The 10 Best Deals From Duer’s Blowout Black Friday Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Pack up those rucksacks and ready those credit cards — Black Friday is nearly upon us, and outdoor retailer Duer’s having a sale for the ages. Starting today, you can save up to 50% off a ton of killer cold-weather gear and lifestyle apparel, from the versatile Performance Denim to the impossibly lightweight shirt jacket.

If that weren’t enough, Duer is also offering $99 mystery bags, a grab bag of 3 random pairs of quality Duer pants, like their wicking No Sweat Joggers or toasty Fireside Denim. We’re not great at math, but 3 pairs of rugged, hardwearing pants, typically priced at over $100 for only $99 bucks, well…let’s just say we’ll be snagging a mystery bag for ourselves.

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022 Hundreds of deals on boots, sweaters, knives, headphones and tons of other very handsome things

Below, we’ve highlighted 10 of the best deals has to offer: if you need ever more premium outdoor options, you can check out the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from Duer’s blowout Black Friday sale.

Duer Performance Denim Slim A handsome, classic-looking pair of jeans with tons of technical features, Duer’s Performance Denim can take you from boardroom to bar to backcountry, no questions asked. Available in eight different hues, there’s a pair for every on-the-go guy. Buy Here : $139 $99

Duer No Sweat Moleskin Shirt Sporting sleek corozo buttons and a nifty front pocket complete with eyeglasses compartment, Duer’s brushed-to-perfection Moleskin Shirt is the perfect layer for your bodega runs and coffee shop hangs. Buy Here : $129 $99