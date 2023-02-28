InsideHook
Food & Drink | February 28, 2023 6:00 am

Austin Chef Iliana de la Vega Makes Some of the State’s Best Mole

The James Beard winner behind El Naranjo talks mole history, ingredients and how to make it

Mole Negro with Duck and Veggies
Mole Negro with Duck and Veggies
El Naranjo
By Kevin Gray @kevinrgray

Mexican food is as rich and varied as any of the world’s great cuisines, and many of its centuries-old dishes and techniques are still in rotation today. That includes mole, the pre-Columbian sauce that’s made in endless varieties and incorporates influences from Mexico’s first indigenous peoples, as well as Spanish colonists and their global spice rack.

Mole is found all over Mexico, with regional varieties differing from state to state, but its origin story leans toward Puebla and Oaxaca, which both claim provenance over the sauce. Puebla’s mole poblano — a thick and savory sauce featuring chiles and chocolate — may be the most famous iteration, while Oaxaca is prized for its seven moles, which are available in a kaleidoscope of colorful styles, including negro, rojo, verde and amarillo. 

Naturally, mole crossed the border long ago, and today some of Texas’s best mole is served at El Naranjo, the Austin restaurant from chef Iliana de la Vega, who was awarded the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Texas. She and her husband first opened El Naranjo as a restaurant and cooking school in Oaxaca, eventually moving to Austin and reestablishing the concept in 2012.

El Naranjo serves traditional Mexican cuisine that highlights dishes beyond Tex-Mex and tacos. That means house-made masa, indigenous Mexican ingredients and an extensive menu of agave spirits — plus mole. 

Millionaires Are Flocking to Austin, New Study Reveals
Millionaires Are Flocking to Austin, New Study Reveals

The study covers 2012 to 2022

Chef de la Vega explains that moles are composed of three primary components: chiles and other vegetables, spices and a thickener. Dark moles often feature dried chiles like ancho, pasilla and guajillo, while lighter moles include fresh chiles like jalapeño or serrano. Popular spices include black pepper, cloves, cinnamon and thyme (chocolate is thrown into this category, too). And common thickeners are tortillas, bread and nuts.

“Moles are a reflection of what’s in the neighborhood and available in the area,” says de la Vega. Oaxaca grows different varieties of chiles and herbs than those in Puebla, so moles naturally vary by geography.

Though it’s technically a sauce, de la Vega notes that mole itself is the dish, not the components you serve it with. “The protein and vegetables are not relevant to the mole,” she says. “I personally prefer it with a little rice, some tortillas, and the sauce. That to me is a perfect meal, but it’s a hard sell.” That’s because so many people in America, and elsewhere, think a complete meal requires protein, starch and vegetables, all visible on the plate. You can’t see all the vegetables and starch in the mole, but they’re there.

At her restaurant, de la Vega typically offers two moles. Currently the menu features Mole Negro de Oaxaca, which is served with duck breast. The sauce is made with 34 ingredients, including slow-roasted mulato and chilhuacle negro chiles, and takes three days to make, so it’s produced once per week in large batches. The Mole Amarillo is lighter and less intensive, requiring about 12 ingredients, including guajillo chiles, tomatoes and fresh herbs. It’s served with tuna steak or seasonal vegetables.

Considering the time it takes to create mole, and the skill required to balance its many flavors, it’s a dish that’s usually best enjoyed in a restaurant under the watchful eyes of a chef. If you want to try making it at home, de la Vega suggests skipping right past mole negro and mole poblano. They require too many ingredients for the home cook, and there’s no shortcut to developing the intense, complex flavors. Green and yellow moles use fresh ingredients and are quicker to make, so those are a good place to start.

“Mole should be a very harmonious dish,” says de la Vega. Too many ingredients or improper ratios can dilute or concentrate flavors, killing the harmony and producing a mole that has too much cinnamon or chocolate, for example. That’s the chef’s fault, not a reflection of mole as a whole.

“If you think you don’t like mole, try a different one,” she says.

More Like This

Chef Pablo Aguirre of Marriott Marquis Houston
A Chef’s Guide to Central American Food in Houston
A grid featuring cans of hard seltzer. Seltzerland, the traveling festival highlighting the booze sector, is coming to three Texas cities in 2023.
Seltzerland Will Bring Over 100 Hard Seltzers to Texas This March
Austin, Texas
Millionaires Are Flocking to Austin, New Study Reveals

Most Popular

Adam Scott Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
Tyler Childers and Billy Strings Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Cocaine movie scenes Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
Woody Harrelson Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
Blundstone boots, Patagonia fleece vest and Vuori shorts, all on sale at REI The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Keep Reading

The last episode of MASH,'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen'. 'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen' remained the most watched television broadcast in American history. From second left: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, David Ogden Stiers, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda, William Christopher and Judy Farrell at Fox Ranch, June 18, 1984 at the Malibu Creek State Park in California

The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — and TV's Best Series Finales
A digitally generated image of beach chair with a sun hat on it against a blue background.

Why Doesn’t Anyone Care About Ageism?
Neutral Milk Hotel on a background featuring art from their new box set

A $156 Celebration of a Band That May as Well Have Been Imaginary
New Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall

Meet Woodford Reserve’s New Master Distiller
The fennel at Anomaly SF.

A Pop-Up Puts Down Roots Among SF’s Best New Restaurants
Food from Nikki Beach Miami, one of the best places to eat on your first time in Miami

First Time in Miami? Here’s Where to Eat. 
Various types of caviar from restaurants around Los Angeles

The Caviar Renaissance Has Space for Classics and Cannoli
Young group of people having fun cheering with beer outdoor at bar restaurant - Soft focus on right hand holding glass

11 Chicagoland Breweries Worth the Drive
aurora anguilla white sand beach and blue water

This Just Became the Perfect Caribbean Escape for New Yorkers

Trending

Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages
J.Crew’s Current Sale Includes Shirts for Less Than $10
Puerto Rico's Underrated Hot Spot
This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks