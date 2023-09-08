The 16 Best Deals We Found on the Internet This Week

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Labor Day might be over, but somehow, there is a continued surplus of really great items on sale. So if you’re still in the shopping mood, we’ve rounded up the best deals we found on the internet this week. These include a steep discount on Merrel hiking boots, a minimalist-looking blender that’s now half off at Amazon and 40% off all of Tushy’s best-selling bidets.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Nike is still offering giganto discounts on all things swoosh. We’d recommend copping one of the Sportswear Hoodies — they’re warm, fleecy, generally perfect for fall and at just 38 bucks, a total steal. Buy Here : $60 $38

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Designed to suck up long hair and pet hair, Dyson’s V8 also captures dust and seals in 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Easily transformed into a handheld unit, the versatile V8 is currently over $105 off. Buy Here : $470 $354

9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet You should already know that Le Creuset is the gold standard for home cooking (any cooking, really), but you probably haven’t seen that the French cookware is on sale at Nordstrom, or else you would already be shopping. Don’t miss your chance at primo gear, like the 9″ cast iron skillet, for dirt cheap. Buy Here : $175 $100

Canyon Camp Short You know the rules — only corduroy shorts and hoodies after Labor Day. Wardrobe not up to the task? Grab a pair of outdoor brand PrAna’s Canyon Camp Short in one of fourth earthy colors — they’re made from butter corduroy and perfect for the in-between days. Buy Here : $75 $38

Merrell Men's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe If you dabble in the outdoors, you already know about Merrell’s Moab — an acronym for mother of all boots — as a stalwart outdoor shoe for virtually every occasion. The newest iteration is just as solid as its previous silos, and is currently under $60 at Amazon. Buy Here : $120 $56

Everlane Organic Cotton Herringbone Refined Cargo We’re big fans of virtually everything Everlane does, and the Refined Herringbone Cargo joggers are no exception. Crafted with a streamlined fit and dressier than most backyard styles, they’re heavy enough to wear this fall and currently half off. Everlane : $128 $64

IRIS USA 3-Speed High-Power Professional-grade Countertop & Kitchen Blender This minimalist IRIS blender offers three speeds, a nearly unbreakable 50oz. Tritan jar and a smooth pour. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe. Available in two colors (the white one does cost a bit more), the black version of this blender is now half off. Buy Here : $80 $40

New Balance Urainad Trust us when we say that the New Balance Urainad is going to be everywhere this fall. Shockingly similar to a variety of collab styles and fashioned after a classic hiker boot, it’s the perfect seasonal sneaker…and currently less than $90. Buy Here : $165 $85

Theragun Pro Whether you’re hitting the gym regularly or just generally struggle with muscle tightness and soreness, Therabody’s best-selling recovery tool is an ultra-quiet, durably constructed percussive therapy device you 100% need in your life. Buy Here : $599 $399

Apple AirPods Pro Apple-designed H2 chip, active noise canceling, spatial audio, 6 hours of listening life — is there anything the second-generation Apple Airpods Pro doesn’t have? Apparently, a price tag over $200, because you can currently commandeer a pair for just $200 at Amazon. Buy Here : $250 $200

Burrow Need new furniture? Burrow’s Labor Day Sale is still going strong. Customers can take 20% off sitewide on the brand’s modular seating, with additional discounts of up to 60% off on storage, rugs, mattresses and outdoor seating. Shop the Sale Here

Polo Ralph Lauren Vintage Classic Fit Distressed Jean Ralph Lauren is the undisputed king of Americana, a fact on full display with some of PRL’s current sale stock. The Vintage Classic Fit Distressed Jean, currently 36% off, might look slightly worn, but they’ll last you for years to come…and earn you compliments for decades, too. Buy Here : $125 $80

Kershaw Funxion EMT Folding Pocketknife Outdoor gear can run you a pretty penny, but sometimes, all you need is a solid, affordable knife to get the job done. Enter Kershaw’s Funxion — it’s 3″ partially serrated steel blade makes short work of any task, and a built-in multitool should cover all your outdoor bases. Amazon : $58 $38

Made in USA 990 v5 Running Shoe (Men) The New Balance 990 is the gold standard for dad shoes, but with a retail tag of over $180, it’s not particularly affordable for most fathers. That’s why we want to alert the paternal types in the room to Nordstrom’s current sneaker sale — right now, you can score the 990 for $150, instead. Buy Here : $185 $150

Hydrow Rower Hydrow is offering $300 off the original Hydrow Rower, and $100 off the more compact Hydrow Wave Rower. For the ultimate at-home, full-body immersive workout, snag a machine, 1:1 personal coaching and standard home delivery. Buy it now : $2,495 $2,195