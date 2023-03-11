Products of the Week: Sonos Stereo Speakers, Kung Fu-Inspired Nikes and More

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Sonos sounds off on the newest Era 300 Stereo Speakers, Liquid Death drops the drink of the summer and CLOT x Nike reunited for a yellow Kung Fu Cortez.

CLOT x Nike Cortex “CLOTEZ” CLOT

CLOT’s Cortez makeover is back in a shock of Kung Fu-inspired yellow; the flexible 3-in-1 design, with a liner-like slip-on over the character-heeled kicks, are one of the coolest Nike drops in recent memory. Too bad they’ve sold out…you’ll have to hit secondary markets like StockX if you want to cop up.

Apple iPhone 14 — Yellow Apple

Apple loves a nice early season re-color on the latest iPhone, and this time they have opted for a bold bumble bee yellow. It’s vibrant and if you’re looking for a reason to upgrade, this might be it. Just to be clear this colorway is only viable for the basic iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, so you’ll have to stick with traditional colors for the Pro versions.

19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Cali Blanc 19 Crimes

Snoop Dog’s wine label recently debuted its first-ever white wine offering: California Sauvignon Blanc. It’s the fourth vino in the rapper’s Cali Wine Collection, and, according to Snoop, “is one sexy ass Sauvignon Blanc.” We’d drink it.

Kane Revive Recovery Footwear Kids Kane

Training your kiddie to turn pro? Might as well invest in some serious recovery footwear for them, too. Kane, makers of the much-loved Revive shoe, is now churning out the foam-based style in children’s sizes, too. Goodbye orange slices, hello active recovery.

Magic Molecule Antimicrobial Skin Cleanser Magic Molecule

Miracle cure-alls typically arouse our suspicions, but Magic Molecule’s 12-in-1 skin cleanser looks to be the real deal, with a coalition of alcohol, parabens, sulfates, oil and fragrance-free vegan ingredients designed to smooth, soften, rejuvenate and heal. Snag a bottle on pre-order and get one for free. Ciao, 15-step skincare!

A-COLD-WALL* x Eastpak Eastpak

British visionary Samuel Ross and his futuristic A-COLD-WALL* label are back and better than ever, tapping Easkpak for a tech-heavy bag collection. The capsule features backpacks, crossbody bags and totes all dressed in eye-catching hues and branded with ACW logos and reflective details.

Sergio Tacchini Srping/Summer ’23 Collection Sergio Tacchini

Here at InsideHook, we’re enraptured by the sport of tennis. The associated garb? Not so much — that is, of course, unless we’re talking about Italian tennis player turned luxe sportswear label Sergio Tacchini. Done up in satins and technical fabrics, their Spring/Summer ’23 capsule is the only gear wear, on and off the court.

WESN x Momotaro Jeans The Momotaro Samla WESN

Handmade in Stockholm, WESN’s Momotaro collab is something special — dubbed the Samla, each make is 100% unique, with different denim bleeds, markings, patterns, made to wear in just like a solid pair of selvage denim. Available with a 12c27 blade, brass hardware and a titanium back scale, the EDC is a total treat for any gearslut.

Autodromo Group C Watches Autodromo

At the intersection of watchmaking and motoring sits Autodromo, an independent brand that’s been playing with the idea of what the perfect automotive timepiece looks like since 2011. Recently, they took that mission in a completely new direction: digital. The Group C design celebrates the race cars of the same name, which ran in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and incorporates an LCD module which can display a time and day/date mode, or a chronograph and split time mode (yes, there’s an alarm function too). It’s a little slice of retro for your wrist, and while there are more staid stainless steel designs, we like the yellow cerakote option best.

Roku Plus Series TV Best Buy

The company behind those ubiquitous media streaming devices (and one Weird Al biopic) is now manufacturing its own TVs. Only available at Best Buy, these sets range from 24″ to 75″ screens and range from $150 and $1,200. A mix of HD and QLED 4K TVs, the integration of Roku’s tech includes updated voice remotes and a customized home screen.

Liquid Death Ice Tea Liquid Death

The low-cal, canned iced tea is the latest offering from uber-popular canned-water company Liquid Death. The new line includes three flavors — Grim Leafer, Armless Palmer, and Rest In Peach — each of which includes a dash of caffeine and agave for a little touch of sweetness. We got our hands on the cans recently and find the iced tea to be a nice and light, refreshing drink when we’re in need of a little mid-day kick, or want something semi-sweet to sip on.

Sonos Era 300 Stereo Speaker Sonos

It’s a new Era for Sonos, hence the name. We had the opportunity to hear their latest series of speakers, and it’s a clear improvement over their predecessors. Six drivers around the side, top and front provide a rich sound. They also have improved Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth connectivity and simplified touch control.

Leica D-Lux 7 007 Edition Lecia

A nod to Daniel Craig’s 007, Lecia’s D-Lux 7 release is sleek, refined and dapper as hell — just like Bond himself.