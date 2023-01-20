Miami’s seafood fans have got quite a lot to be excited about this month, as two new restaurants are sharing a plethora of creative fish options — one of them offers panoramic ocean views, the ideal accompaniment for those fresh flavors. They’re joined by two new internationally inspired, chef-driven spots (one boasting a Michelin-star-spangled background to boot). Meanwhile, a veteran of the local Italian food scene has branched out with a new Neapolitan concept sure to conquer the hearts (and bellies) of any pizza fans. (Read: all of us.)

Let’s eat.

Key West Pink Shrimp Deanna Candelas

Coral Gables

You’re here because: Celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia of Iron Chef fame has just opened her first Miami restaurant in waterfront Matheson Hammock Park, once home to the Redfish Grill — and it’s unsurprisingly as much a feast for the eyes as the palate. The space has been renovated inside and out, complete with a wood burning oven, a boho-chic outdoor dining area and a gorgeous rooftop with panoramic views.

You’re dining on: Coastal Italian cuisine perfectly suited to the waterfront. A large range of crudos may include Santa Barbara sea urchin with lemon and blood orange oil or ora king salmon tartare with eggplant caponata and whipped mascarpone. Local Florida swordfish is crusted with coriander and served with grapefruit and a brown butter sauce, while house-made pasta may come topped with grilled lobster tail, tomato and saffron. And carnivores won’t go hungry, with wood-roasted filet mignon, a Fiorentina-style porterhouse to share and, of course, the chef’s award-winning braised meatballs. Check out the Sunset Hour offering from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday for specialty cocktails and bar bites with a view.

9610 Old Cutler Road

Vegetable Garden from Fabel Fabel

Wynwood

You’re here because: This 10,000-square-foot rooftop space owned and designed by Matthew Rosenberg’s award-winning M-Rad is right out of a fairy tale. Enchanting interiors complete with custom furniture are complemented by a unique fragrance designed to inspire nostalgia and a veritable storybook of a menu, organized from “forward” to “epilogue.”

You’re dining on: Selections rooted in the Mediterranean and inspired by the globetrotting team led by executive chef Ian Fleischmann. Begin with a “forward” of house-made dips like the signature labneh with Aleppo chili crisp, and continue with three “chapters” of choices like malted baby beet salad with pistachio crumble, whole roasted heritage chicken with taouk spice or ember-blistered greens with halloumi and preserved lemon. Pair your choices with a house cocktail like the Sumac Fields, which unites the tartness of the ruby red Middle Eastern spice with strawberry, watermelon and tequila. Or opt for a bottle from a wine list curated by Master Sommelier Christopher Miller. For the “epilogue,” don’t miss the halva chocolate chunk cookie with ras el hanout — a happy ending for sure.

50 NW 24 St.

Charred Octopus Anticucho Michael Pisarri

Coral Gables

You’re here because: You’re already a fan of the creative cuisine and rock-and-roll vibe chef Jeremy Ford became known for at his Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed, so his new Coral Gables spot has definitely got you hungry for more. Named for his eldest daughter Madelynn (the beauty) and himself (the butcher), this restaurant, the chef says, is a love letter to his daughters.

You’re dining on: A menu ruled by copious shared plates. Start things off with a creative cocktail and a gourmet “Table Snack” like sourdough focaccia with nduja butter or jalapeño fritters with dry-aged wagyu brisket. Or opt for dry-aged charcuterie, served with house-made accouterments like green apple mostarda. “Light and Bright” choices include spicy tuna tartare with shaved fennel or a snow pea Caesar; moreish “Golden & Crispy” options may feature jerk-charred heirloom carrots with stracciatella or pork belly confit with herby salsa verde. And if that’s not enough, more consequential mains range from a slow-smoked beef rib to a truly over-the-top organic chicken with truffles. Save room for some of the exquisite desserts crafted by executive pastry chef Ana De Sa Martins. A puffy Dutch baby is served with caramelized apples, crème fraiche toffee and double vanilla ice cream, while the Butcher’s Sundae begins with salted caramel ice cream and banana sorbet, joined by brownie, passionfruit and peanuts for a beauty of a finale to the meal.

6915 Red Rd

Sunset Harbour

You’re here because: Restaurateur Luca D’Angelo, the mastermind behind one of Miami’s best (and oldest) Neapolitan pizzerias, Fratelli la Bufala, is at it again. His new trattoria, Casa Bufala, is set within a light-filled dining room garnished with colorful works of custom art. Snag a seat on one of the leather banquettes or at the 14-seat cocktail bar, and enjoy the views of the mosaic-tiled pizza oven, whose tantalizing aromas will undoubtedly whet your appetite.

You’re dining on: A wide range of elevated family-style recipes. Some are true Neapolitan classics like pizza margherita and slow-cooked friarielli (a local form of broccoli rabe). But Italian-American favorites also feature heavily: Think spaghetti and meatballs or a “Meat Lover’s” pizza with mini meatballs, sausage and bacon. Other “Gourmet” pizzas include a porcini-sausage topped white pie and a Bolognese pizza with gooey smoked provola cheese. Don’t forget to save room for profiteroles or homemade tiramisu.

1874 Bay Rd

Oysters from Joilet JCKC Photography

South Beach

You’re here because: Seafood is your jam, so the maritime bistro vibe of this new South Beach spot is right up your alley. With décor marrying jewel tones and natural materials to echo the ocean breeze, it’s the ideal setting to feast on the fruits of the sea.

You’re dining on: A menu starring the freshest of seafood. At the raw bar, dig into hand-picked oysters and seasonal seafood towers, or soak up southern flavors with a shrimp po’boy or cornmeal fried local yellowtail accompanied by hush puppies and chow chow. Lighter options abound, like a shrimp cocktail or local fish crudo with grated tomato vinaigrette, while more consequential choices may include rich, hearty gumbo or a chicken, crab and andouille jambalaya to share.

1209 17th Street