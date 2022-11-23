InsideHook
Health & Fitness | Updated November 23, 2022 4:15 pm

The Best Deals on Peloton, Mirror, Hydrow and Other Big-Ticket Home Fitness Equipment

There's no better time to upgrade your home gym than right now

High-end home-fitness machines
Mirror, Ergatta, Peloton
By The Editors @insidehook

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Prices for home gym equipment are no joke, especially when it comes to the top brands in the game. But thanks to Black Friday, biting the bullet on that Peloton or Hydrow you’ve been eyeing is now a little easier, with many brands, from Mirror to Ergatta, offering major discounts on their sleek fitness machines. So whether you’re in the market for a rowing machine, stationary bike or smart mirror, there’s no better time to buy than now.

Ergatta

Ergatta

Take $500 off the Ergatta Rower by way of $350 in savings and free shipping when you use the promo code BF500 at checkout.

BUY HERE: $2,199
Mirror

Mirror

Save a whopping 50% on the Mirror and receive free delivery and installation.

BUY HERE: $1,495 $745
Peloton

Peloton

Pick up a Peloton Bike package and save up to $600.

BUY HERE
Hydrow

Hydrow

Take $500 off the Hydrow and $150 off the new Hydrow Wave Rower.

BUY HERE: $2,495 $1,995
MYX Fitness

MYX Fitness

Take $250 off your order when you use code GEARUP250, and receive free shipping, assembly and a stabilizer mat.

BUY HERE: $1,399 $1,149
NordicTrack

NordicTrack

Purchase of the Commercial 2450 includes $400 off and a 30-day iFit Family Membership.

BUY HERE: $2,999 $2,599
FightCamp

FightCamp

There are various FightCamp packages available but we recommend the FightCampTrackers package that takes $300 off the original price. You’ll also receive a free $49 jump rope, $99 heart rate monitor and a bonus item.

buy here: $399 $99
Liteboxer

Liteboxer

Pick up the Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter Kit and save $500. You’ll also receive a Liteshield, floor stand, gloves, wraps, free shipping and a free one-month membership trial.

BUY HERE: $1,295 $795
Echelon

Echelon

Signing up for an Echelon membership plan takes 25% off your order. Though Echelon builds bikes, treadmills and other assorted gear, we prefer the Connected Rowing Machine that starts at just $750.

buy here: $999 $750
Tonal

Tonal

Take $250 off Tonal through 11/29

BUY HERE: $3,495 $3,245

