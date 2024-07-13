Pernod Ricard Is Fortifying Its American Whiskey Operations

In Ireland, Pernod Ricard’s whiskey holdings fall under the umbrella of Irish Distillers. In Scotland, they’re centralized under the aegis of Chivas Brothers. And now, those two have a counterpart on the other side of the Atlantic, with Pernod Ricard announcing the creation of North American Distillers to oversee its whiskey operations in the U.S. The news comes via Rupert Hohwieler at The Spirits Business, and it feels like the next logical step in Pernod Ricard’s expansion of its stateside operations.



“American whiskey is a dynamic spirits category, and our portfolio shows immense potential for future growth,” said Richard Black, the incoming CEO of North American Distillers and a longtime Pernod Ricard employee, in a statement. “Our investments made in Jefferson’s, Rabbit Hole, Smooth Ambler, Skrewball and TX, underscore our ambitious commitment.”



As Hohwieler reports, the creation of North American Distillers follows Pernod Ricard announcing the creation of the American Whiskey Collective in 2022. Between 2016 and 2019, Pernod Ricard acquired or took a stake in several U.S.-based distilleries, including Jefferson’s and Smooth Ambler. In 2023, Pernod Ricard revealed that it would invest $250 million in a new Kentucky facility for Jefferson’s.

Pernod Richard clarifying its holdings in the U.S. feels of a piece with the expansion of the American whiskey market. Last year, a CNN report pointed out that plenty of consumers outside of the U.S. were developing a taste for American whiskey, with exports on the rise. There’s also been the long-in-the-works process to get a clear definition for American single malt — yet another sign of American whiskey having a moment right now.