Products of the Week: Vintage Herman Miller, Theraface and Todd Snyder’s First Sneaker
The 13 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Herman Miller celebrates 100 years with a slew of vintage, Therabody releases a red-light facial device and Todd Snyder releases their first in-house court sneaker.
Lululemon Jordan Clarkson Collection
Lululemon takes on basketball? Lululemon takes on basketball! The Canadian athleisure retailer’s latest collaboration with NBA all-star and lululemon ambassador Jordan Clarkson touches on esoteric design ideas of time and space with a multi-piece training capsule ranging from sleeveless half zips to tear-away training. It’s not as complicated as it sounds; just picture your favorite lulu training gear swagged out for the runway but functional enough for the court. Or, just shop the whole collection below. There’s that option, too.
Todd Snyder The Tuscan Court Shoe
Todd Snyder has been involved in numerous shoe collaborations in the past. The brand has put its unique spin on Danner boots, New Balance sneakers, Alden shoes and more. It only makes sense that the brand had its sight set on an original sneaker of its own. The Tuscan court shoe was heavily inspired by basketball and tennis shoes. They added Italian leathers and suedes to the shoe to add a touch of luxe, and voila the brand’s first sneaker was born. Choose between two distinct colors, Biscotti and Grigio.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Collection
It happened! It finally happened! After dominating the worlds of food travel shows (Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy) and Instagram cocktail tutorials (our favorite early-pandemic escape), the Tucc has his own cookware line. (Well, it’s a collaboration with GreenPan, and exclusively for sale through Williams Sonoma.) The most surprising thing here is that it’s all ceramic nonstick. There isn’t a regular stainless steel pan to be found (that is, some of the pans are stainless steel, others are aluminum, but they all have nonstick coating). The second surprising thing is that it is indeed all made in Italy. You can buy single pots, pans and Dutch ovens, or get a full-blown set. But if you’re not getting the Carrara White or Venetian Teal colors, what are we even doing here?
Therabody TheraFace Mask
Following last year’s launch of the TheraFace Pro — a sophisticated 8-in-1 facial device we’ve incorporated into our own beauty routines — comes Therabody’s latest innovation in the beauty and facial health space: a red-light therapy mask. Now, we know it looks absolutely terrifying but after using the new wellness tool for a week, we can attest that it’s actually a pretty cool device. The Theraface Mask offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations. Basically, you’re getting a soothing head massage and firmer, younger-looking skin. And, while yes, you will look like a serial killer for a little, we promise it’s totally worth it.
Belvedere 10 Vodka
This new luxury vodka — hitting select U.S. markets in October — was inspired by the vodka-making process used in 1910 when the distillery was first established. Belvedere 10 begins with a single harvest of organic Diamond rye grown in a single field on an estate in northeast Poland. The spirit is then rested for ten months to marry the flavors (which are rumored to included hints of caramel, green coffee, cacao and coconut). The chiseled, sculpted bottle is the real luxury here.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones
Bose’s latest cans promise even better noise cancellation (they’re good at that), spatial audio and more comfort. Available for preorder in black or “white smoke,” these are coming out this fall at the same time as Bose’s new Ultra Earbuds and an updated non-Ultra QuietComfort headset.
Herman Miller Vintage
In celebration of Herman Miller’s 100th anniversary, the iconic furniture brand is partnering with the auction house Wright to release a curated selection of vintage Herman Miller pieces. Early access to the event requires a sign up here; at the moment, details are pretty scarce on exactly what is going to be released, although we do know it’ll be 100 pieces total and they’ll range from $500-$10,000.
Centr The Fitness Essentials Kit
Remember how Chris Hemsworth (the most handsome of the Hollywood Chrises) released a fitness app to help the world get as ripped as he is? Well, now Centr is releasing even more gear to help you succeed in the gym. Say hello to the Fitness Essentials Kit, a box full of everything you need — from ankle straps to resistance bands — to nail the workout. Along with a three-month subscription to Centr itself, of course.
Shinola Canfield Speedway Lap 06
The latest edition of Shinola’s Canfield Speedway, their first automatic chronograph first released in 2021, might just be their most elegant. To recap, this is a beefy 44mm (and 15.2mm thick) stainless steel racing watch with a tachymeter and exhibition caseback displaying a Sellita SW510.BH.A movement. There’s a new dial color scheme this time, and if you’re trying to put your finger on the particular green they’ve chosen — moss? Lichen? Land Rover Series I? — we’ll help you out: it’s “velvet pea gravel green.” Hm. Best get the watch and rename the dial color yourself.
Yeti Rambler 20oz Cocktail Shaker
Happy hour just got so hardwearing. Okay, but seriously, we’re intrigued by Yeti’s $60 cocktail shaker. It, of course, is made of stainless steel and has Yeti’s signature double-wall vacuum insulation, but the brand also ensures it’s completely leak-proof (no wasted alcohol or sticky hands here.) And it’s quite versatile. Use the base (which is just a 20 oz Yeti Rambler Tumbler) as a vessel for other liquids besides cocktails, and the cocktail shaker lid is compatible with a slew of other Rambler drinkware.
Gerber Terracraft Micarta
Gerber’s latest comes in the form of an online-exclusive Terracraft, the knifemaker’s made-in-the-USA, fixed-blade model now affixed with a Micarta — the all-weather performance grip designed to perform in slippery conditions — handle. An extra thick S30V blade and G10 scales just add to the outdoor EDC’s appeal.
Smithey Mighty Spatula
If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t mind dropping over $200 on a superior cast iron skillet, maybe you’re also the kind of person who wouldn’t blink an eye at a $40 spatula. Smithey’s newest edition to their drool-worthy kitchen lineup is a walnut-handled stainless-steel spatula with a few key upgrades: a sharp edge not only for sliding underneath burgers but also for cutting your cornbread, an elongated neck to fit into their deep skillets, and rounded edges that’ll help you maneuver around the edges of the pan.
Carhartt WIP x Palace
It feels wild to think that Carhartt WIP (short for Work In Progress, Carhartt’s experimental, streetwear-focused line) and British streetwear GOAT Palace have never collaborated before. After all, both have a pallette of iconic designs to draw from, and both are known for their top-tier collections even in an oversaturated collab market. But, here we are, being witness to the first-ever partnership between the two, a line of heavy-duty work-inspired apparel — the iconic co-branded Michigan Chore Coat, double-knees, bibs and more — that just dropped on Palace’s website.
