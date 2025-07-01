The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July 

Bourbon and rye | 55-62.5% ABV | Aged 7+ years

Previously only available at the Old Forester distillery in downtown Louisville, KY, President’s Choice is one of OF’s rarest releases, and it’s now available nationwide (in very limited quantities). The bourbon and rye — the latter of which is brand new — are “selected from matured barrels with exquisite quality and distinct characteristics.” Each President’s Choice barrel is aged between seven and nine years and bottled at 110 to 125 proof. We tried samples of both. The bourbon (our sample was 120.5 proof) has notes of vanilla, tobacco, leather, caramel and honey and is full of barrel spice and a high-ABV kick. The rye (117.1 proof) had an earthier profile with a little caramel sweetness. Both are exceptional versions of Old Forester’s bourbon and rye mash bills and worth a sip if you can find them.