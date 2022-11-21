The 10 Best Deals From Duer’s Blowout Black Friday Sale
Save up to 50% on rugged styles
Pack up those rucksacks and ready those credit cards — Black Friday is nearly upon us, and outdoor retailer Duer’s having a sale for the ages. Starting today, you can save up to 50% off a ton of killer cold-weather gear and lifestyle apparel, from the versatile Performance Denim to the impossibly lightweight shirt jacket.
If that weren’t enough, Duer is also offering $99 mystery bags, a grab bag of 3 random pairs of quality Duer pants, like their wicking No Sweat Joggers or toasty Fireside Denim. We’re not great at math, but 3 pairs of rugged, hardwearing pants, typically priced at over $100 for only $99 bucks, well…let’s just say we’ll be snagging a mystery bag for ourselves.
Below, we’ve highlighted 10 of the best deals has to offer: if you need ever more premium outdoor options, you can check out the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from Duer’s blowout Black Friday sale.
Duer Performance Denim Slim
A handsome, classic-looking pair of jeans with tons of technical features, Duer’s Performance Denim can take you from boardroom to bar to backcountry, no questions asked. Available in eight different hues, there’s a pair for every on-the-go guy.
Duer No Sweat Jogger
Duer’s best-selling sweats are on sale — do not miss out!
Duer The Only Tee
A modern fit and natural Tencel weave make the Only Tee…well, the only tee you’ll ever need.
Duer Women’s Smart Stretch Trouser
Sharp as a tack and $50 off — just how we like our trousers.
Duer No Sweat Moleskin Shirt
Sporting sleek corozo buttons and a nifty front pocket complete with eyeglasses compartment, Duer’s brushed-to-perfection Moleskin Shirt is the perfect layer for your bodega runs and coffee shop hangs.
Duer Women’s Four Way Flex High Rise Skinny
Though they may be “skinny,” she (or you, ladies of InsideHook) should love the easy fit of Duer’s high rise jeans, thanks to a little four-way stretch.
Duer Live Free Everest Pant
50% off? No-brainer.
Duer Smart Stretch Pants Slim
A touch of stretch in some otherwise business-causal slacks? Perfect. $50 off said pants? Even better.
Duer No Sweat Jogger Relaxed
Perfect for relaxed days and looser fits, the breathable, anti-bacterial Lyocell fibers of the No Sweat Joggers will keep you cool and comfortable.
Duer Women’s Performance Denim Mid Rise Skinny
Skinny jeans are a tried and true gift for any lucky laid in your life, especially if it’s imbued with all the performance aspects of Duer’s best-selling denim.
