Products of the Week: Pixelated Hoodies, Olive Oil and a New Soundcore Speaker

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Loewe’s mind-bending pix collection releases to the public, Heraclea promises clean, natural olive oil and Soundcore drops the new Motion X600 Speaker.

Loewe Pixelated Hoodie Loewe

No, this is not a computer-generated image. J.W. Anderson-directed Loewe (low-ay-vay, for those uninitiated) kept in their annual tradition of blowing minds at fashion week with a pixelated collection straight out of Minecraft earlier this year, and it’s finally up for grabs…though we doubt you be able to afford it. Made from ultra-technical 2D-constructed jacquard, this hoodie especially begs the question we never thought we’d have to ask: how much would you pay to look like your favorite video game character?

Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker Soundcore

They’re calling this the “world’s first portable high-fidelity Bluetooth speaker with Sky Channel Spatial audio” What we do know is that X600 has 5 drivers and 3 amplifiers to deliver immersive sound all around you. Plus, right now you can save $50 if you pre-order the speaker.

Dash Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker Dash

It’s cold brew season, but cold brew can be a timely process. Dash’s solution suggests you may just need nine minutes. Just load in your ground coffee of choice, select between Mild, Regular or Bold styles, and this vacuum-powered cold brew maker will prepare a fresh batch (plus, it makes iced tea).

Tito’s Walk-Pack Tito’s

Your daily dog-walking duties just got boozier. Popular vodka brand Tito’s, just launched a custom-made, fanny pack-style belt bag that makes getting lit on the go a breeze. The bag includes four pockets, one to hold a Yeti Rambler Lowball and three mini Tito’s bottles — sold sep, unfortunately. Still, the new accessory is putting our other favorite belt bag to shame.

Michael Kors Golf Michael Kors

Did you know that Michael Kors does golf? Now you do — the heritage designer announced the new, technically superior collection along with two hotshot ambassadors, Austin Eckroat and Baeu Hossler, just in time for the Masters. The collection includes all your standard golfing fair — technical pants, quarter zips and the prerequisite polo — in sleek cuts and innovative materials.

Heraclea Olive Oil Heraclea

Named after its home island, the newest entrant in the increasingly sizzling olive oil space, Heraclea bills itself as clean, natural, Turkish-made olive oil. Its harvest-based blends offer totally different flavor profiles, but both should make for a killer fish fry.

Taylor Stitch x Chaco Z1 Classic Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch’s crack at the Classic Z1 Chaco is nothing short of a home run — the partnership has borne a custom-developed navy waffle strap material to pair with the Z1’s adventure-ready ChacoGrip outsole and LUVSEAT midsole. It’s handsome, it’s durable, it’s versatile, it’s already letting our dogs breathe.

W&P Reusable Stretch Collection W&P

Store leftovers the sustainable way with W&P’s latest eco-friendly drop. The Reusable Stretch Lids Set ($20) and Reusable Stretch Baking Lids Set ($24) are designed to replace single-use products like aluminum foil and cling wrap. The silicone lids conveniently fit over any container, bowl and vessel in the kitchen, plus are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

Nowadays Nowadays

The line between alcohol and cannabis blurs a bit with Nowadays, the first nationally available cannabis-infused spirit (available in about 35 states). Featured in both Low Dose and Micro Dose expressions (and in familiar format 750ml bottle), the company suggests drinking this the same way as you would a spirit (neat, rocks, mixed). It offers a “fruit-forward tasting profile and zero cannabis taste.”

Ember Travel Mug² Ember

Ember mug is back! The new and improved travel mug returns with a slew of new features, from Apple Find My network capabilities to a 3 hours exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot or too cold. All for only $200!

Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Timepiece Tom Ford

Tom Ford returns to its environmentally sound Ocean Plastic Sport initiative with the 002 timepiece model — crafted in six eye-catching colors and featuring 100% ocean plastic and stainless steel features, this automatic movement watch is a perfect way to show off your sustainably-minded taste levels.