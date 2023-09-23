Products of the Week: Allagash Axes, Adsum and Caviar Pringles
The 10 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Solo Stove teams up with Brant & Cochran for a firewood-chopping axe, Adsum debuts drop one of FW23 and Pringles goes high brow with a little help from The Caviar Co.
Adsum FW23 Drop 1
The appeal of Adsum lies not in the brand’s seemingly innate ability to create good-looking garms for the garm-forward guy — although that’s a pretty solid pro — but a dedication to wearable clothing. The NYC-based label’s FW23 explores the daily commute with staples from weatherproof jackets to relaxed denim to knits that look straight out of Good Will Hunting, all while maintaining a discrete dedication to class, quality and a total understanding of what cool dudes actually want to wear.
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
Throw “Ultra” in your tech name and you’ve got something special. Bose’s new soundbar offers both Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology, which offers an immersive, 3-D sound experience. Bonus: There’s an A.I. Dialogue Mode that automatically provides vocal clarity. Available in both black or white styles.
Ember Tumbler
The largest smart coffee mug yet from Ember, this 16 oz Tumbler enables you to set an exact drinking temperature and keep it there for up to three hours. The Tumbler come with two lids (a leakproof Handle Lid and spillproof Sliding Lid).
Taylor Stitch x Danner Ridge Hiking Boot
At the expense of sounding a tad uncouth, Taylor Stitch and Danner’s most recent collab, Ridge and River collection, is more or less an outdoorsman’s wet dream. Features a bay of functional, camoed-out pieces — tees, sweaters, jackets and, most importantly, a new cobranded made-in-the-USA GORE-TEX and waxed canvas Ridge Hiking Boot — it’s everything you could want to conquer the trail…or, more likely the local farmer’s market.
Solo Stove x Brant & Cochran Allagash Cruiser Axe
It makes perfect sense that smokeless firepit masters Solo Stove would drop a firewood collab with Maine-based Brant & Cochran for a limited edition, one-of-a-kind camp axe…but we have to say, we never saw it coming. And you won’t see it going, either unless you act fast — limited to just 250 units, the South Portland-forged, American-made 1050 carbon steel axe (with a custom Maine-made leather sheath!) is bound to fly off the virtual shelves.
Pringles x The Caviar Co. “Crisps & Caviar” Flight
Ever down a tube of sour cream and onion Pringles and think to yourself, “You know what that needed…caviar.” If so, this one’s for you, chief. Straight from the fine people at Pringles themselves, your favorite salty snack is getting a luxe makeover, thanks to a little help from a trio of delectable selections from The Caviar Co. It’s as classic a play on high-low as you can get: pair Original, Sour Cream & Onion and BBQ flavors with Classic White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe, and you’re bound to have a hit on your hands. Big snackers can snag the kit now…until it sells out.
Signature Cocktails
Veteran booze writer (and InsideHook contributor) Amanda Schuster covers 200 cocktails that are defined by a time, place and/or person. A beautifully crafted tome, each featured drink is accompanied by the name of the creator, place and date of invention, a specially commissioned image, easy-to-follow recipe and the backstory behind the cocktail.
Wrensilva The Teak Standard
A Sonos-equipped media console designed to look almost as good as it sounds, the limited-edition Standard Teak from luxury HiFi furniture brand Wrensilva raises the bar for high-end home audio systems. Featuring six music listening modes and record storage for up to 135 albums, the handsome vinyl hub was made with care in San Diego with the finest American hardwoods and carefully selected materials. It’ll really tie the room together — and make it sound good, too. Only 100 will be made.
Play Hard Vodka Seltzer
Still in the process of reinventing itself and keeping Hugh Hefner’s dream alive, Playboy partnered with Spirits Investment Partners for a new line of hard seltzers crafted from gluten-free vodka, sparkling water and all-natural flavors. The RTD cans come in four flavors (mango dragon fruit, grapefruit yuzu, pineapple passion fruit and apple prickly pear) and should go down fairly easily as they aren’t too heavy in the booze department (4.5% ABV).
Our Place Party Coupes (Set of 4)
The internet’s favorite cookware brand just released a set of colorful coupe glasses and we need them immediately. The handblown, 11-ounce party glasses are uniquely stackable (ideal for small spaces) and are designed for a variety of uses beyond just serving up cocktails.
