What we’re drinking: Lost Lantern’s Summer of Bourbon II collection

Where it’s from: Co-founded by Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski, this independent bottler from Vermont offers unique, limited-edition releases from American craft distilleries, all under one label. The expressions are cask strength, non-chill-filtered and with no color added. This marks the second Summer of Bourbon collection.

Why we’re drinking these: We’ve been fans of Lost Lantern since its start in 2020, and we’re big bourbon drinkers. And this feels like their most ambitious collection yet, featuring nine whiskies from 12 states (we’ll explain).

Summer of Bourbon II features a multi-distillery blend, a blended expression from a ghost (closed) distillery in Mississippi and seven single-cask releases, including LL’s first finished bourbon release. Of the latter, only two are returnees from previous Lost Lantern collaborations. The newcomers here include Woodinville (WA), Union Horse (KS), High Wire (SC), Leiper’s Fork (TN) and Rock Town (AK).

“Summer of Bourbon II shines a light on the true variety and depth that great bourbon can have,” co-founder Adam Polonski said in a press release. “This Collection contains several firsts for us: our first Tennessee whiskey, our first finished bourbon, our first bourbon from a closed distillery and our first bourbons from several new partners and states.”

The bottles here are limited releases — a few hundred bottles at most — and unique to Lost Lantern. The ages of the bourbons range from three to seven years and the proofs from 115.8 to a whopping 146.2. There’s a lot of variety here, so let’s dive right in.

How they taste:

Far-Flung Bourbon II: A blend of bourbons from five different distilleries (Starlight, Kings County, Rich Grain, Smooth Ambler and Wollersheim), Far-Flung II embraces caramel, vanilla and nutmeg on the palate with some graham cracker, lemon zest and an overall creamy mouthfeel.

Fun fact: If you can’t decide what bourbon to get and don’t want to shell out $90 to $130 on an unknown bottle, Lost Lantern created a fun decision tree encompassing all the new Summer of Bourbon expressions and a few older bourbons they still have in stock.

Where to buy: Whiskies in the Summer of Bourbon II collection are available at Lost Lantern’s site, Seelbachs, at select retailers in New York and California, and in the Lost Lantern tasting room in Vergennes, VT.