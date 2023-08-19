Products of the Week: Cold Brew Whiskey, Suitcase TVs and New Noah
The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Stranahan’s cuts American Single Malt with iced coffee, LG’s latest portable screen is even weirder than it sounds and streetwear brand Noah releases the first installment of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
Stranahan’s Cold Brew Cut
We’re liking this new trend of coffee whiskeys, but Stranahan’s is taking it to another level by offering its Distiller’s Experimental Series as more of a blend. It’s Stranahan’s own six-year American Single Malt cut to 94 proof with cold brew coffee from a local roaster.
Noah Fall/Winter ’23 Collection
The latest Noah collection is, in our books, a serious return to form, with dozens of new cold-weather styles from buckled loafers to checked anoraks and beyond. You can snag the first drop now — don’t sleep.
Eater’s Recipe Book
All-Star digital food publication Eater is releasing its first book and it’s a doozy: Eater: 100 Essential Restaurant Recipes From the Authority on Where to Eat and Why It Matters. Hitting shelves next month, the book features recipes from restaurants across the country along with tips from chefs, sommeliers, bartenders and restaurateurs. Foodies who preorder the book before its price goes up to $35 will be gifted Eater Insider status, which includes $20 off Goldbelly a 20% discount on Eater merch and other fun stuff.
Fox Knives Puck Mini Folder
Size isn’t everything. Fox Knives’ newest EDC may be minute, but it’s D2 steel 1.75” Mini Folder packs a mighty punch. Toss it in your pack or click it to your pack — either way, you’ll be thankful you did.
Brain Dead x HOKA Hopara
Streetwear gods Brain Dead are teaming up with Hoka for a GORPY, chromed-outed version of the already crunchy Hopara sandal, and christ, is it glorious. Keep your eyes peeled for more details; for now, we can confirm that the style drops on August 22.
Hot Ones Chicken Strips
Available in smoky habanero and spicy garlic, a new line of chicken strips from the gang behind the hit web series Hot Ones is now bring the heat in the freezer aisle at Kroger stores nationwide. That’s not the only new collab from the Hot Ones team as First We Feast will be putting out Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon, Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak and Hot Habanero Pepperoni & Sausage Hot Pockets as well as a Fiery Hot Pepperoni pocket featuring The Last Dab in September.
Smeg Matte Jade Green Electric Tea Kettle
Smeg has literal decades of history as the chic appliance company of choice, and their latest exclusive matte jade shade with Crate&Barrel demonstrates exactly why.
Reigning Champ “Conference & Side Stripe” Capsule
Reigning Champ takes football? Reigning Champs takes football! A combo of classic stripes and sporty stylings, this eight-pack of classic silhouettes from the Canadian-based company looks the part, and is available now.
LG StanbyME Go
If you’re only gonna bring one suitcase on your next trip, make it…your TV? LG just announced a U.S. release for its StanbyME Go, a portable 27” screen housed in a rugged suitcase along with built-in battery and speakers. The touchscreen can be tilted, rotated, raised and lowered while in landscape and portrait orientations and table mode.
