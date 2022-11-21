InsideHook
The 10 Best Deals From Duer’s Blowout Black Friday Sale

Save up to 50% on rugged styles

a collage of models wearing Duer clothing on a blue background
Duer's blowout Black Friday sale is one you don't want to miss.
Duer
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Pack up those rucksacks and ready those credit cards — Black Friday is nearly upon us, and outdoor retailer Duer’s having a sale for the ages. Starting today, you can save up to 50% off a ton of killer cold-weather gear and lifestyle apparel, from the versatile Performance Denim to the impossibly lightweight shirt jacket.

If that weren’t enough, Duer is also offering $99 mystery bags, a grab bag of 3 random pairs of quality Duer pants, like their wicking No Sweat Joggers or toasty Fireside Denim. We’re not great at math, but 3 pairs of rugged, hardwearing pants, typically priced at over $100 for only $99 bucks, well…let’s just say we’ll be snagging a mystery bag for ourselves.

Below, we’ve highlighted 10 of the best deals has to offer: if you need ever more premium outdoor options, you can check out the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from Duer’s blowout Black Friday sale.

Duer Performance Denim Slim
Duer Performance Denim Slim

A handsome, classic-looking pair of jeans with tons of technical features, Duer’s Performance Denim can take you from boardroom to bar to backcountry, no questions asked. Available in eight different hues, there’s a pair for every on-the-go guy.

Buy Here : $139$99
Duer No Sweat Jogger
Duer No Sweat Jogger

Duer’s best-selling sweats are on sale — do not miss out!

Buy Here : $129$79
Duer The Only Tee
Duer The Only Tee

A modern fit and natural Tencel weave make the Only Tee…well, the only tee you’ll ever need.

Buy Here : $49$29
Duer Women’s Smart Stretch Trouser
Duer Women’s Smart Stretch Trouser

Sharp as a tack and $50 off — just how we like our trousers.

Buy Here : $149$99
Duer No Sweat Moleskin Shirt
Duer No Sweat Moleskin Shirt

Sporting sleek corozo buttons and a nifty front pocket complete with eyeglasses compartment, Duer’s brushed-to-perfection Moleskin Shirt is the perfect layer for your bodega runs and coffee shop hangs.

Buy Here : $129$99
Duer Women’s Four Way Flex High Rise Skinny
Duer Women’s Four Way Flex High Rise Skinny

Though they may be “skinny,” she (or you, ladies of InsideHook) should love the easy fit of Duer’s high rise jeans, thanks to a little four-way stretch.

Buy Here : $119$59
Duer Live Free Everest Pant
Duer Live Free Everest Pant

50% off? No-brainer.

Buy Here : $139$79
Duer Smart Stretch Pants Slim
Duer Smart Stretch Pants Slim

A touch of stretch in some otherwise business-causal slacks? Perfect. $50 off said pants? Even better.

Buy Here : $149$99
Duer No Sweat Jogger Relaxed
Duer No Sweat Jogger Relaxed

Perfect for relaxed days and looser fits, the breathable, anti-bacterial Lyocell fibers of the No Sweat Joggers will keep you cool and comfortable.

Buy Here : $129$99
Duer Women’s Performance Denim Mid Rise Skinny
Duer Women’s Performance Denim Mid Rise Skinny

Skinny jeans are a tried and true gift for any lucky laid in your life, especially if it’s imbued with all the performance aspects of Duer’s best-selling denim.

Buy Here : $135$79

