It happened! It finally happened! After dominating the worlds of food travel shows (Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy) and Instagram cocktail tutorials (our favorite early-pandemic escape), the Tucc has his own cookware line. (Well, it’s a collaboration with GreenPan, and exclusively for sale through Williams Sonoma.) The most surprising thing here is that it’s all ceramic nonstick. There isn’t a regular stainless steel pan to be found (that is, some of the pans are stainless steel, others are aluminum, but they all have nonstick coating). The second surprising thing is that it is indeed all made in Italy. You can buy single pots, pans and Dutch ovens, or get a full-blown set. But if you’re not getting the Carrara White or Venetian Teal colors, what are we even doing here?