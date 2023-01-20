InsideHook
Food & Drink | January 20, 2023 6:00 am

Miami’s Latest Michelin-Pedigreed Restaurant — Plus 4 More Big New Openings

If you're into seafood, you're in for a treat

Oysters from Joilet
Oysters from Joilet
JCKC Photography
By Maggie Ferro

Miami’s seafood fans have got quite a lot to be excited about this month, as two new restaurants are sharing a plethora of creative fish options — one of them offers panoramic ocean views, the ideal accompaniment for those fresh flavors. They’re joined by two new internationally inspired, chef-driven spots (one boasting a Michelin-star-spangled background to boot). Meanwhile, a veteran of the local Italian food scene has branched out with a new Neapolitan concept sure to conquer the hearts (and bellies) of any pizza fans. (Read: all of us.)

Let’s eat.

Key West Pink Shrimp
Key West Pink Shrimp
Deanna Candelas

NOMA BEACH at Redfish

Coral Gables

You’re here because: Celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia of Iron Chef fame has just opened her first Miami restaurant in waterfront Matheson Hammock Park, once home to the Redfish Grill — and it’s unsurprisingly as much a feast for the eyes as the palate. The space has been renovated inside and out, complete with a wood burning oven, a boho-chic outdoor dining area and a gorgeous rooftop with panoramic views.

You’re dining on: Coastal Italian cuisine perfectly suited to the waterfront. A large range of crudos may include Santa Barbara sea urchin with lemon and blood orange oil or ora king salmon tartare with eggplant caponata and whipped mascarpone. Local Florida swordfish is crusted with coriander and served with grapefruit and a brown butter sauce, while house-made pasta may come topped with grilled lobster tail, tomato and saffron. And carnivores won’t go hungry, with wood-roasted filet mignon, a Fiorentina-style porterhouse to share and, of course, the chef’s award-winning braised meatballs. Check out the Sunset Hour offering from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday for specialty cocktails and bar bites with a view.

9610 Old Cutler Road

Vegetable Garden from Fabel
Vegetable Garden from Fabel
Fabel

Fabel Miami

Wynwood

You’re here because: This 10,000-square-foot rooftop space owned and designed by Matthew Rosenberg’s award-winning M-Rad is right out of a fairy tale. Enchanting interiors complete with custom furniture are complemented by a unique fragrance designed to inspire nostalgia and a veritable storybook of a menu, organized from “forward” to “epilogue.”

You’re dining on: Selections rooted in the Mediterranean and inspired by the globetrotting team led by executive chef Ian Fleischmann. Begin with a “forward” of house-made dips like the signature labneh with Aleppo chili crisp, and continue with three “chapters” of choices like malted baby beet salad with pistachio crumble, whole roasted heritage chicken with taouk spice or ember-blistered greens with halloumi and preserved lemon. Pair your choices with a house cocktail like the Sumac Fields, which unites the tartness of the ruby red Middle Eastern spice with strawberry, watermelon and tequila. Or opt for a bottle from a wine list curated by Master Sommelier Christopher Miller. For the “epilogue,” don’t miss the halva chocolate chunk cookie with ras el hanout — a happy ending for sure.

50 NW 24 St.

Fish Sourcing Is Mostly BS — But One SF Chef Is Trying to Change That
Fish Sourcing Is Mostly BS — But One SF Chef Is Trying to Change That

At Palette, Peter Hemsley is doing the hard work of living by his ideals

Charred Octopus Anticucho
Charred Octopus Anticucho
Michael Pisarri

Beauty & the Butcher

Coral Gables

You’re here because: You’re already a fan of the creative cuisine and rock-and-roll vibe chef Jeremy Ford became known for at his Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed, so his new Coral Gables spot has definitely got you hungry for more. Named for his eldest daughter Madelynn (the beauty) and himself (the butcher), this restaurant, the chef says, is a love letter to his daughters.

You’re dining on: A menu ruled by copious shared plates. Start things off with a creative cocktail and a gourmet “Table Snack” like sourdough focaccia with nduja butter or jalapeño fritters with dry-aged wagyu brisket. Or opt for dry-aged charcuterie, served with house-made accouterments like green apple mostarda. “Light and Bright” choices include spicy tuna tartare with shaved fennel or a snow pea Caesar; moreish “Golden & Crispy” options may feature jerk-charred heirloom carrots with stracciatella or pork belly confit with herby salsa verde. And if that’s not enough, more consequential mains range from a slow-smoked beef rib to a truly over-the-top organic chicken with truffles. Save room for some of the exquisite desserts crafted by executive pastry chef Ana De Sa Martins. A puffy Dutch baby is served with caramelized apples, crème fraiche toffee and double vanilla ice cream, while the Butcher’s Sundae begins with salted caramel ice cream and banana sorbet, joined by brownie, passionfruit and peanuts for a beauty of a finale to the meal.

