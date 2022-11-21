InsideHook
The Best Black Friday Deals: Outdoors & Fitness

Featuring killer deals from Filson, Danner, Solo Stove, Lululemon and more.

a banner with outdoor/fitness deals
Hello reader! As you are no doubt aware, the internet is going to be absolutely brimming with holiday shopping deals from now through the end of the year, many of them on the outdoor and fitness gear we all love so much. So as a service to you, we will be keeping track of them right here on this page, updating exactly as often as necessary to ensure you’re clicking only on the best deals available right now. Happy shopping.

InsideHook’s Guide to Black Friday 2022
Our Top Outdoor and Fitness Sales Picks From Black Friday:

Patagonia Arbor 30L Roll Top Backpack
Patagonia Arbor 30L Roll Top Backpack

Sturdy nylon outer? Check. A quick-stow rolltop closure. A hefty Black Friday discount? Double check.

Backcountry : $129$103
Reebok Nano X2 Men’s Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X2 Men’s Training Shoes

Looking for a gift to do it all? Reebok’s Nano line delivers time and time again, with its blend of high-performance traction and firm cushioning.

Buy Here : $135$90
Hyperice Hypersphere Mini
Hyperice Hypersphere Mini

As we proclaimed in last year’s review, Hyperice’s nifty little massage ball has an uncanny knack for working out those tight, uncomfortable aches and cramps in hard-to-reach places. It is great for runners, great for lifters….great for you, too.

Buy Here : $99$69
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits are ideal for your cold-weather backyard get-togethers — though they also come with a free carry case for road adventures. Sleek and portable, this stainless steel wonder is the perfect addition to any backyard and truly a year-round investment.

Buy Here : $400$225
Rumpl Nanoloft Flame Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Nanoloft Flame Puffy Blanket

Enjoy savings on RUMPL’s tentpole Nanoloft style for Black Friday — puffy, warm and durable, this blanket can do it all.

Backcountry : $129$97
Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men’s Racing Pants
Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men’s Racing Pants

With the weather dipping and running intrigue at an all-time high, now is the perfect time to snag some cold-weather running gear. Nike’s AeroSwift Pants are some of the best money can buy, and luckily, you won’t have to turn out your pockets to afford these discounted racers.

Buy Here : $125$77

More Outdoor and Fitness Deals to Shop:

Asics: Sign up for the free OneASICS program and enjoy 30% off on virtually everything ASICS sitewide.

Backcountry: You can grab a variety of outdoor gear, fleeces, jackets and other apparel with sales up to 70% off. It expired on 11/28, act fast. 

Bespoke Post: Grab up to 60% off kitchenware, camping gear, bags, men’s apparel and more. 

Columbia: Almost everything is on sale at Columbia with Black Friday deals on winter jackets, camping gear and more.

Hyperice: Enjoy savings on a range of Hyperice massage devices this Black Friday.

Janji: Save 25% on elite running gear during Janji’s Black Friday Sale.

Lululemon: Enjoy massive savings at Lululemon’s “We’ve Made Too Much” section.

Mirror: Save up to $700 on Mirror Bundles for a new fitness experience this Black Friday.

Outdoor Research: If you’re In need of outdoor apparel and jackets that can withstand the harshest of cold weather then pick up some gear from Outdoor Research and get up to 70% off.

Outdoor Voices: Save up to 70% on select Outdoor Voices styles during the OV Extra Sale.

Reebok: Save 35-50% sitewide on Reebok athletic gear with code CYBER.

REI: The outdoors retailer has a wide range of sales featuring outdoor gear, boots, camping gear and much more up to 70% off. Brands such as Merrell, Patagonia, Hoka and Arctery’x are all available. 

Solo Stove: Take 30% off the Solo Stove Pi Fire Pizza oven.

Stanely: Up to 50% off all sale items.

The North Face: For a limited time only, take 40% off select outdoor styles at The North Face.

Therabody: Save 10% on the best-selling poket-sized Theragun Mini (First Generation) at Therabody.

