Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you’ve never heard of Fully, the office furniture company, there’s never been a better time to get acquainted. Before the pandemic, the Portland-based business was acquired by Knoll, the one office furniture company you definitely know, boosting its cred beyond other direct-to-consumer rivals; and that decision now looks prescient as Fully’s line of home office-appropriate desks, work chairs and other wares have become a WFH savior.

If you’re trying to finish your home office, or looking to give it an upgrade, now’s the time to give Fully a shot, because they’re throwing their biggest sale ever where select standing desks, ergonomic chairs and accessories are up to 30% off, and they even include free shipping to most states. And since this is furniture we’re talking about, that adds up to significant discounts.

If you’re currently working from a kitchen table or couch, try their Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk. If you already have a desk you love, their nifty desk converters can turn it into a standing desk on command. As for chairs, they’ve got your classic ergonomic options as well as the experimental designs you’d expect to find in the office of some eccentric tech CEO. And if you just need a filing cabinet, they’ve got you covered there, too.

Peruse below for our top picks, or shop the entire sale here.