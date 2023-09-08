InsideHook
Gear | September 8, 2023 11:42 am

The 16 Best Deals We Found on the Internet This Week

Labor Day may be over but the deals are still kickin'

A new balance sneaker, cord shorts and a blender, all on sale
Still in the mood to shop?
Courtesy of brands/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Labor Day might be over, but somehow, there is a continued surplus of really great items on sale. So if you’re still in the shopping mood, we’ve rounded up the best deals we found on the internet this week. These include a steep discount on Merrel hiking boots, a minimalist-looking blender that’s now half off at Amazon and 40% off all of Tushy’s best-selling bidets.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

Nike is still offering giganto discounts on all things swoosh. We’d recommend copping one of the Sportswear Hoodies — they’re warm, fleecy, generally perfect for fall and at just 38 bucks, a total steal.

Buy Here : $60$38
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Designed to suck up long hair and pet hair, Dyson’s V8 also captures dust and seals in 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Easily transformed into a handheld unit, the versatile V8 is currently over $105 off.

Buy Here : $470$354
9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet
9-Inch Enamel Cast Iron Skillet

You should already know that Le Creuset is the gold standard for home cooking (any cooking, really), but you probably haven’t seen that the French cookware is on sale at Nordstrom, or else you would already be shopping. Don’t miss your chance at primo gear, like the 9″ cast iron skillet, for dirt cheap.

Buy Here : $175$100
Canyon Camp Short
Canyon Camp Short

You know the rules — only corduroy shorts and hoodies after Labor Day. Wardrobe not up to the task? Grab a pair of outdoor brand PrAna’s Canyon Camp Short in one of fourth earthy colors — they’re made from butter corduroy and perfect for the in-between days.

Buy Here : $75$38
Merrell Men's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe
Merrell Men's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe

If you dabble in the outdoors, you already know about Merrell’s Moab — an acronym for mother of all boots — as a stalwart outdoor shoe for virtually every occasion. The newest iteration is just as solid as its previous silos, and is currently under $60 at Amazon.

Buy Here : $120$56
Everlane Organic Cotton Herringbone Refined Cargo
Everlane Organic Cotton Herringbone Refined Cargo

We’re big fans of virtually everything Everlane does, and the Refined Herringbone Cargo joggers are no exception. Crafted with a streamlined fit and dressier than most backyard styles, they’re heavy enough to wear this fall and currently half off.

Everlane : $128$64
IRIS USA 3-Speed High-Power Professional-grade Countertop & Kitchen Blender
IRIS USA 3-Speed High-Power Professional-grade Countertop & Kitchen Blender

This minimalist IRIS blender offers three speeds, a nearly unbreakable 50oz. Tritan jar and a smooth pour. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe. Available in two colors (the white one does cost a bit more), the black version of this blender is now half off.

Buy Here : $80$40
New Balance Urainad
New Balance Urainad

Trust us when we say that the New Balance Urainad is going to be everywhere this fall. Shockingly similar to a variety of collab styles and fashioned after a classic hiker boot, it’s the perfect seasonal sneaker…and currently less than $90.

Buy Here : $165$85
Theragun Pro
Theragun Pro

Whether you’re hitting the gym regularly or just generally struggle with muscle tightness and soreness, Therabody’s best-selling recovery tool is an ultra-quiet, durably constructed percussive therapy device you 100% need in your life.

Buy Here : $599$399
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple-designed H2 chip, active noise canceling, spatial audio, 6 hours of listening life — is there anything the second-generation Apple Airpods Pro doesn’t have? Apparently, a price tag over $200, because you can currently commandeer a pair for just $200 at Amazon.

Buy Here : $250$200
Burrow
Burrow

Need new furniture? Burrow’s Labor Day Sale is still going strong. Customers can take 20% off sitewide on the brand’s modular seating, with additional discounts of up to 60% off on storage, rugs, mattresses and outdoor seating.

