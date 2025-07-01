The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July 

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Please check out our more in-depth looks at new releases here.
Blue Run Flight III
Blended American whiskey| 54.95% ABV | No age statement
Crafted by Coors Whiskey Co, this is the third collection of the Blue Run Flight Series, a collection of micro-batch whiskeys that “celebrate the beauty of contrasting bourbon and rye types.” The six micro-batch whiskey expressions that make up each “Flight” utilize no more than four barrels and mash bills. A blend of five- and six-year Kentucky straight bourbons and Kentucky straight ryes, the “Beach & Blooms” release (the one we were able to try) is quite floral on the nose while offering some classic bourbon/rye notes on the palate, including caramel, toasted rye, vanilla, cloves, cherry cola, sarsaparilla and orange. It’s a winner.
Garavogue 20 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey
Irish whiskey | 47% ABV | Aged 20 years
The inaugural release from Hawk’s Rock Distillery (part of Sazerac Company) was crafted by Helen Mulholland, the first female master blender in Irish whiskey history. The brand says anything released as Garavogue — named after a river that flows past the distillery — will be “limited and experimental in nature, exploring different ages, maturation techniques and possibly even different types of Irish whiskey.” For this debut, that means a double-distilled whiskey aged for at least 14 years in ex-bourbon casks, then transferred into a variety of finishing casks (French muscat, French Sauternes, Spanish Pedro Ximénez sherry and Barbadian rum). Slightly sweet with dominant notes of peaches, apples and vanilla, this is a lovely and complex sipper showing Irish whiskey’s versatility and depth.
Old Forester President’s Choice
Bourbon and rye | 55-62.5% ABV | Aged 7+ years
Previously only available at the Old Forester distillery in downtown Louisville, KY, President’s Choice is one of OF’s rarest releases, and it’s now available nationwide (in very limited quantities). The bourbon and rye — the latter of which is brand new — are “selected from matured barrels with exquisite quality and distinct characteristics.” Each President’s Choice barrel is aged between seven and nine years and bottled at 110 to 125 proof. We tried samples of both. The bourbon (our sample was 120.5 proof) has notes of vanilla, tobacco, leather, caramel and honey and is full of barrel spice and a high-ABV kick. The rye (117.1 proof) had an earthier profile with a little caramel sweetness. Both are exceptional versions of Old Forester’s bourbon and rye mash bills and worth a sip if you can find them.
Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde
Rye | 50% ABV | No age statement
A limited-time collaboration with Goodwood Brewing, this is a 100-proof rye finished in blonde ale barrels. This is actually the second time around for Ryeteous, as it was also released in limited amounts in 2020. Malty and full of honey, vanilla, apple and toasted oak notes, it’s an ideal whiskey for summer.
Bowmore ARC-54
Scotch | 44.3% ABV | Aged 54 years
Bowmore and Aston Martin are finishing up their five-year collaboration in style — with a 54-year-old Scotch encased in an eye-catching, hand-blown bottle inspired by the F1 Valkyrie. Inspired by the golden ratio, the whisky comprises 61.8% second-fill European sherry oak butt and 38.2% third-fill American Oak Hogshead, with the two components married together to age for 15 months in vaults below sea level. You’ll find a lot of tropical notes here (mango, papaya, pineapple), alongside vanilla, butterscotch, shortbread and candied walnuts.
Proper No. Twelve 13-Year-Old
Irish whiskey | 43% ABV | Aged 13 years
Wait, am I about to compliment Proper No. Twelve, an Irish whiskey closely associated with Conor McGregor that I’ve charitably said might work in cocktails? Things are changing for the better. A rep for the brand made sure to note that “since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100% owner of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey [and] the brand does not plan to use McGregor’s name and likeness in any marketing efforts.” That’s a start! They’re also helping to fund fire departments, another good step. But how about the liquid? The brand just introduced its first-ever limited-edition, a 13-year-old single malt. Bottled at 96 proof and rested in first-fill bourbon casks and second-fill European oak Ruby Port casks, this is fruity and malty with nice hints of vanilla, biscuit, nutmeg and a bit of oak spice.
Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon
Bourbon | 61.9% ABV | Aged 13 years
Wait, didn’t Russell’s already have a 13-year-old age statement bourbon? Yes (back in 2021), but the limited release is back with a barrel proof point and a slight redesign. On the latter point, you’ll now see each batch’s unique proof and production season on the label. For the spring 2025 release that’s out this summer, you’ll find a lot of familiar flavors (vanilla, caramel, cherry, cloves, nutmeg, oak spice) with a nice pronounced cola note.
Port Charlotte SYC:01
Scotch | 54.4% ABV | Aged 10 years
Released by Bruichladdich last fall in the UK and finally available stateside, the seventh release in the distillery’s experimental Cask Exploration Series sees the whisky spend time in syrah casks from a winery in Rhône, France that specializes in the creation of organic and biodynamic wines from various regions and soils. Additional aging in a full-bodied red wine barrel is a first for the heavily-peated Scotch brand, but that mix of bold red fruits and tropical notes with a malty, smoky whisky is outstandingly rich and flavorful.
Little Book Chapter 9
Bourbon | 60.9% ABV | Aged 7+ years
An annual, limited-release series overseen by Freddie Noe, eighth-generation master distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery (and great-great-grandson of Jim Beam), Little Book is great because each release is distinct. A mix of seven, eight and 11-year-old Kentucky bourbons and ryes, Chapter 9 (“None for Granted”) is a purposeful homage to the flavors you’d find in a classic American whiskey: vanilla, caramel, oak and, in this case, butterscotch, baking spices and apple.
Old Fitzgerald 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Bourbon | 50% ABV | Aged 7 years
Heaven Hill continues to expand the presence of this iconic whiskey brand (launched in 1884) with a new 100-proof wheated bourbon made from a mash bill of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley. There are lovely notes of graham cracker, vanilla, citrus and brown sugar with a modest amount of oak spice on the finish.
