luxury gift at a bearable expense.

Buy Here : $119
Tracksmith Trackhouse Sweatshirt
Tracksmith Trackhouse Sweatshirt

A cloud-like comfort and heritage details make the Trackhouse Sweatshirt from Tracksmith worth every penny, and a worthy gift for any marathon man in your life — running or otherwise.

Buy Here : $120
Arvin Good Crew Socks
Arvin Good Crew Socks

The secret to Arvin Good’s incredibly comfortable crew socks lies in their terry-loop padded footbed which provides an added layer of cushioning without any presumed soccer-sock-esque bulkiness. Coupled with Arvin’s commitment to sustainable fabrics and practices, it’s a gift you both can get behind.

Buy Here : $14
Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturizer
Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturizer

If the gent in question is at all concerned with how he looks beyond his threads (as most stylish men are), he’ll certainly appreciate some premium skincare products. Malin + Goetz’s Vitamin E moisturizer is revered for its nourishing properties, as he, the evolved man, will undoubtedly know.

Buy Here : $50
Corridor Organic 5-Pocket Italian Denim Jeans
Corridor Organic 5-Pocket Italian Denim Jeans

To call Corrdior’s Italian denim a work of art would be to undersell the NYC-based boutique’s 5-pocket jeans: masterfully crafted from 14 oz. denim milled, sewn, and washed in Italy by Candiani, these pants are simultaneously idiosyncratic and as familiar as it gets.

Buy Here : $265
Percival Munari Knitted Polo
Percival Munari Knitted Polo

If he knows his stuff, he might be aware of U.K.-based label Percival, but we’ll bet the house that he doesn’t have this eye-catching Munari Polo from their most recent collaboration with Campari. We’re willing to go double or nothing on the fact that he’ll dig the check of the knit, too.

Buy Here : $210
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Down with pharmacy cologne! Bless him with a scent from Mr. Ford’s private blend instead. Notes of warm tobacco leaf, sweet vanilla and spicy ginger characterize the winning combination of this handsome-smelling cologne.

Buy Here : $175$149
Our Legacy Camion Boot
Our Legacy Camion Boot

Take a cue from TikTok and gift (or cop for yourself, we won’t judge) the boot of the moment from Swedish label Our Legacy. The Camion Boot’s mosh of rugged practicality and elevated aesthetics make them a tasteful remedy for any lingering Chelsea boot fatigue.

Buy Here : $549
Gap Flannel PJ Set
Gap Flannel PJ Set

Cozy flannel pajamas might be a holiday tradition, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t look good beyond the driveway, too.

Buy Here : $70

