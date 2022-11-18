If you’re more inclined to watch the Bills-Lions game on Thanksgiving morning with a Bloody Mary in hand than to have your hands wrist deep in a turkey’s behind, there’s a simple solution. Order a full-on feast beforehand, pick it up and heat all the yummies up when the crowd forms at your house. Here are some of the best takeout Thanksgiving meals on offer in and around Miami.

Most of Miami’s takeout offerings are in a very traditional vein, with turkey as the protein and traditional sides and desserts. You’ll find a few variations here, too, but make sure to check the order-by date at your favorite place, as some are coming up fast.

Pumo Miami

Pumo Miami may be an Italian restaurant most of the time, but at Thanksgiving, their takeout delivery goes straight-up American, as they send either half a (turkey) bird that feeds 4 to 5 people ($160) or a full bird that feeds 8 to 10 people ($300) straight to your door. Either way, you’ll find the rest of the fixin’s, from olive oil whipped potatoes with classic gravy, cornbread and sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts with bacon, cranberry sauce and for those dark meat lovers, turkey legs stuffed with chestnuts and cherries.

Pig Beach BBQ

You’ll have to get your order in today, Nov. 18, to have West Palm Beach’s Pig Beach BBQ “Full Feast” to pig out on Thanksgiving Day, with a pickup there on Nov. 23. It starts with a whole smoked 14-to-15-pound turkey that feeds 10 to 12 people, adds in brown gravy and classic cranberry sauce, a pick of two sides (stuffing, mashed potatoes, cornbread, green bean casserole, etc.) and ends with a Key lime pie, all for $275.

The Key Club

At The Key Club in Coconut Grove, you’ll only need to give them 24 hours advance notice for their “Thanksgiving at Home” dinner that feeds 4 to 6 people, but the last day to pick up all the food is Nov. 23. For $275, everyone can dig into a half herb-roasted heritage turkey that is already carved, which is supported by butternut squash soup, quinoa and baby kale salad, sourdough stuffing, Yukon gold potato puree, green beans almondine, cranberry chutney (yum!) and classic gravy. And you’ll get to pick one pie, either pumpkin, apple or pecan.

What Booze Should You Pair With Your Thanksgiving Meal? A guide to pairing whiskey and other fine spirits with your holiday feast

Osteria Morini

Osteria Morini in Miami Beach has a dinner meant for 2 ($135) that you can double or triple if you’ve got a bigger party going on. Just be sure to order ahead and pick up on Nov. 23, and you’ll find treats like burrata and a Romana salad for starters, a roasted turkey breast as a main and more completely classic American fare including potato puree, macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprouts with pancetta, focaccia stuffing and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Casa Mariano

Chef Mariano Araya is cookin’ up a storm at Casa Mariano in Doral, as he puts together his Thanksgiving To-Go meal designed to feed 6 people for $195 and 10 for $370. The smaller one offers one protein, two sauces, three sides and one dessert, while the bigger one features two proteins, the sauces, five sides and two desserts. He’s giving you the final say, from stuffed turkey breast, racks of baby back ribs or a smoked whole brisket, paired with side choices including sweet potatoes with marshmallows, almond rice pilaf, creamed corn and other classic Thanksgiving accompaniments. The larger meal has all those choices and two desserts, ranging from pumpkin pie to pavlova.

Yardbird Miami

Yardbird Miami (as well as the five other Yardbirds all over the USA) have focused on our need for comfort food on Turkey Day, making the same feast no matter where you book your takeout meal that serves 2 to 4 people (small, $290) or 6-8 (large, $550). Enjoy herb-roasted turkey with biscuit stuffing, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, green bean casserole, bourbon glazed yams, homemade cranberry relish and biscuits. Add in 24 pieces of Yardbird’s famous 27-hour brined fried chicken and mac ‘n cheese for $150 and don’t forget a brown butter bourbon pumpkin pie for $40 and we guarantee everyone will be asleep on the couch by the time the Patriots are playing the Vikings.

Icebox Cafe

At the Miami Beach outpost of the Icebox Café, no one will be hungry by the time their takeout holiday repast is over. They’ll roast up a 14-to-16-pound roasted turkey, add two sides (like mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes with apples and pecans, etc.), a choice of two stuffings, biscuits or corn muffins and two pies, all for $325 to serve 8 to10 people. They’re happy to let you purchase a 7-pound tenderloin of beef ($250) instead of the turkey, and all the sides and desserts are sold à la carte as well if you prefer.

Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen

Abbalé takes off in a totally new Turkey Day tradition over in South Beach, with a takeout meal that just may wow your family. For $295 for 4 (add in $52 for each additional person) this innovative spin features chef Sam Gorenstein’s Mediterranean take. He begins with main courses of grilled spiced ground turkey kefta and crusted Faroe Island salmon and surrounds those with fire-baked pitas, butternut squash hummus, baba ghanoush, fire-roasted carrots and a shaved fennel and apple salad, finishing off this nontraditional feast with pumpkin swirled cheesecake brownies.