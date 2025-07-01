Drinking and the Culture Around It

Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July 

Including new releases from Old Forester, Bowmore and Port Charlotte

By Kirk Miller
July 1, 2025 3:09 pm EDT
Some of our favorite whiskeys of July 2025
Five of our favorite whiskeys for the month of July.
Photos courtesy of the brands pictured

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Please check out our more in-depth looks at new releases here

<strong>Blue Run Flight III</strong>
Blue Run Flight III

Blended American whiskey| 54.95% ABV | No age statement 

Crafted by Coors Whiskey Co, this is the third collection of the Blue Run Flight Series, a collection of micro-batch whiskeys that “celebrate the beauty of contrasting bourbon and rye types.” The six micro-batch whiskey expressions that make up each “Flight” utilize no more than four barrels and mash bills. A blend of five- and six-year Kentucky straight bourbons and Kentucky straight ryes, the “Beach & Blooms” release (the one we were able to try) is quite floral on the nose while offering some classic bourbon/rye notes on the palate, including caramel, toasted rye, vanilla, cloves, cherry cola, sarsaparilla and orange. It’s a winner.

BUY HERE: $125
<strong>Garavogue 20 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey </strong>
Garavogue 20 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey 

Irish whiskey | 47% ABV | Aged 20 years

The inaugural release from Hawk’s Rock Distillery (part of Sazerac Company) was crafted by Helen Mulholland, the first female master blender in Irish whiskey history. The brand says anything  released as Garavogue — named after a river that flows past the distillery — will be “limited and experimental in nature, exploring different ages, maturation techniques and possibly even different types of Irish whiskey.” For this debut, that means a double-distilled whiskey aged for at least 14 years in ex-bourbon casks, then transferred into a variety of finishing casks (French muscat, French Sauternes, Spanish Pedro Ximénez sherry and Barbadian rum). Slightly sweet with dominant notes of peaches, apples and vanilla, this is a lovely and complex sipper showing Irish whiskey’s versatility and depth.

BUY HERE: $199
<strong>Old Forester President’s Choice</strong>
Old Forester President’s Choice

Bourbon and rye | 55-62.5% ABV | Aged 7+ years

Previously only available at the Old Forester distillery in downtown Louisville, KY, President’s Choice is one of OF’s rarest releases, and it’s now available nationwide (in very limited quantities). The bourbon and rye — the latter of which is brand new — are “selected from matured barrels with exquisite quality and distinct characteristics.” Each President’s Choice barrel is aged between seven and nine years and bottled at 110 to 125 proof. We tried samples of both. The bourbon (our sample was 120.5 proof) has notes of vanilla, tobacco, leather, caramel and honey and is full of barrel spice and a high-ABV kick. The rye (117.1 proof) had an earthier profile with a little caramel sweetness. Both are exceptional versions of Old Forester’s bourbon and rye mash bills and worth a sip if you can find them.

BUY HERE: $225
<strong>Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde</strong>
Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde

Rye | 50% ABV | No age statement

A limited-time collaboration with Goodwood Brewing, this is a 100-proof rye finished in blonde ale barrels. This is actually the second time around for Ryeteous, as it was also released in limited amounts in 2020. Malty and full of honey, vanilla, apple and toasted oak notes, it’s an ideal whiskey for summer.

BUY HERE: $70
<strong>Bowmore ARC-54</strong>
Bowmore ARC-54

Scotch | 44.3% ABV | Aged 54 years

Bowmore and Aston Martin are finishing up their five-year collaboration in style — with a 54-year-old Scotch encased in an eye-catching, hand-blown bottle inspired by the F1 Valkyrie. Inspired by the golden ratio, the whisky comprises 61.8% second-fill European sherry oak butt and 38.2% third-fill American Oak Hogshead, with the two components married together to age for 15 months in vaults below sea level. You’ll find a lot of tropical notes here (mango, papaya, pineapple), alongside vanilla, butterscotch, shortbread and candied walnuts.

MORE INFO: $80,000
Is This Scotland’s Best Distillery Tour?
Is This Scotland’s Best Distillery Tour?
 The inaugural Milroy’s Whisky Travel Index rated over 50 Scotch distilleries on their tour experiences
<strong>Proper No. Twelve 13-Year-Old</strong>
Proper No. Twelve 13-Year-Old

Irish whiskey | 43% ABV | Aged 13 years

Wait, am I about to compliment Proper No. Twelve, an Irish whiskey closely associated with Conor McGregor that I’ve charitably said might work in cocktails? Things are changing for the better. A rep for the brand made sure to note that “since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100% owner of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey [and] the brand does not plan to use McGregor’s name and likeness in any marketing efforts.” That’s a start! They’re also helping to fund fire departments, another good step. But how about the liquid? The brand just introduced its first-ever limited-edition, a 13-year-old single malt. Bottled at 96 proof and rested in first-fill bourbon casks and second-fill European oak Ruby Port casks, this is fruity and malty with nice hints of vanilla, biscuit, nutmeg and a bit of oak spice.

BUY HERE: $65
<strong>Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon</strong>
Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon

Bourbon | 61.9% ABV | Aged 13 years

Wait, didn’t Russell’s already have a 13-year-old age statement bourbon? Yes (back in 2021), but the limited release is back with a barrel proof point and a slight redesign. On the latter point, you’ll now see each batch’s unique proof and production season on the label. For the spring 2025 release that’s out this summer, you’ll find a lot of familiar flavors (vanilla, caramel, cherry, cloves, nutmeg, oak spice) with a nice pronounced cola note.

BUY HERE: $200
<strong>Port Charlotte SYC:01</strong>
Port Charlotte SYC:01

Scotch | 54.4% ABV | Aged 10 years

Released by Bruichladdich last fall in the UK and finally available stateside, the seventh release in the distillery’s experimental Cask Exploration Series sees the whisky spend time in syrah casks from a winery in Rhône, France that specializes in the creation of organic and biodynamic wines from various regions and soils. Additional aging in a full-bodied red wine barrel is a first for the heavily-peated Scotch brand, but that mix of bold red fruits and tropical notes with a malty, smoky whisky is outstandingly rich and flavorful.

MORE INFO: $150
<strong>Little Book Chapter 9</strong>
Little Book Chapter 9

Bourbon | 60.9% ABV | Aged 7+ years

An annual, limited-release series overseen by Freddie Noe, eighth-generation master distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery (and great-great-grandson of Jim Beam), Little Book is great because each release is distinct. A mix of seven, eight and 11-year-old Kentucky bourbons and ryes, Chapter 9 (“None for Granted”) is a purposeful homage to the flavors you’d find in a classic American whiskey: vanilla, caramel, oak and, in this case, butterscotch, baking spices and apple.

MORE INFO: $160
<strong>Old Fitzgerald 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey</strong>
Old Fitzgerald 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Bourbon | 50% ABV | Aged 7 years

Heaven Hill continues to expand the presence of this iconic whiskey brand (launched in 1884) with a new 100-proof wheated bourbon made from a mash bill of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley. There are lovely notes of graham cracker, vanilla, citrus and brown sugar with a modest amount of oak spice on the finish.

BUY HERE: $60

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

