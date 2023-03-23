InsideHook
Health & Fitness | March 23, 2023

The Best Places to Buy Contact Lenses Online

Plus, the benefits of using an online retailer

3 boxes of contacts from 1800 contacts, on of the Best Places to Buy Contact Lenses Online
Buying contacts online is often more cost-effective than going through your eye doctor.
1800 Contacts/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

There comes a time in most glasses-wearer’s lives when they decide they want to make the leap to contacts. Turns out, learning how to stick a tiny wet lens into your eyeball is the easy part. It’s much harder to find a box of contacts for a reasonable price once you run out. I was quite shocked to learn at an optometrist appointment that my insurance would only cover two boxes of 30-day disposable lenses, and I wouldn’t be eligible for more for another two years. Obviously, that wasn’t gonna work. (Also, jeez! Not my fault I can’t see.) That led me to do some research on where I could purchase my contact lenses online.

Similar to my venture into the world of online prescription eyeglass brands, I had no prior experience buying contacts online. Conveniently, many of the online contact lens sites on our best places to buy prescription glasses list, also sell contacts, so the process was similar. Simply, choose your preferred brand of contacts, upload your prescription and the site will handle the rest.

Things to consider

As with buying your prescription glasses online, there are a few advantages to going through an online platform for your contact lenses.

Cost: Buying contacts online is often more cost-effective than going through your eye doctor or a brick-and-mortar optical shop. You have more flexibility to shop around and compare prices, plus most websites offer deals and discounts on lenses. 

Insurance: If you’re like me and were curious/confused as to how your insurance could play a part in acquiring a new box of contacts, most online eyewear companies luckily take vision insurance from a variety of providers or allow you to utilize your FSA/HSA benefits.

Shipping & Returns: Most online optical retailers offer fast shipping times and robust return policies that allow you anywhere from 14 days to six months to return unopened boxes. 

Convinced to take the plunge and choose an online service for your next box of lenses? Below are seven of the best places to shop for contacts online right now.

The Best Places to Buy Contact Lenses Online

GlassesUSA.com

Shipping: 7 – 10 days | Return Policy: 14 days | Vision Insurance Accepted: Yes | Number of Contact Brands: 19

One of the largest online prescription glass retailers, GlassesUSA.com offers an array of high-quality designer and house brand glasses from Ray-Ban to Gucci. However, the brand also carries plenty of popular contact lens brands, along with its own in-house brand, Vista, through which, for just a dollar, you can purchase a 10-day trial. The FDA-approved lenses offer UV protection, plus Hyaluronic Acid for extra moisture. 

Shop here

1-800 Contacts

Shipping: 5-7 business days | Return Policy: As long as you need | Vision Insurance Accepted: Yes | Number of Contact Brands: 29

Probably the most well-known company on our list, 1-800 contacts is a solid choice for name-brand lenses at the best price guaranteed. The online contact lens provider has been in the business for 25 years and has won awards for its customer service. 1-800 Contacts stock the most popular lens brands, and it also has its own brand of daily disposable soft contact lenses called AquaSoft Daily, which is priced at just $25 per box. You’ll also get 30% off your first order, and if you find a box online that’s cheaper than what the company is offering, 1-800 will price match it to the best of its ability. 

shop here
Design-forward contact lenses from Warby Parker.
Warby Parker

Warby Parker

Shipping: 7 – 10 days | Return Policy: 30 days on unopened products | Vision Insurance Accepted: Yes | Number of contact brands: Around 8 

Warby Parker specializes in the trendiest specs — but also sells contacts. The company supplies the usual suspects — Acuvue, Dallies, Biofinity — as well as its personal offering called Scout. You can take 15% off your first order of a box of Scout and get 90 daily lenses for around $47, not too shabby of a deal for daily lenses. Unlike traditional contact brands that sell their lenses in bulky blister packs, Warby Parker uses a unique, space-saving flat pack for its contacts. But if you’re not sold, you can request a free trial that includes six days’ worth of contacts.

shop here

Waldo

Shipping: 2-3 business days | Return Policy: 30 days on unopened products | Vision Insurance Accepted: Yes | Number of contact brands:

Perhaps a retailer not on your radar, UK-based brand Waldo identifies as an innovative eye care brand, one that offers ultra-hydrating, vitamin B12-infused lenses made to prevent dry eyes, redness and irritation. While the brand only sells its own brand of disposable lenses, you can try out the Hydra Boost Plus Daily Lenses for just two dollars. After that, it’s $24 a box — quite affordable compared to other online retailers that sell contact lenses.

shop here
Acuvue contacts, which you can get at the best places to buy contact lenses online
Get a great deal on your preferred contact brand at AC Lens.
AC Lens

AC Lens

Shipping: 5 – 7 days | Return Policy: Up to 365 days from the shipping date for free | Vision Insurance Accepted: No | Number of contact brands: 31

The Ohio-based company is one of the largest online full-service eyewear services, offering a surfeit of contact brands on a no-frills, straightforward website. However, unlike the services above, AC lens is an out-of-network provider for most vision insurance plans, and you’ll have to file a reimbursement form with your provider if you have one. While it doesn’t deal with insurers directly, you can use FSA and HSA cards or Paypal. For the hassle of having to contact your insurer directly, AC Lens does offer lenses for cheaper than most services, and ships quickly. New customers also save 20%. 

shop here

Discount Contacts

Shipping: 5 – 7 days | Return Policy: Up to 365 days from the shipping date for free | Vision Insurance Accepted: No | Number of contact brands: 31

Carrying over 40 brands, Discount Contacts is another platform if you’re looking for a wide range of wallet-friendly options. Though similar to AC Lens, Discount Contacts doesn’t take insurance, and you have to spend at least $99 for free shipping. Still, it’s a great source for inexpensive lenses. 

shop here

Contacts Direct

Shipping: 7 – 10 business days | Return Policy: Within 6 months of receipt, unopened boxes of lenses or solutions can be returned for a full refund, excluding shipping and handling charges | Vision Insurance Accepted: Yes | Number of contact brands: 11

Another worthwhile option, direct-to-consumer site offering contact lenses online, Contacts Direct, has a surplus of lens options, many from major manufacturers and a few from lesser-known brands. The prices are comparable to other online retailers, and the company claims it’ll price match and “beat” whatever lower price you find from competitors (although, it will require you to hop on a phone call.) You’ll also receive a significant discount if you purchase a year’s supply of lenses, saving you up to $100. 

shop here

