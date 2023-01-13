InsideHook
Gear | January 13, 2023

6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale

Plus, 20% off almost everything else

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Struggling with the whole “new year, new you” thing? Or maybe you’re killing it, and in need of some great workout gear as a reward. Either way, you’ll want to run over to Abercrombie and Fitch for their massive Tryout Event, a sitewide sale of up to 40% off virtually all of Abercrombie’s YPB activewear line. From teched-out tights to pre-workout hoodies, there’s something for every fitness enthusiast (or newbie), regardless of if crushing miles or putting up plates is your preferred form of putting in the work.

Because we’re on a fitness kick ourselves, we’ve identified 6 killer deals, all under $60 bucks, to bolster our workout wardrobe and make the process of getting swole that much easier. Below, from a sleek running jacket to 5″ cardio shorts, the 6 best deals from the Abercrombie activewear sale.

Abercrombie YPB neoKNIT Warm Up Hoodie
Abercrombie YPB neoKNIT Warm Up Hoodie
Buy Here : $80$48
Abercrombie YPB powerSOFT Long-Sleeve Lifting Tee
Abercrombie YPB powerSOFT Long-Sleeve Lifting Tee
Buy Here : $50$30
Abercrombie YPB Gym to Grocery Jogger
Abercrombie YPB Gym to Grocery Jogger
Buy Here : $90$54
Abercrombie YPB Running Jacket￼
Abercrombie YPB Running Jacket￼
Buy Here : $100$60
Abercrombie YPB powerMESH Quarter-Zip
Abercrombie YPB powerMESH Quarter-Zip
Buy Here : $70$42
Abercrombie YPB motionTEK 5″ Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie YPB motionTEK 5″ Unlined Cardio Short
Buy Here : $60$36

