Ever down a tube of sour cream and onion Pringles and think to yourself, “You know what that needed…caviar.” If so, this one’s for you, chief. Straight from the fine people at Pringles themselves, your favorite salty snack is getting a luxe makeover, thanks to a little help from a trio of delectable selections from The Caviar Co. It’s as classic a play on high-low as you can get: pair Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ flavors with Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe, and you’re bound to have a hit on your hands. Big snackers can snag the kit now…until it sells out.