Food & Drink | November 15, 2022

Let DC’s Top Chefs Handle Turkey Day for You With These Thanksgiving Takeout Meals

Some traditional choices, some non-traditional choices, but no work for you

By Jenny Peters

If you (like us) have decided to opt out of actually cooking things in your oven next week, some good news is here. Top chefs across the city are offering delicious takeout options, whether you’re feeding two or 10 people. These are some of our favorite options for this very American holiday that everyone in the USA celebrates together. Get your orders in early! (Like right this minute — all offers available at press time, but any longer than that, and no guarantees.) 

TOTALLY TRADITIONAL

When turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy and a vegetable make up your sacred Thanksgiving meal, these places have you covered, right down to the pie. Most places mentioned can be found and booked on tock.com.

Chef Matt Baker at Home

You likely know Matt Baker from Gravitas and Baker’s Daughter, but at Thanksgiving the chef is catering your dinner from his “home.” His “Classic” serves 4-6 people ($240) and includes roasted turkey, gravy and choices of one soup or salad, two sides (brioche bread pudding stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, etc.) and one bread. The “Family” serves 6-8 ($405) and adds the choice of a turkey, ham or short ribs, as well as 3 soup/salads, 4 sides, a dessert and more. His “Baller” meal ($600) feeds 8-12 and includes so much food you’ll have it for the whole weekend, and he delivers.

Yardbird Washington D.C.

The chefs at Yardbird know exactly what your comfort food is, with prepaid, pickup Thanksgiving meals that serve 2-4 people (small, $290) or 6-8 (large, $590). Seriously, this is just what Mom used to make: herb-roasted turkey with biscuit stuffing, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, green bean casserole, bourbon glazed yams, homemade cranberry relish and biscuits. Add in 24 pieces of Yardbird’s famous brined fried chicken and mac ‘n cheese for $150, and don’t forget a brown butter bourbon pumpkin pie for $40.

Bourbon Steak DC

Chef Michael Mina knows just what you want with your classic Thanksgiving feast: truffles. Which is why the Bourbon Steak pickup meal that serves 4 has all the traditional elements, from an 18-to-20-pound turkey, classic stuffing, whipped potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce and green beans, as well as his swooningly good signature mac & cheese with black truffles (truffle rolls included) for $395. Simply double or triple your order and invite the whole family.

Chef Danny at Home

Chef Danny Lledó keeps his Michelin star by cooking up top-notch Spanish fare at Xiquet, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, he’s got an All-American attitude. Pick up his “Thanksgiving Feast” for $450 and bring home a whole 12-to-14-pound heritage turkey with cornbread stuffing, turkey jus gravy, a sweet potato casserole, cranberry and ginger compote, runner and lima beans, and two pies. That serves 8, so if your group is smaller (4 or less), go for the half-size turkey (6 to 7 pounds), all the same sides and one dessert for $225. He’ll throw in an Iberian Cochinillo spit-roasted suckling pig, too, for $45 per pound, which is a total no-brainer.

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT

When you’re ready to celebrate but don’t want to follow the culinary tradition that defines Thanksgiving, write a new family tradition with a different sort of dinner (that you didn’t even have to cook).

Chang Chang

Peter Chang brings his modern Chinese sensibility to his six-course, $150 Thanksgiving dinner for 2 that you can pick up at his Dupont Circle eatery. He’s whipping up a whole chicken with garlic soy gravy, accompanied by cumin sweet potatoes, a sweet gem lettuce salad, Mapo noodles, Chinese long beans and scallion dinner rolls, topped off with a Kabocha pie. Certainly not traditional, and that’s a good thing.

Nobu Washington D.C.

It’s always time to celebrate when Nobu Matsuhisa’s modern Japanese cuisine is on the table, even more so when it is a happy holiday feast. So count up your guests and order the Holiday Nobu Dinner by twos to pick up at the Nobu on M Street NW. His Classic for 2 ($275) includes all-time favorites yellowtail jalapeno, salmon sashimi karashi sumiso, chicken anticucho, a selection of sushi rolls and nigiri and — of course! — his incomparable black cod with miso. The Luxe for 2 ($340) is a different selection, highlighted by Chilean sea bass miso, tenderloin anticucho, tai tiradito and numerous other tasty bites. Add in the crispy rice party box ($120) filled with spicy tuna, spicy salmon and spicy snow crab and you’ll have an unforgettable feast.

RPM Italian

For an abbondanza Italian feast, RPM Italian has you covered, with a pick-up Thanksgiving dinner that feeds 2 or 4 ($72.50 per person). It will fill your table, beginning with traditional roasted turkey breast and whipped potatoes, then kicking into Italian high gear with butternut squash agnolotti pasta, spicy broccolini, housemade focaccia, panzanella salad with mozzarella and tomato, a fall arugula and pecan salad, baked cacio e pepe and, finally, Italian bread pudding with spiced pumpkin and maple syrup. 

La Famosa

La Famosa is cooking up a traditional Puerto Rican Thanksgiving meal that serves 6 ($250). It’s got a 12-to-14-pound turkey prepared pavochón style, with mofongo (plantain) and beef stuffing, pan gravy and sides of arroz con gandules (peas), guava-infused cranberry sauce and flan for dessert (or coquito bread pudding). Basically, a family-style meal with flavors that’ll whisk you off to the Caribbean.