6915 Red Rd

Casa Bufala

Sunset Harbour

You’re here because: Restaurateur Luca D’Angelo, the mastermind behind one of Miami’s best (and oldest) Neapolitan pizzerias, Fratelli la Bufala, is at it again. His new trattoria, Casa Bufala, is set within a light-filled dining room garnished with colorful works of custom art. Snag a seat on one of the leather banquettes or at the 14-seat cocktail bar, and enjoy the views of the mosaic-tiled pizza oven, whose tantalizing aromas will undoubtedly whet your appetite.

You’re dining on: A wide range of elevated family-style recipes. Some are true Neapolitan classics like pizza margherita and slow-cooked friarielli (a local form of broccoli rabe). But Italian-American favorites also feature heavily: Think spaghetti and meatballs or a “Meat Lover’s” pizza with mini meatballs, sausage and bacon. Other “Gourmet” pizzas include a porcini-sausage topped white pie and a Bolognese pizza with gooey smoked provola cheese. Don’t forget to save room for profiteroles or homemade tiramisu.

1874 Bay Rd

Oysters from Joilet
Oysters from Joilet
JCKC Photography

Joliet

South Beach

You’re here because: Seafood is your jam, so the maritime bistro vibe of this new South Beach spot is right up your alley. With décor marrying jewel tones and natural materials to echo the ocean breeze, it’s the ideal setting to feast on the fruits of the sea.

You’re dining on: A menu starring the freshest of seafood. At the raw bar, dig into hand-picked oysters and seasonal seafood towers, or soak up southern flavors with a shrimp po’boy or cornmeal fried local yellowtail accompanied by hush puppies and chow chow. Lighter options abound, like a shrimp cocktail or local fish crudo with grated tomato vinaigrette, while more consequential choices may include rich, hearty gumbo or a chicken, crab and andouille jambalaya  to share.

1209 17th Street

More Like This

Bruce Springsteen performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The 20 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Winter
Coconut Grove
Notable Architecture and Michelin Stars Make Coconut Grove a Hot Destination
Motorcar Cavalcade 2022 Aeromotion
All of Miami’s Exceptional Cars Are Headed to Motorcar Cavalcade

Most Popular

Allure of the Seas at the Port of Galveston. New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
The Temu website arranged in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. In September, Pinduoduo launched Temu a global online shopping platform that is already climbing the ranks in the US Apple Store. What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Prince Harry is so annoying How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Waves of brown sand. Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on stage in a blue suit and blue tie Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach

Recommended

Suggested for you

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach

Keep Reading

A black and white photo of Jesse Eisenberg superimposed on a colorful background.

Jesse Eisenberg Talks Alt Rock, Twitter and His Directorial Debut
Art for "Super League: The War for Football"

The Shocking Rise and Sudden Fall of the Super League
The Royals Suite, which was previously the nobles' quarters of the Palazzo della Gherardesca

Step Inside Florence's Stunning Renaissance-Era Palace Hotel
Oysters from Joilet

Miami’s Latest Michelin-Pedigreed Restaurant — Plus 4 More Big New Openings
a jar and bowl of preserved lemons sitting on a wooden table

Preserved Lemons Will Brighten Up Winter Cooking
a collage of the Teva and North Face outdoor slippers on a red and blue background

Teva vs. The North Face: Who Makes the Better Outdoor Slipper?
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3387, now on sale at Woot

Grab Some Ray-Bans for Up to 60% Off
Three magnesium supplements on a groovy background

Trouble Falling Asleep? Try These Magnesium Supplements.
A bunch of cast iron skillets from companies like Lodge, Finex, Field Company, Butter Pat, Smithey and Stargazer in a grid. Here's our review of which cast iron pans are the best.

The 12 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, From Lodge to Victoria to Butter Pat

Trending

Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?
Review: Land Rover Built a Family SUV With Real Off-Road Chops
Why Each Loser Lost During the NFL's Super Wildcard Weekend
Are Pizza Boxes Actually Bad for Pizza?