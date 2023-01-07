Products of the Week: CES Tech, Trail Mix Beer and Tracksmith’s First Trainer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Samsung impresses with new refrigerator innovations, Shiner Bock drops a fan favorite and Tracksmith’s Elliot runner sees the apparel company expand into footwear.

Klean Kanteen Rise Drinkware Klean Kanteen

We here at InsideHook have way too many travel mugs. Like, a semi-ludicrous amount, due to the fact that brands are making new designs all the time and we’re addicted to coffee, so we’re always happy to test them. But we certainly do not need any new travel mugs. At least that was our position until we got sent one from the new Rise line from Klean Kanteen. The five-piece set — including two tall tumblers that should fit in cup holders, as well as a wide wine tumbler, lowball tumbler and the aforementioned mug — is an important development in the category because it’s made from certified 90% post-consumer recycled stainless steel. In our global push to slash emissions and waste, companies need to be reconsidering their manufacturing processes, and this is a welcome move from this brand. The real reason to buy one of those to-go mugs (or tumblers), though, is because they’re super tough, super insulated and just damn pretty. The tofu color we got is our favorite (yes, it’s called tofu, get over it!), but these are also available in sea spray, stellar and autumn glaze (that is, green, blue and red).

Offcourt Fine Fragrances Offcourt

Offcourt’s sweat-countering sprays, soaps and body washes have manned our toiletry kits for some time now, but we weren’t quite sure how to feel when the DTC health and wellness brand announced a lineup of fresh unisex fragrances. As it turns out, they make for quite the subtle scent, with a lineup of smart aromas — Coconut Water + Sandalwood, Fig Leaves + White Musk, Fresh Citron + Driftwood make up Offcourt’s first batch of colognes— at optimal 10% concentration.

Tracksmith Elliot Runner Tracksmith

Having sworn by Tracksmith’s elite performance gear for years now, we may be a bit biased, but the Elliot Runner looks, seems, feels special. Powered by best-in-class Pebax foam, we can’t wait to see what this trainer can do. Order yours now — the first batch ships out in late January, meaning you’ll get a full season of build up out of these streamlined trainers.

Fishwife Tinned Seafood Fishwife

If you identify as a downtown hot girl or elderly Sicilian man, you might already be on your sardine shit, but if you’ve yet to catch the tinned fish wave, FIshwive’s tasty and 100% traceable seafood is an excellent place to start. Sourced from Washington state and Canada, the DTC company offers smoked salmon, rainbow trout and salmon, each an instant upgrade to whatever charcuterie board garbage you had planned for date night.

Taylor Stitch The Golden Bear Snap Bomber Taylor Stitch

We don’t mean to alarm you…but the nicest jacket that you can actually afford has just been released. That’s right: from hardware Taylor Stitch and famed San Francisco stalwart Golden Bear Sportswear, the Snap Bomber is limited to just 50 units and steeped in unmatched vintage cool. The heirloom quality melton wool construction and a slew of meticulous details like cowhide accents at the shoulders and pockets make this bad boy the statement piece of a lifetime. Don’t sleep.

Samsung Refrigerator Samsung

A bigger and more immersive 32-inch screen has been added to Samsung’s bespoke line of fridges. You can use it to monitor and control other compatible home appliances, use as a digital photo frame or watch one of 190 free channels.

JBL Mini Headphones JBL

This mini-pair of earbuds, debuting this fall but just seen at CES, is small enough that the case will fit on a keyring (thanks to an attached fabric strap). And even at only $39, you’re still getting six hours of battery life, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and touch controls (no ANC or wireless charging, though).

Withings U-Scan Withings

A home urine lab that’s hands-free (thankfully!), this pebble-shaped reader sits within a toilet bowl and monitors a variety of biomarkers found in your pee while also offering actionable advice for health improvements. Each analysis cartridge last about three months.

Shiner Trail Ale Shiner

A trail mix-inspired beer, Shiner’s Trail Ale is brewed with nuts, dried fruit and chocolate to deliver something both sweet and savory.