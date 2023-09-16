InsideHook
Gear | September 16, 2023 5:47 am

Products of the Week: Vintage Herman Miller, Theraface and Todd Snyder’s First Sneaker

The 13 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
From sneakers to shakers, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
InsideHook
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Herman Miller celebrates 100 years with a slew of vintage, Therabody releases a red-light facial device and Todd Snyder releases their first in-house court sneaker.

Lululemon Jordan Clarkson Collection
Lululemon Jordan Clarkson Collection

Lululemon takes on basketball? Lululemon takes on basketball! The Canadian athleisure retailer’s latest collaboration with NBA all-star and lululemon ambassador Jordan Clarkson touches on esoteric design ideas of time and space with a multi-piece training capsule ranging from sleeveless half zips to tear-away training. It’s not as complicated as it sounds; just picture your favorite lulu training gear swagged out for the runway but functional enough for the court. Or, just shop the whole collection below. There’s that option, too.

Shop Here : $88 – $198
Todd Snyder The Tuscan Court Shoe
Todd Snyder The Tuscan Court Shoe

Todd Snyder has been involved in numerous shoe collaborations in the past. The brand has put its unique spin on Danner boots, New Balance sneakers, Alden shoes and more. It only makes sense that the brand had its sight set on an original sneaker of its own. The Tuscan court shoe was heavily inspired by basketball and tennis shoes. They added Italian leathers and suedes to the shoe to add a touch of luxe, and voila the brand’s first sneaker was born. Choose between two distinct colors, Biscotti and Grigio.

Buy Here : $498
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Collection
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Collection

It happened! It finally happened! After dominating the worlds of food travel shows (Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy) and Instagram cocktail tutorials (our favorite early-pandemic escape), the Tucc has his own cookware line. (Well, it’s a collaboration with GreenPan, and exclusively for sale through Williams Sonoma.) The most surprising thing here is that it’s all ceramic nonstick. There isn’t a regular stainless steel pan to be found (that is, some of the pans are stainless steel, others are aluminum, but they all have nonstick coating). The second surprising thing is that it is indeed all made in Italy. You can buy single pots, pans and Dutch ovens, or get a full-blown set. But if you’re not getting the Carrara White or Venetian Teal colors, what are we even doing here?

Shop Here
Therabody TheraFace Mask
Therabody TheraFace Mask

Following last year’s launch of the TheraFace Pro — a sophisticated 8-in-1 facial device we’ve incorporated into our own beauty routines — comes Therabody’s latest innovation in the beauty and facial health space: a red-light therapy mask. Now, we know it looks absolutely terrifying but after using the new wellness tool for a week, we can attest that it’s actually a pretty cool device. The Theraface Mask offers a 9-minute, full-face LED light treatment that combines Red, Red + Infrared and Blue light therapies, along with tension-relieving vibrations. Basically, you’re getting a soothing head massage and firmer, younger-looking skin. And, while yes, you will look like a serial killer for a little, we promise it’s totally worth it.

Buy Here : $599
Belvedere 10 Vodka
Belvedere 10 Vodka

This new luxury vodka — hitting select U.S. markets in October — was inspired by the vodka-making process used in 1910 when the distillery was first established. Belvedere 10 begins with a single harvest of organic Diamond rye grown in a single field on an estate in northeast Poland. The spirit is then rested for ten months to marry the flavors (which are rumored to included hints of caramel, green coffee, cacao and coconut). The chiseled, sculpted bottle is the real luxury here.

Learn More
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones

Bose’s latest cans promise even better noise cancellation (they’re good at that), spatial audio and more comfort. Available for preorder in black or “white smoke,” these are coming out this fall at the same time as Bose’s new Ultra Earbuds and an updated non-Ultra QuietComfort headset.

Buy Here : $429
Herman Miller Vintage
Herman Miller Vintage

In celebration of Herman Miller’s 100th anniversary, the iconic furniture brand is partnering with the auction house Wright to release a curated selection of vintage Herman Miller pieces. Early access to the event requires a sign up here; at the moment, details are pretty scarce on exactly what is going to be released, although we do know it’ll be 100 pieces total and they’ll range from $500-$10,000.

Learn More
Centr The Fitness Essentials Kit
Centr The Fitness Essentials Kit

Remember how Chris Hemsworth (the most handsome of the Hollywood Chrises) released a fitness app to help the world get as ripped as he is? Well, now Centr is releasing even more gear to help you succeed in the gym. Say hello to the Fitness Essentials Kit, a box full of everything you need — from ankle straps to resistance bands — to nail the workout. Along with a three-month subscription to Centr itself, of course.

Buy Here : $150$58
Shinola Canfield Speedway Lap 06
Shinola Canfield Speedway Lap 06

The latest edition of Shinola’s Canfield Speedway, their first automatic chronograph first released in 2021, might just be their most elegant. To recap, this is a beefy 44mm (and 15.2mm thick) stainless steel racing watch with a tachymeter and exhibition caseback displaying a Sellita SW510.BH.A movement. There’s a new dial color scheme this time, and if you’re trying to put your finger on the particular green they’ve chosen — moss? Lichen? Land Rover Series I? — we’ll help you out: it’s “velvet pea gravel green.” Hm. Best get the watch and rename the dial color yourself. 

