Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Why This Whiskey From Frey Ranch Sells Out in Minutes

The Nevada farm-to-glass distillery is about to release the second bottle in its limited-edition, highly coveted Harvester Series

By Kirk Miller
September 26, 2025 11:22 am EDT
Frey Ranch Second Harvest
Only 600 bottles of Frey Ranch Second Harvest Hero will be available
Frey Ranch

What we’re drinking: Frey Ranch Harvester Series: Second Harvest

Where it’s from: Frey Ranch, founded in 2006 by Colby and Ashley Frey, is a whiskey distillery based in Fallon, Nevada, on the Frey family’s 2,000-acre property. The whiskeys only use grains grown on-site at the farm. 

Why we’re drinking this: I’ve been excited by the farm-to-glass or estate movement in whiskey, and Frey Ranch has been releasing quality expressions for years. And their limited-edition Harvester Series might be their most coveted release (see Fun Fact, below).

Second Harvest is a wheat whiskey utilizing grains grown exclusively on the Frey Ranch farm in northern Nevada. Its release coincides with the distillery’s annual whiskey harvest, a period between August and October when the family harvests the corn, wheat, barley, rye and oats that make up Frey Ranch’s whiskeys. “Just like the wineries can celebrate crush when they bring their grapes from the vineyard into the winery, we celebrate our harvest here on the farm,” says Ashley Frey. 

You’ve Had Farm-to-Table Food. What About Farm-to-Table Whiskey?
You’ve Had Farm-to-Table Food. What About Farm-to-Table Whiskey?
 Colby Frey’s family has been farming in Nevada for over 150 years, but with Frey Ranch, he’s the first one to take the grain and turn it into spirits

As Master Distiller Russell Wedlake points out, Frey Ranch is more about showcasing grains than barrel aging. “We’re using grains that are grown specifically for distillery, not the feed industry, which is a big difference,” he says. “You can have high-quality grain for the feed industry, but very poor quality for the distilling industry.” Additionally, the distillery does a separate pot distillation after the initial stripping/column distillation. “It gives us a high-quality whiskey without having to age it for a long time,” he adds. “Aging for that long time, you’re covering up things. And there aren’t a lot of things we want to cover up.”

The single barrels for this release were chosen by the Freys alongside Wedlake and Master Blender Nancy Fraley. “We have hundreds of different single barrels of wheat, rye, barley, corn and four-grain bourbons,” says Colby Frey. “But we also had 14 different mash bills that we tasted through, and we really tried to cherry-pick the best of the best for this release. Nancy really liked the idea of having a blank canvas. We didn’t have any requirements — it was just to take all of these hundreds of whiskeys and create the best product that you can out of them.”

Ashley Frey, Colby Frey and distiller Russell Wedlake of Frey Ranch
Ashley Frey, Colby Frey and distiller Russell Wedlake of Frey Ranch
Frey Ranch

Let’s try it out. 

How it tastes: Second Harvest comes in at 122.44 proof and primarily utilizes a soft, white winter wheat in its mash bill. The barrels selected ranged in age from eight years and seven months to four years and six months. This one is unique (in a good way!), with notes of baklava, crème de menthe, vanilla, biscuit and candied orange, and a hint of grassiness.  

Fun fact: If you want a bottle, you’ll want to act quickly; the rye-forward First Harvest, released in April, sold out in 17 minutes online and in the Nevada tasting room in under an hour. (Also note that due to a packaging snafu, two Harvester editions were released this year, but normally it would be just a single release.) If you find the first bottle, definitely grab it — while there’s a bit of earthiness from the rye, it offers a creamy mouthfeel and unexpected sweetness (a bit like oatmeal raisin cookies). It’s my favorite Frey Ranch release and will likely be in my list of favorite whiskeys of 2025.

Where to buy: Only 600 numbered bottles of Second Harvest will be available. An online lottery will be held from Sept. 26-29, with winners earning the right to purchase the bottles (for $250).. On Sept. 27, 150 bottles will be available at the distillery’s tasting room, with a “very limited number of bottles” available afterwards at retailers in Nevada and California. 

More Like This

A rickhouse at Jeptha Creed
Is Estate Whiskey the Next Big Thing?
maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select
Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States
Whiskey with ice in crystal glass on wood table. Many rye whiskies take on a regional characteristic.
What Are the Regional Styles of American Rye Whiskey?
lineup of three bottles of rye whiskey on a blue textured background
11 Best Ryes for an Old Fashioned

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Most Complicated Watches of the Year
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail
A man sitting cross-legged at the airport gate, reading a newspaper.
6 of the Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
SpaceX rocket launch
SpaceX's Next Big Challenge? Safely Launching Starship From Texas.
The elegance of a waterfront stay, without the ocean crowds.
10 Idyllic Lakefront Hotels Across the United States

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Ice in beer

We Taste Tested Ice in Beer (So You Don’t Have To)

Crowd at Lowlands music festival

Scientists Unlocked a Music Festival Mystery

Frey Ranch Second Harvest

Why This Whiskey From Frey Ranch Sells Out in Minutes

You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills

Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week