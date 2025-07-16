Drinking and the Culture Around It

Redemption’s 18-Year-Old Bourbon Doesn’t Show Its Age

Matured unusually long for a bourbon, this is a surprisingly balanced and fruitful endeavor

By Kirk Miller
July 16, 2025 7:48 am EDT
What we’re drinking: Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon

Where it’s from: A purposely rye-forward whiskey brand, Redemption falls under the Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits umbrella. The spirits are overseen by Master Blender Alan Kennedy, with the blending done at Castle & Key. 

Why we’re drinking this: I’m a fan of Redemption. Their 2022 Sur Lee Rye made our favorite rye whiskeys of the year list, and we’ve featured them in several best-of articles for their high-proof, barrel-finished and everyday affordable releases, respectively — and I’m all for the brand’s attempt at a rye revival. 

That said, I’m not always a big fan of bourbons with big age statements, so I was curious if they could pull off an 18-year-old, rye-forward whiskey. The new ultra-aged expression is the latest offering in Redemption’s Ancients Series collection, which also includes an 18-year-old rye and a 36-year-old bourbon, the latter of which, admittedly, seems like overkill.

“Yeah, there was a 36-year-old just because we could,” Kennedy says, laughing. “I’m actually not the biggest fan of old barrels. Anything over 15 years, I’m suspect. Too much oak, too much char, all the nuances fade away. And I wasn’t going to do this if it wasn’t good.”

But after testing these barrels, Kennedy was surprised. “When I’m blending things, I go on emotion,” he says. “My whole goal in making bourbon, especially bourbon with higher rye content, is I’m trying to create something that has attitude from the rye, but I also want to find the soul. Attitude and soul are what I do — and here, the sweet corn notes were still there, and the stone fruits, while the bourbon is still alive. Tasting this, it feels like those hot, humid summer days in a Kentucky rickhouse.”

Still, there were problems. Physically moving barrels this old, Kennedy said he lost four casks. With only 2,400 bottles available, is this worth snatching up? 

How it tastes: Coming in at 103.4 proof, this non-chill-filtered bourbon has a lot of cherry on the nose with the palate full of warm oak, cherry, vanilla, leather, cinnamon, mint and tobacco (add a drop of water, and the fruit notes really shine). It’s complex, slightly sweet and oak-forward but surprisingly balanced. And, as Kennedy notes, this is thankfully not “like licking a barrel.” 

Fun fact: Kennedy says he “aerated [the whiskey] pretty heavily to break down the tannins, so some of the fruit notes could come out a little bit.” And that off-hand comment led to a whole side discussion on the concept of aeration, which isn’t talked about much in the whiskey world. 

From this release, the Kennedy used more of “an old-school Armagnac technique” (which involved a big steel tank, leaving some head at the top and then using a diaphragm pump). “Aeration is kind of the forgotten main tool — we slowly do it to pull exactly what we want,” he says. “If I went too far, the fruit notes would just die off. If I didn’t go far enough, things will be too tight and you won’t get the caramels, cinnamons, leathers and things like that.”

Where to buy: Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon is available in limited quantities for $400. Depending on the state, the bottle is available on ReserveBar.

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

