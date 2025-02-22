Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Yellowstone Bourbon Just Reached a National Park Donation Milestone

Good news at a challenging time for parks

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 22, 2025 8:59 pm EST
Yellowstone Bourbon
Yellowstone Bourbon in the wild.
Yellowstone Bourbon

Limestone Branch Distillery has earned high marks for its spirits — including Yellowstone Bourbon, which combines a well-crafted whiskey with a fundraising partnership with the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association. This month, that partnership reached an impressive milestone, with Yellowstone Bourbon announcing that they’ve officially donated one million dollars to the NPCA since 2018.

To celebrate this milestone, the partners have collaborated on an ongoing series of videos spotlighting the work that the two have accomplished, including protecting public land around Chuckwalla National Monument.

“Reaching the $1 million donation milestone is a testament to the power of partnerships and our commitment to protecting these treasured landscapes,” said Yellowstone Bourbon’s brand manager, Kelly Panzitta, in a statement. “As a brand with a 150-year legacy, we are proud to continue supporting NPCA in their mission to safeguard our national parks for future generations to explore and enjoy.”

In the same announcement, National Parks Conservation Association president Theresa Pierno described the national parks as being crucially important as ways “to connect with ourselves, and our communities.”

It’s been a busy month for the NPCA, who joined with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks to file an amicus brief in support of preserving Pennsylvania’s Wilderness Battlefield. The organization has also been highlighting the personal stories of National Parks Service workers who recently lost their jobs in the wake of government cuts.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

