Gear | June 10, 2023

Products of the Week: Cooling Pillows, Apple Vision and Bogey Boys

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
From pillows to Vision Pro, this is the best gear and garb to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Casper launches a cooling pillow, the Apple Vision Pro headset finally announces and Adidas teams up with Macklemore for a new Bogey Boys drop.

Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology
Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology

As unabashed sweaty sleepers, we’re particularly excited about Casper’s latest drop: a cooling pillow. It has the same supportiveness that made the Casper Hybrid Pillow a best-seller, but now with the brand’s patented “Snow Technology” that combats overheating and promises you’ll sleep cool for over 12 hours.

Buy Here : $149
two model photos of Adidas x Bogey Boys
Adidas x Bogey Boys
Adidas

Adidas x Bogey Boys

A stylish collection of ‘70s- and ‘80s-inspired golfwear made from premium and performance fabrics designed to be worn on and off the course, this new collaboration between Adidas and Macklemore features pieces that won’t be winding up in the thrift shop anytime soon. In addition to accessories such as a five-panel rope hat and leather golf glove, the collection features four-button-placket polos, a terry cloth tracksuit and a V-neck sweater vest. The Adidas x Bogey Boys collection will be available beginning June 14.

Learn More
an Oyster Tempo Bundle cooler on a grass
Oyster Tempo Bundle
Oyster

Oyster Tempo Bundle

You may think that Norwegians don’t utilize coolers because they cool all of their perishable goods in fjords. Not true. They use coolers — but not all of them require ice. The high-performance Oyster Tempo is one of those portable refrigerators, and it ensures your groceries stay at food-safe temperatures — sans ice. Thanks to Oyster’s integrated vacuum insulation system, the cooler has three times the internal space along with half of the external size and can keep perishables three times colder for longer.

Buy Here: $500
a model wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset
Apple Vision Pro
Apple

Apple Vision Pro

We’ve already got the 411 on Apple’s just-announced Vision Pro headset, but just in case you missed the industry-busting release during the tech giant’s conference earlier this week, here are the bullet points: OLED, motion-tracking screen, mixed reality functions and a cool $3,500 price tag.

Learn More
a Monbento x Opinel On-the-Go Meal Kit on a table
Monbento x Opinel On-the-Go Meal Kit
Opinel

Monbento x Opinel On-the-Go Meal Kit

For those who are looking to enjoy the great outdoors without creating more waste, this kit is a great option. Containing a lunchbox with two airtight containers, a microfiber napkin/carrying case and a fork, a spoon and a limited-edition stainless steel folding knife made by Opinel, this kit has everything you need for a scaled-down picnic. And it’s made in France, which is very cool.

Buy Here: $95
a model laying down with painted feet next to a pair of the Clarks x Aries "Desert Trip"
Clarks x Aries “Desert Trip”
End Clothing

Clarks x Aries “Desert Trip”

Italian-based Aries is the latest to be tapped by Clarks Originals for a two-piece collection remaining the Desert Trip collection, and boy, are they glorious. featuring a reworked Wallabee detailed with a red, swirling crepe sole and a vibrant Desert Trek, it’s a capsule made wavier still by the bespoke, co-branded fobs and beaded laces.

Register Here
a model leaning against a GUBI x Noah chair
GUBI x Noah
GUBI

GUBI x Noah

Noah can do no wrong. Their latest collaboration with Copenhagen-based design studio GUBI is all the proof you should need. Splashing four new colors on GUBI’s MR01 Outdoor Lounge Chair — not to mention a hat, swim set and more as part of a five-piece clothing capsule — it’s a must-have for enthusiasts and hypebros alike. Keep those eyes peeled — the collection drops June 13.

Learn MOre
Thomas Ashbourne

Thomas Ashbourne x Neil Patrick Harris The After Hours Espresso Martini

The espresso martini. Wonderful to drink, a pain in the ass to make. Pretty sweet then that our friend Neil Patrick Harris has created a perfectly balanced, ready-to-sip coffee cocktail made with Thomas Ashbourne’s premium vodka. Available in a 375ml bottle or a pack of four 200ml cans.

Buy Here: $17






