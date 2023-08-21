The 10 Best Post-Workout Recovery Tools to Relieve Sore Muscles

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Feeling sore after a hard workout is common even for the most experienced athletes. It’s a love-hate feeling that lets us know our muscles are growing stronger, even if that means we’re destined to confront wobbly legs and intense pain. But what we fail to consider is how we can help our body recover from all the pain we’ve put it through. After all, research suggests post-workout recovery is the single most important part of any exercise program, so you might as well invest in tools to help you recover properly.

Countless products claim to help you recover from exercise, but the process isn’t so black and white. Some methods, like lying on the floor with your dog, are pointless. Others, like rolling and stretching, are essential. To help you find the tools that work, we’ve rounded up the best post-workout recovery products that are sure to revitalize your body. From time-tested muscle massagers to colorful compression socks, take a flyer on these picks to replenish your energy stores and repair damaged tissues.

Sockwell Speedway Firm Compression Socks Finding time to incorporate recovery into your busy schedule isn’t easy, but it’s made possible with Sockwell’s Speedway Compression Socks. Designed to promote blood flow and reduce discomfort after exercise, these knee-high socks deliver four zones of graduated compression from the Achilles to the upper calf. The blend of wool, nylon and elastane offers wicking, durability and shape retention, making them a suitable choice wash after wash. Amazon : $30

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 Your tired feet deserve some TLC courtesy of Hoka One One’s Ora Recovery Slides. The oversized EVA midsole offers immediate comfort and relief, while rockers redistribute plantar pressure and supply a smooth ride. Much like traditional sandals, an open-toe design boosts airflow to improve comfort, and slightly grooved soles maintain optimal traction underfoot from the locker room to the home. Zappos : $60 Hoka : $60

Tiger Tail USA Tiger Ball Massager The foam roller is purpose-built for major muscle groups, but it needs some help when the time comes to work out your body’s hard-to-reach areas. Deploy the Tiger Ball Massager by pressing the baseball-size silicone ball against your body and leaning into a hard surface. Adjusting the ball’s position with the corded 55-inch rope allows you to hit every unwanted knot so you’re ready to get after it feeling loose and refreshed. Amazon : $29

Lululemon At Ease Hoodie Workout recovery is all about finding comfort, and the At East Hoodie helps us do just that. Its adaptable fabric moves with your body through every stretching session and breathes to keep you cool. lululemon hooked up this classic hoodie with zippered pockets to store essentials, as well as underarm gussets for greater mobility, ensuring you’ll wear it after every workout. Lululemon : $148

Trigger Point Performance STK Contour Massager Applying consistent and fine-tuned pressure is key when ridding your muscles of lactic acid buildup. Such a task isn’t always possible with a bulky foam roller, which only applies pressure to areas with dense muscle tissue. That’s why the STK Contour from Trigger Point Performance is the perfect solution. Its foam wheels spin individually to create a contoured profile that curves around calves, quads and other smaller muscle groups. Amazon : $35

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 The percussive head of Hyperice’s Hypervolt Massager works large muscles groups to loosen tissue, promote blood flow and temporarily ease unwanted pain. Its three speed settings pair with interchangeable head attachments to deliver specific relief where your body needs it most. Amazon : $299 $199

Hammer Nutrition Recoverite Drink Mix If you’re going to build muscle and facilitate recovery, then you’ll need to embrace proper nutrition that’s designed to help you get there. Featuring the optimal 3:1 ratio of carbohydrates to protein, Hammer Nutrition’s Recoverite Drink Mix replenishes essential mineral levels and stimulates your immune response to facilitate healing. Mix the chocolate or strawberry flavors with water immediately after working out for the best results. Road Runner Sports : $60

TRX Strength Band Though we often incorporate strength bands into our workouts, the stretchy bands can also be used to lengthen major muscle groups of the back, core and legs. This yellow band from TRX offers light resistance from 25 to 50 pounds, making it easy to extend while providing slight resistance. Doing so not only promotes flexibility and strength, but reduces the likelihood of injury, too. Amazon : $22

Trigger Point Performance AcuCurve Cane Massager Target the muscles of your back that are prone to injury with the Trigger Point Performance AcuCurve Cane. Made from durable ABS plastic and EVA foam, it features an extra-firm drop tip to apply controlled pressure, as well as a double massage ball at the base to release tight muscles surrounding your spine. Stow the 16.5-inch-long cane in your commuter bag or carry-on to relieve sore muscles on the go. Amazon : $23

Pro-Tec Athletics Spiky Ball Massage Ball Pick up the Spiky Ball Massage Ball from Pro-Tec Athletics when nobody else will massage your feet. Perfect for those suffering from plantar fasciitis, the spiky outer layer creates a stimulating effect to increase circulation while the stiff rubber penetrates deeper tissue to provide relief. Keep it away from your dog unless you want it to become a toy. Amazon : $10