Buy Here : $2,995
Yeti Rambler 20oz Cocktail Shaker
Yeti Rambler 20oz Cocktail Shaker

Happy hour just got so hardwearing. Okay, but seriously, we’re intrigued by Yeti’s $60 cocktail shaker. It, of course, is made of stainless steel and has Yeti’s signature double-wall vacuum insulation, but the brand also ensures it’s completely leak-proof (no wasted alcohol or sticky hands here.) And it’s quite versatile. Use the base (which is just a 20 oz Yeti Rambler Tumbler) as a vessel for other liquids besides cocktails, and the cocktail shaker lid is compatible with a slew of other Rambler drinkware.

Yeti : $60
Gerber Terracraft Micarta
Gerber Terracraft Micarta

Gerber’s latest comes in the form of an online-exclusive Terracraft, the knifemaker’s made-in-the-USA, fixed-blade model now affixed with a Micarta — the all-weather performance grip designed to perform in slippery conditions — handle. An extra thick S30V blade and G10 scales just add to the outdoor EDC’s appeal.

Buy Here : $250
Smithey Mighty Spatula
Smithey Mighty Spatula

If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t mind dropping over $200 on a superior cast iron skillet, maybe you’re also the kind of person who wouldn’t blink an eye at a $40 spatula. Smithey’s newest edition to their drool-worthy kitchen lineup is a walnut-handled stainless-steel spatula with a few key upgrades: a sharp edge not only for sliding underneath burgers but also for cutting your cornbread, an elongated neck to fit into their deep skillets, and rounded edges that’ll help you maneuver around the edges of the pan.

Buy Here : $40
Carhartt WIP x Palace
Carhartt WIP x Palace

It feels wild to think that Carhartt WIP (short for Work In Progress, Carhartt’s experimental, streetwear-focused line) and British streetwear GOAT Palace have never collaborated before. After all, both have a pallette of iconic designs to draw from, and both are known for their top-tier collections even in an oversaturated collab market. But, here we are, being witness to the first-ever partnership between the two, a line of heavy-duty work-inspired apparel — the iconic co-branded Michigan Chore Coat, double-knees, bibs and more — that just dropped on Palace’s website.

Shop Here

More Like This

Jabra Elite 10 earbuds in five colors
Review: Jabra’s New Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 Are an Ideal Pair
a collage of the best rugby shirts on a ivy background
The Best Rugby Shirts for Men Make Ivy Style Easier Than Ever
A blac Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable, which is cheaper than Apple's new USB-C cables
Forget Apple: Here Are 5 Inexpensive USB-C Cable Options

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Anker Magnetic Portable Charger 5K

$60$30

Anker’s Pocket Sized Magnetic Charger Is Currently 50% Off
Etsy Is Throwing Its First-Ever Sitewide Sale

From Our Partner

Etsy Is Throwing Its First-Ever Sitewide Sale
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras

$425$165

Save 60% on Blink’s Video Doorbell Smart Security Cameras
Are You an Obsessively Organized Traveler? This Suitcase Was Made for You.

$345$310

Are You an Obsessively Organized Traveler? This Suitcase Was Made for You.
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Everyday Sneaker: Hoka Clifton 9
Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
The 10 Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers
The Equalizer: Denzel Washington’s Lone, Confusing Franchise
The 8 Best Fall Fashion Trends For Men

Keep Reading

superbueno new york

A Night at Superbueno Is Pure Joy
A Jaguar E-Type rebuild and upgraded by the restomod shop ECD Automotive Design in Florida

In Florida, Classic British Cars Get a 21st Century Facelift
Denzel Washington in "The Equalizer 3"

The Equalizer: Denzel Washington’s Lone, Confusing Franchise
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 2 Games Including Packers-Falcons, Ravens-Bengals and 49ers-Rams

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 2 Games
Members of the United Auto Workers gather for a rally ahead of a potential UAW strike against the Big Three automakers

Everything You Need to Know About the UAW Strike
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Vintage Herman Miller, Theraface and Todd Snyder’s First Sneaker
Jabra Elite 10 earbuds in five colors

Review: Jabra’s New Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 Are an Ideal Pair
a collage of the best rugby shirts on a ivy background

The Best Rugby Shirts for Men Make Ivy Style Easier Than Ever
A blac Anker 543 USB-C to USB-C Cable, which is cheaper than Apple's new USB-C cables

Forget Apple: Here Are 5 Inexpensive USB-C Cable Options

Trending

The Best Everyday Sneaker: Hoka Clifton 9
Why Apple’s New USB-C Cables Are So Expensive
The 10 Best Gifts for Bourbon Lovers
The Equalizer: Denzel Washington’s Lone, Confusing Franchise
The 8 Best Fall Fashion Trends For Men