Shop the Sale Here
Tushy
Tushy

Use code LABORSPRAY to take 40% off all bidets at Tushy. The sale includes the best-selling Tushy Classic 3.0, along with their most premium bidet — the Ace Electric Bidet Seat — which gets a rare $240 discount

Shop the Sale Here
Polo Ralph Lauren Vintage Classic Fit Distressed Jean
Polo Ralph Lauren Vintage Classic Fit Distressed Jean

Ralph Lauren is the undisputed king of Americana, a fact on full display with some of PRL’s current sale stock. The Vintage Classic Fit Distressed Jean, currently 36% off, might look slightly worn, but they’ll last you for years to come…and earn you compliments for decades, too.

Buy Here : $125$80
Kershaw Funxion EMT Folding Pocketknife
Kershaw Funxion EMT Folding Pocketknife

Outdoor gear can run you a pretty penny, but sometimes, all you need is a solid, affordable knife to get the job done. Enter Kershaw’s Funxion — it’s 3″ partially serrated steel blade makes short work of any task, and a built-in multitool should cover all your outdoor bases.

Amazon : $58$38
Made in USA 990 v5 Running Shoe (Men)
Made in USA 990 v5 Running Shoe (Men)

The New Balance 990 is the gold standard for dad shoes, but with a retail tag of over $180, it’s not particularly affordable for most fathers. That’s why we want to alert the paternal types in the room to Nordstrom’s current sneaker sale — right now, you can score the 990 for $150, instead.

Buy Here : $185$150
Hydrow Rower
Hydrow Rower

Hydrow is offering $300 off the original Hydrow Rower, and $100 off the more compact Hydrow Wave Rower. For the ultimate at-home, full-body immersive workout, snag a machine, 1:1 personal coaching and standard home delivery.

Buy it now : $2,495$2,195

More Like This

a collage of j.crew deals on a brown background
The Deals on J.Crew’s Fall Collection Are, Frankly, Ridiculous
Three dresses from the Reformation sale
She Wants Something From This Reformation Sale. Trust Us.
A collage of items that are on sale for Labor Day on a iridescent background
The Best Labor Day Sales You Can Still Shop

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple AirPods Pro (Second Gen) on a grey backdrop

$250$200

Apple’s Second-Gen AirPod Pros Are Just $200 at Amazon
It’s Your Last Chance to Take $200 Off the Theragun Pro

$599$399

It’s Your Last Chance to Take $200 Off the Theragun Pro
Tushy’s Top-Rated Bidets Are 40% Off

From Our Partner

Tushy’s Top-Rated Bidets Are 40% Off
Polo Ralph Lauren Distressed Denim

$125$80

Save $45 on Some Premium Polo Denim
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Work Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
Visiting Carnarvon Gorge: Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago

Keep Reading

The new Gateway Bronco Luxe GT Big Sur Love Edition sitting on the beach

Gateway Bronco Tries to Perfect the Vintage SUV With Luxe-GT
Tony Pollard runs the ball for the Dallas Cowboys

NFL Best Bets: Experts' Picks for Week 1's Top Games
The crab tlayuda at elNico in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

New York Has Amazing Mexican Food. Here’s Where to Find It.
Muddy desert plain seen on September 3, 2023, after heavy rains turned the annual Burning Man festival site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.

Why Do Festival Disasters Like Burning Man Keep Happening?
Five bottles of elevated bourbon on a table.

Weird Question, But...What Is Bourbon, Exactly?
Running Gifts for Women hero

The 15 Best Gifts for Women Runners
a close up of a model in Faherty's Organic Cotton Denim

Faherty Just Dropped Its First-Ever Denim Collection
Three bottles of Pappy Van Winkle and a Glencairn glass. Huckberry is giving away three Pappy bottles.

Huckberry Is Giving Away Three Bottles of Pappy Van Winkle
A new balance sneaker, cord shorts and a blender, all on sale

The 16 Best Deals We Found on the Internet This Week

Trending

The Best Work Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
Visiting Carnarvon Gorge: Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The Best Bourbon Spots in Chicago