Gear | April 15, 2023 8:24 am

Products of the Week: Pixelated Hoodies, Olive Oil and a New Soundcore Speaker

The 11 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products on the week on a tan background
From a pixel hoodies to a Soudcore speaker, this is the best gear and garb to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Loewe’s mind-bending pix collection releases to the public, Heraclea promises clean, natural olive oil and Soundcore drops the new Motion X600 Speaker.

a model in a blue Loewe Pixelated Hoodie on a sky blue background
Loewe Pixelated Hoodie
Loewe

Loewe Pixelated Hoodie

No, this is not a computer-generated image. J.W. Anderson-directed Loewe (low-ay-vay, for those uninitiated) kept in their annual tradition of blowing minds at fashion week with a pixelated collection straight out of Minecraft earlier this year, and it’s finally up for grabs…though we doubt you be able to afford it. Made from ultra-technical 2D-constructed jacquard, this hoodie especially begs the question we never thought we’d have to ask: how much would you pay to look like your favorite video game character?

buy here: $2,500
a soundcore speaker on a marble shelf
Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker
Soundcore

Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker

They’re calling this the “world’s first portable high-fidelity Bluetooth speaker with Sky Channel Spatial audio”  What we do know is that X600 has 5 drivers and 3 amplifiers  to deliver immersive sound all around you. Plus, right now you can save $50 if you pre-order the speaker.

buy here: $200 $150
a cold brew cofeee maker from Dash on a grey background
Dash Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Dash

Dash Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

It’s cold brew season, but cold brew can be a timely process. Dash’s solution suggests you may just need nine minutes. Just load in your ground coffee of choice, select between Mild, Regular or Bold styles, and this vacuum-powered cold brew maker will prepare a fresh batch (plus, it makes iced tea).

buy here: $150 $130
a model wearing the Tito's Walk-Pack and playing with dogs
Tito’s Walk-Pack
Tito’s

Tito’s Walk-Pack

Your daily dog-walking duties just got boozier. Popular vodka brand Tito’s, just launched a custom-made, fanny pack-style belt bag that makes getting lit on the go a breeze. The bag includes four pockets, one to hold a Yeti Rambler Lowball and three mini Tito’s bottles — sold sep, unfortunately. Still, the new accessory is putting our other favorite belt bag to shame

buy here: $45
a model in Michael Kors golf collection on a golf course
Michael Kors Golf
Michael Kors

Michael Kors Golf

Did you know that Michael Kors does golf? Now you do — the heritage designer announced the new, technically superior collection along with two hotshot ambassadors, Austin Eckroat and Baeu Hossler, just in time for the Masters. The collection includes all your standard golfing fair — technical pants, quarter zips and the prerequisite polo — in sleek cuts and innovative materials.

Shop here
two bottles of Heraclea Olive Oil on a marble tabletop
Heraclea Olive Oil
Heraclea

Heraclea Olive Oil

Named after its home island, the newest entrant in the increasingly sizzling olive oil space, Heraclea bills itself as clean, natural, Turkish-made olive oil. Its harvest-based blends offer totally different flavor profiles, but both should make for a killer fish fry.

buy here
a model in a pair of Taylor Stitch x Chaco Z1 Classic by a pool
Taylor Stitch x Chaco Z1 Classic
Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch x Chaco Z1 Classic

Taylor Stitch’s crack at the Classic Z1 Chaco is nothing short of a home run — the partnership has borne a custom-developed navy waffle strap material to pair with the Z1’s adventure-ready ChacoGrip outsole and LUVSEAT midsole. It’s handsome, it’s durable, it’s versatile, it’s already letting our dogs breathe.

buy here: $110
a W&P stretch wapper on tupperware and kitchen items
W&P Reusable Stretch Collection
W&P

W&P Reusable Stretch Collection

Store leftovers the sustainable way with W&P’s latest eco-friendly drop. The Reusable Stretch Lids Set ($20) and Reusable Stretch Baking Lids Set ($24) are designed to replace single-use products like aluminum foil and cling wrap. The silicone lids conveniently fit over any container, bowl and vessel in the kitchen, plus are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. 

Shop here
two bottle of Nowadays on a marble desk
Nowadays
Nowadays

Nowadays

The line between alcohol and cannabis blurs a bit with Nowadays, the first nationally available cannabis-infused spirit (available in about 35 states). Featured in both Low Dose and Micro Dose expressions (and in familiar format 750ml bottle), the company suggests drinking this the same way as you would a spirit (neat, rocks, mixed). It offers a “fruit-forward tasting profile and zero cannabis taste.”

Learn More
a model holding a phone and an Ember Mug 2 in the background
Ember Travel Mug²
Ember

Ember Travel Mug²

Ember mug is back! The new and improved travel mug returns with a slew of new features, from Apple Find My network capabilities to a 3 hours exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot or too cold. All for only $200!

buy here: $200
a model wearing the Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Watch
Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Timepiece
Tom Ford

Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Timepiece

Tom Ford returns to its environmentally sound Ocean Plastic Sport initiative with the 002 timepiece model — crafted in six eye-catching colors and featuring 100% ocean plastic and stainless steel features, this automatic movement watch is a perfect way to show off your sustainably-minded taste levels.

buy here: $1,495

a collage of the best men's loafers on a blue striped background
In a Post-Sneaker Society, Loafers Are the Ultimate Everything Shoe
A Sonos Roam near a pool, towel and sunglasses. Sonos gear that is refurbished often nets you an extra discount.
You Can Save on Sonos Gear By Buying It Certified Refurbished
a collage of models wearing everyone clothing on a green background
The 6 Best Deals (All Under $60) at Everlane’s Spring Sale

Pixelated Hoodies, Olive Oil and a New Soundcore Speaker
The Ultimate Two-Week New Zealand Road Trip

The Ultimate Two-Week New Zealand Road Trip

